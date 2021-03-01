Oculus Quest 2 could get 120Hz 'experimental' refresh rate very soon

The updates for the Oculus Quest 2 keep rolling in, making one of the best virtual reality headsets even better. Just last week the VR headset saw an update that would better track furniture in your playspace, and now there's news of refresh rate improvements coming to the Quest 2, too.

Andrew 'Boz' Bosworth, VP of Facebook Reality Labs, had previously teased a 120Hz mode coming to the headset, but that's now looking likely to arrive sooner rather than later. As spotted by RoadtoVR, Oculus tipster lja Z states that the feature has already been added to the developer roadmap for the system. As early as March 2021, the 120Hz support may enter an experimental beta stage, with developers able to test their applications at the refresh rate in the headset, before a wider rollout to the Oculus Quest 2 userbase at large.

Having already jumped from 72Hz to a 90Hz default, 120Hz would likely push the Quest 2 built-in processor hardware to its limits in all but the most simple of games. But if implemented in the Oculus Link features, the part of the Oculus platform which allows for gamers to hook their headsets up to a souped-up gaming PC, it could prove very effective, pushing even demanding games to smoother, more comfortable motion without the limitations of battery life or of mobile CPU / GPU limitations.

An Oculus Quest 2 bargain

The news comes hot on the heels of the first real discount for the Oculus Quest 2, with UK retailer game Game knocking £20 off both the 64GB and 256GB versions of the headset. (Scroll down for more Oculus Quest deals in your location, too).

Price drop Oculus Quest 2 64GB: £299 £279.99 at Game

We've yet to see a price cut this good on the Oculus Quest 2, so if you want to tap into the best wireless VR experience there's been so far, this £20 saving on the Oculus Quest 2 is a deal you can't afford to miss.View Deal