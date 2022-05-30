Here are the 25 best Walmart Memorial Day sales 2022

The Walmart Memorial Day sale is one of this weekend's most popular online destinations, thanks to thousands of rollback deals on TVs, vacuums, kitchen appliances, mattresses, grills, toys so much more. To help you find today's top bargains, we've scoured through the site to bring you the 25 absolute best deals from the 2022 Walmart Memorial Day sale.
Memorial Day sales mean discounts on summer items, and Walmart has you covered with record-low prices on grills, lawnmowers, pools, and outdoor toys, as well as patio furniture deals starting at just $99.99 (opens in new tab). If you're looking for tech bargains, you can find cheap laptops and TVs like this 58-inch 4K TV from Hisense on sale for $298 (opens in new tab) and this HP Chromebook marked down to just $98 (opens in new tab). Other stand-out offers include the Shark Pet Pro cordless vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $179 (opens in new tab) and this Hartcordless push lawnmower for just $218 (opens in new tab).
Below we've listed today's most popular categories from Walmart's Memorial Day sale, followed by the 25 best deals. Remember that these offers end tomorrow at Midnight, so don't hesitate to grab a price you like.
Walmart Memorial Day sale quick links
- Appliances: save on air fryers, vacuum cleaners, microwaves (opens in new tab)
- Clothing: rollbacks on summer clothing for the whole family (opens in new tab)
- Cell phones: super-cheap Motorola handsets, plus iPhones (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: Chromebooks starting from $98, plus cheap monitors (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: save on premium Allswell and Serta brands (opens in new tab)
- Furniture: recliners, TV stands, couches, and more (opens in new tab)
- Grills: deals on outdoor cooking appliances and grills (opens in new tab)
- Kids outdoor: save on playhouses, bikes, scooters, and more (opens in new tab)
- Patio & Garden: deals on furniture, planters, and garden tools (opens in new tab)
- Sports & outdoor: trampolines, swimming pools, sports, and more (opens in new tab)
- TVs: cheap displays from $158 (opens in new tab)
- Toys: save on games and toys for all ages (opens in new tab)
Walmart Memorial Day sale: Today's best deals
Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV:
$338 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $40 - While Hisense is a budget brand, this is still a fantastic price for a 58-inch 4K TV in Walmart's Memorial Day sale. The Hisense TV packs smart capabilities with the Roku experience, so you can stream apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the home screen of your TV.
Shark Pet Pro cordless stick vacuum:
$299 $179 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $120 - We've already seen the 'non-pro' version of this excellent Shark cordless vacuum sell out in the Walmart Memorial Day sales so you might have to hurry to snag this one. A perfect choice if you're looking for a lightweight model that can handle both those tricky pet hairs and hard-to-reach spots, this Shark Pet Pro features powerful suction and a handy self-cleaning brush roll.
Play Day Sand & Water Table:
$34.97 $22.88 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $12 - A water table is a summer essential for anyone with kids and Walmart has this Play Day Sand & Water table marked down to just $22.88. Most water tables retail closer to $75 - and this color option includes seven accessories for hours of endless fun.
HP 11.6-inch Chromebook:
$225 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $127 - A great budget laptop option in today's Memorial Day sales, Walmart has this HP 11.6-inch Chromebook on sale for just $98. Perfect for students, the lightweight and durable laptop features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a long battery life.
Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill:
$39.99 $25.19 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $19 - Pick up this cheap portable Charcoal grill at Walmart's Memorial Day sale for just $25.19. The 14-inch Cuisinart grill features a 150-square-inch chrome-plated cooking rack which gives you enough room to cook burgers and hot dogs all weekend long.
Outdoors: patio furniture, grills, and lawnmowers from $24.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Walmart's Memorial Day sale is the place to go for all things outdoors. There are hundreds of deals on everything you need to jumpstart your summer, from patio furniture to grills, outdoor tools, lawnmowers, fire pits, garden accessories, and more with prices starting at just $24.99.
ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac:
$179.88 $97 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $80 - A great price for a robot vacuum, Walmart's Memorial Day sale has the Ionvac SmartClean Robovac marked down to $97 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.
HART 40-Volt Cordless 18-inch Push Mower Kit:
$247 $218 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $30 - Lawnmowers are always popular in Memorial Day sales and Walmart has this push mower from Hart on sale for $218. The cordless mower is lightweight at just 18-inches and features a side-discharge chute that evenly disperses grass clippings onto the lawn.
VIZIO 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV:
$358 $298 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $55 - Another great budget option at the Walmart Memorial Day sale is this 50-inch 4K TV from Vizio on sale for just $298. An incredible value, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and smart capabilities with a voice-enabled remote.
KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Outdoor Swing Set:
$399 $269 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $130 - Start your summer off with this outdoor Kidkraft Ainnsley swing set on sale for $269, thanks to today's massive $130 discount. The wooden outdoor set has it all - a slide, chalk wall, canopy, and rock wall, along with the two swings.
Hamilton Beach Smoothie Electric Blender:
$44.99 $22.34 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $22 - Pick up this Hamilton electric blender for just $22.34 at Walmart's Memorial Day sale. An incredible price for a 56-ounce blender which includes 10 different speeds and a 50-watt motor so you can whip up your favorite smoothies, shakes, and frozen drinks.
Bestway Queen Air Mattress with Built-in Pump:
$31.44 $28.28 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $3 - An air mattress for just $28 is a great deal and this queen-size model from Bestway includes a convenient built-in pump. The 12-inch tall mattress can be inflated in minutes and features an ultra-fresh antimicrobial surface so your bed will be protected from odor-causing bacteria, mold and mildew.
Serta EZ Tote memory foam mattress: from $287 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
This Serta mattress is a great choice if you want to get serious about your sleep but won't want to fork out the hefty prices some premium brands fetch. As a memory foam mattress, you'll get plenty of support and comfort from this EZ Tote model as well as a nice cool base thanks to a layer of gel-infused material.
Expert Grill Heavy Duty 24-Inch Charcoal Grill:
$124 $107 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $15 - Why spend big on a grill when you can get a super-solid piece of kit like this Expert Grill model? Not only is it decently sized, but this charcoal grill features a heavy-duty cast-iron build that's going to last - and be easy to clean when you're done. It's also got a built-in thermometer, which is a handy feature you don't often find on super-cheap models.
RCA 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV:
$439 $278 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $250 - Walmart's always great for cheap TVs and today's best Memorial Day TV deal at the retailer is on this 55-inch RCA. Decently sized, this cheap 4K display still manages to pack in support for HDR, voice assistant compatibility (via LG's thinQ AI), and a whole of your favorite streaming apps built right in. If you're looking for a feature-packed TV that doesn't break the bank this one's a great option.
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5Qt stand mixer:
$449 $363 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $90 - You can score yourself a nice little discount on a quality KitchenAid stand mixer in this week's Memorial Day sale at Walmart. This Artisan series model features 10 different speeds, a 5 quart capacity, and a gorgeous old-school design that looks fantastic. Note, this sales price is only on the red / burgundy color right now so options are slightly limited.
Apple iPad mini (64GB):
$459 $409 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - Today's price on the iPad mini at Walmart is just $10 off its cheapest ever and a great little deal if you're looking for a new tablet. With a powerful chip, fantastic premium design, and gorgeous 8-inch display, the iPad mini is the perfect choice if you're looking for a decent slate that's easy to carry everywhere.
Hoover Power Dash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner:
$99 $79 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $20 - Walmart has the best-selling Hoover Power carpet cleaner on sale for just $79. Perfect for pet owners, the lightweight carpet cleaner features antimicrobial pet brushes and heat force power technology for fast drying in any small space.
MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop:
$699 $594 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $105 - A super-cheap gaming laptop, this MSI GF63 at Walmart should still get you some decent performance on a budget thanks to its Intel Core i5-10300H processor, GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. These are super-basic specs now for 2022 but will still suffice if you're setting your sights on lower-requirement games such as Minecraft or other indy titles.
PowerXL Vortex Pro Plus 10Qt Air Fryer:
$152 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $54 - If you're looking for a quick, easy, and not to mention healthier way to prepare delicious meals in your kitchen then definitely consider getting an air fryer. This PowerXL Vortex features ten easy-to-use presets as well as enough room for two shelves at a time. It's also got a full third of the price off right now thanks to the Walmart Memorial Day sale.
Mainstays 0.7 Cu ft Countertop Microwave Oven:
$55.88 $44.96 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $11 - Walmart has this Mainstays countertop microwave on sale for just $44.96 - a fantastic value for a budget microwave. The 0.7 Cu ft microwave is available in three different color choices and includes six convenient quick-set menu buttons and 10 different power levels
Shark ION Robot Vacuum:
$249.99 $144 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $105.99 - The Shark ION ranks among the brand's best-value AI-enabled cleaners, boasting a Tri-Brush System (combining side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll) to handle debris on all surfaces, corners, and edges. $144 is a great price for any competent robot vacuum in 2022, so we'd suggest acting fast on this particular deal.
Apple Watch SE:
$279 $249 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $30 - The Walmart Memorial Day sale features the latest Apple Watch SE for close to its lowest ever price today - just $30 more in fact. This new wearable is a great choice for most users thanks to its fairly reasonable price tag, powerful chip, and host of useful fitness and lifestyle apps. It's way, way cheaper than the Apple Watch 7 while still retaining the base set of functions that makes these watches so good.
NutriBullet original 600 watt blender:
$82 $73 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $9 - A modern kitchen classic, the NutriBullet is a fantastic way to make healthy (and delicious) smoothies in the comfort of your own home. There, of course, are many cheap blenders on the market but the NutriBullet Original still stands out as a top buy thanks to its unique nutrient extraction technology. This will turn all of your favorite fruit, veg, nuts, or liquids into a super-smoothie in 60 seconds or less.
MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop:
$699 $594 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $105 - A super-cheap gaming laptop, this MSI GF63 at Walmart should still get you some decent performance on a budget thanks to its Intel Core i5-10300H processor, GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. These are super-basic specs now for 2022 but will still suffice if you're setting your sights on lower-requirement games such as Minecraft or other indy titles.
See more offers with our roundup of the best Memorial Day appliance sales or our Memorial Day mattress sale event guide.
You can also see the best Memorial Day TV sales and the best Memorial Day laptop sales.