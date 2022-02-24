Apple's 2021 iPad drops to $449 at Amazon - the lowest price ever

We're rounding up today's best iPad deals, and we've spotted Apple's 2021 iPad in stock and on sale at Amazon. Right now, you can grab the 256GB Apple iPad on sale for $449 (was $479) - the lowest price we've ever seen.



The 2021 iPad includes Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and packs 256GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in frame. You're also getting a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an all-day battery life.



Today's iPad deal is for the 256GB version in Space Grey, which is currently the only model available. While the $30 discount might not seem like much, this is the lowest price we've seen, so you should snap up this bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best iPad deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 256GB: $479 $449 at Amazon

Save $30 - Today's best iPad deal is Apple's 10.2-inch iPad on sale for $449 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the best-selling tablet. The 2021 iPad packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and all-day battery life. Today's iPad deal is for the 256GB model in Space Grey and has a ship date of March 27 - 29.

More iPad deals

Apple iPad mini (2021), 256GB: $649 $599 at Amazon

Save $50 – If you're looking for a deal on the 2021 iPad Mini, Amazon has the hand-held tablet on sale for $599. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen. The iPad Mini packs an 8.3-inch display, Apple's powerful A15 Bionic chip, and provides 10 hours of battery life. Today's offer applies to the Space Grey color and has a ship date of March 15.

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $539 at Amazon

Save $60 - While we've seen Apple's iPad Air 4 drop to $499 once before, today's deal is the best price you can find and an impressive discount for the powerful tablet. The 2020 iPad packs a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, 64GB of storage, and Apple's A14 Bionic chip. Today's deal applies to the Space Gray, Silver, and Rose Gold colors, and all tablets are ready to ship.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100 - If you're looking for laptop-like power, Amazon has the 2021 iPad Pro on sale for $999. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 12.9-inch tablet. You're getting 128GB of storage. Apple's M1 chip and an all-day battery life.

