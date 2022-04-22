Amazon Memorial Day sale 2022: what to expect from this year's deals

As it's just over a month until this year's Amazon Memorial Day sale, we thought it was the best time to get prepared for the deals we expect to see on May 30. While the mega-retailer doesn't tend to run a specific sale over the holiday weekend, it does use this time to discount an array of summer essentials such as patio furniture, appliances, lawnmowers, grills, gardening tools and so much more.

Until then, we're here to get you up to speed with everything to expect during the Memorial Day sales at Amazon. We've taken a look back at some of last year's best offers so you've got a better idea of what goes on sale and how this year's bargains might match up. Once the time comes, we'll share all the very best offers we spot right here, too, so you don't miss out on a bargain.

The first of this year's Amazon Memorial Day deals should go live from around May 27, so be sure to check back in then and over the entire holiday weekend so all the latest offers.

Amazon Memorial Day sale: what to expect

As we mentioned, the Memorial Day sales are a good chance to grab some spring and summer items for less, including outdoor furniture, barbecues and planters. Kitchen appliances and household goods also get massive reductions so it's a great time to pick up an air fryer and blender or score a bargain vacuum from the likes of Dyson, Roomba and Shark.

Of course, tech will still feature in the sales, too. You should be able to find a few cheap TVs and laptops, as well as some terrific discounts on smart home gadgets such as streaming sticks, smart speakers and smart lighting. However, don't expect discounts as large as those we usually see during Amazon Prime Day.

Last year's best Amazon Memorial Day deals

iRobot Roomba 980: $399.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - You can get the iRobot Roomba on sale for $299.99 when you apply the $100 coupon at the checkout. That's the lowest price we've seen for the robot vacuum cleaner that cleans in neat rows, rather than erratically in any direction. We're not sure when we’ll see a price as low as this again, so if you’re in the market for a robovac, don’t delay in snapping it up.

Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill: $195 $171.50 at Amazon

Save $23.50 - Amazon has the best-selling Weber Charcoal grill on sale for $171.50. The rust-resistant grill holds up to 13 burgers and features a built-in lid thermometer and hooks on the side to hand your cooking accessories.

Greenworks Twin Force Lawn Mower: $399 $359 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has the Greenworks 20-inch lawnmower on sale for $359 when you apply this limited-time $40 coupon. The top-rated lawn mower features up to 60 minutes of battery life and automatically switches to the backup battery for a longer run time.

Tall Planters, Set of 2: $99 $83.30 at Amazon

Made for indoor or outdoor use, Amazon has these 20-inch set of planters on sale for $83.30. Available in three different colors, the lightweight planters are made of durable, recyclable plastic and feature four drain holes to filter out excess water.

Innsky 11-in-1 Stainless Steel Air Fryer: $159.99 $76.59 at Amazon

Save $83.40 - Score a massive $83 discount on this 5.8-quart stainless steel air fryer at Amazon. The air fryer evenly cooks food four times faster than a conventional oven and features seven preset modes so you can whip up french fries, chicken and more with a press of a button.

Cartman 148 Piece Tool Set: $39.99 $26.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - Amazon has this Cartman 148 piece tool set on sale for $26.99. A perfect Father's Day gift, you're getting the essential tools needed for most small repairs around the house that are securely housed in a handy blow-molded case.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum: $599.99 $560.44 at Amazon

Save $39 - Get the powerful Dyson V10 for $39 off at Amazon right now. Designed for pet owners, the cord-free stick vacuum features an advanced filtration system that captures most particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel: $139.95 $99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Vacuum Cleaner: $229.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has the top-rated Bissell pet hair eraser vacuum on sale for $179.99. Designed for pet owners, the upright vacuum features a tangle-free brush roll and specialized pet tools for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Amazon isn't the only retailer that gets involved with the Memorial Day sales. You can also see what's up for grabs in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale and Walmart Memorial Day sale when those deals go live towards the end of May.

We've also got roundups prepared for all the best offers in specific categories. Do bookmark any of these if you're after a new refrigerator or oven in the Memorial Day appliance sale, want to improve your sleep with a bargain in the Memorial Day mattress sale or spruce up your home with one of the countless deals we expect to see in the Memorial Day furniture sale.