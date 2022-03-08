Quick! Apple's 2021 iPad is back in stock on sale for $309 in rare deal at Amazon

Just ahead of today's Apple March event, we've spotted a rare deal on the 2021 iPad that we predict won't stick around for long. Right now, Amazon has the 10.2-inch Apple iPad in stock and on sale for $309 (was $329). That's the best deal you can find right now and just $10 more than the record-low price.



The 2021 iPad includes Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and packs 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in frame. You're also getting a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an all-day battery life.



While the $20 discount might not seem like much, Apple's 10.2-inch iPad has been difficult to find in stock, and today's deal applies to the 64GB Space Gray model, which is the only device currently available. We don't think today's offer will stick around for long, so you should grab this bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best iPad deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: $329 $309 at Amazon

More iPad deals

