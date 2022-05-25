15 Amazon Memorial Day deals: AirPods, OLED TVs, mattresses, appliances and more

The Amazon Memorial Day sale is up and running, which means you can score deals right now on TVs, mattresses, AirPods, appliances, cheap pools, and so much more. We've scoured through Amazon's site to bring you the 145 best deals from today's Memorial Day sale.
Some of our favorite Amazon Memorial Day deals include this top-rated inflatable pool on sale for just $34.95 (opens in new tab), a massive $900 discount (opens in new tab) on LG's stunning C1 OLED TV, and the best-selling Instant Pot Vortex air fryer marked down to a record-low price of $119.95 (was $149.99) (opens in new tab).
You can also pick up this Amazon's Choice Lucid mattress for a stunningly low price of $225 (opens in new tab), and Apple's AirPods 3 marked down to $149.99 (opens in new tab) - just $10 more than the all-time low.
See more of our top picks from the Amazon Memorial Day sale below, and keep in mind, that these are limited-time offers, so you should snag these bargains now before it's too late.
15 best deals from Amazon's Memorial Day sale
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe:
$19.99 $13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $6 - This Kizen digital meat thermometer has over 56,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for a record-low price of just $13.99. The waterproof meat thermometer takes temperatures as quickly as three seconds and has a large LED screen so you can read at night or indoors.
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote:
$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - A fantastic Memorial Day deal, get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 - $2 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping:
$42.99 $25.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $17.20 - A customer favorite, you can upgrade your bedding with these top-rated pillows at Amazon that are on sale for a record-low price of $25.79. You must apply the 40% coupon at checkout to see today's deal but with over 149,000 positive reviews, who wouldn't pass up that price?
Giant Inflatable Kiddie Pool: $34.95 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
While this giant inflatable pool isn't on sale, we think it's a fantastic value for $34.95 and an essential for your Memorial Day weekend plans. Most kiddie pools around this size retail for closer to $100, which makes this Amazon's Choice pool a real steal, plus it has a four-star rating on Amazon.
Echo Dot (4th generation):
$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $15 – Amazon's Memorial Day deals include the best-selling Echo Dot that's on sale for just $34.99 - just $7 more than the record-low price. The 4th-generation smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa
Lucid Memory Foam mattress:
$270.05 $225.25 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $45 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. Today's Memorial Day deal brings a Queen sized mattress down to $225.25 when you apply the $45 coupon at checkout.
Ring Video Doorbell Wired:
$64.99 $51.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $13 - The cheapest Ring Doorbell, Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the Ring Video Doorbell Wired on sale for $51.99. The hardwired video doorbell features advanced motion detection, and two-way audio and works with Alexa for hands-free control.
Instant Vortex Plus 6 Quart 6-in 1 Air Fryer:
$149.99 $119.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $30 - Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the best-selling Instant Vortex Plus on sale for a record-low price of $119.95. The 6-in-1 air fryer can roast, broil, bake, reheat, air fry, and dehydrate and features six cooking programs for quick and easy meals.
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation):
$179 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $29.01 - One of our favorite Amazon Memorial Day deals is Apple's AirPods 3 on sale for $149.99 - $10 more than the all-time low. The wireless earbuds come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac:
$279.99 $169.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $110 - Amazon has the top-rated Eufy RoboVac on sale for just $169.99 - only $16 more than the record-low price and a fantastic value for a robot vacuum. The Eufy features BoostIQ technology which automatically increases section when extra vacuuming strength is needed and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.
Bissell MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum:
$236.89 $186.89 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - If you're looking for an upright vacuum in today's Memorial Day sales, Amazon has the Bissell MultiClean on sale for $186.89 - the best deal we've seen all year. Designed for pet owners, the vacuum features a HEPA sealed allergen system and includes a detachable pod so you can clean anywhere.
Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV (2020):
$169.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $70 - Today's cheapest TV deal is the best-selling Insignia 24-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99 at Amazon. While the F20-Series display lacks 4K capabilities, the HD TV does include smart features with the Fire operating system and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.
Insignia 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021):
$399.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $100 - Our favorite mid-size Memorial Day TV deal from Amazon is this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Insignia on sale for a record-low price of $299.99. The 2021 50-inch TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa.
Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021):
$999.99 $599.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $400 - This 65-inch 4K Fire TV from Toshiba has a massive $400 discount at Amazo's Memorial Day sale, which brings the price down to a record-low of $599.99. An incredible price for a 65-inch 4K TV, the Toshiba display comes with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, the Fire OS, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa.
LG C1 OLED (65-inch):
$2,499.99 $1,596.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $910 - Today's best Memorial Day TV deal is LG's stunning C1 65-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99. That's a massive $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs (opens in new tab) you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.
