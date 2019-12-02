The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2019

In the eyes of Amazon, the Cyber Monday deals have finally begun. You'll find red-hot deals on some of the best tech of 2019, from 4K TVs and headphones, to smartphones and smart home tech.

So how does one go about finding the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals? Well, you've come to the right place - our editors have been working tirelessly for the last few days to curate the best deals on Amazon, including those pesky lightning deals that never seem to stay in stock very long.

What you'll find below is arguably the definitive list of deals that we'll curate every few hours as deals go out of stock and new deals come into play.

So why shop at Amazon? Well, it's certainly one of the most convenient places to shop given the fact that it's the world's largest online retailer, but also because it offers free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members and it's offering deals in a number of categories that most of its competition can't match.

Not sure where to start? Well, we've got links to every deal category on the right side of the page (if you're browsing on a desktop) if you know approximately what you're looking for and a best-of list in the next section.

The best deals are constantly in flux so it's worth checking back every few hours to see if something new pops up.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB, $429 $329 on Amazon

Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB model for 23% off with this pre-Cyber Monday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera: $798 $448 on Amazon

If you need a new camera, check out this Sony Alpha a6000 deal that cuts 44% - or $350 - off Sony's mid-range mirrorless camera. This kit also comes with the 16-50mm lens that works in a number of conditions and is absolutely great for beginners.View Deal

Sonos (save 20% on select speakers):$299 – $599 at Amazon

Premium connected speakers at attainable prices for Cyber Monday, Amazon is knocking as much as 20% off the Sonos range for the holiday sale.

View Deal

Sony WH1000XM3 NC headphones: $349 $278 at Amazon

The best headphones in the world? We think so. Sony's incredible noise-cancelling over ears are 21% off their usual RRP price for Cyber Monday at Amazon.View Deal

Samsung QLED 4K TVs (save 47%): $798 - $1998 at Amazon

The best headphones in the world? We think so. Sony's incredible noise-cancelling over ears are 21% off their usual RRP price for Cyber Monday at Amazon.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones: $349 $279 at Amazon

One of the most popular sets of headphones on the market, the QuietComfort 35 II from Bose offer powerful noise-cancelling technology and natural detailed sound. They're at a tempting price at Amazon.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t earbuds: $189 $139 at Amazon

Excellent running earphones with a comfortable fit and precise sound, these true wireless buds come highly recommended. The regular non-"Active" buds are even cheaper at Amazon too.View Deal

Nintendo Switch games (save 33%): from $33.50 at Amazon

From Breath of the Wild to Mario Party, Amazon is slashing the prices of many Nintendo Switch games for Cyber Monday – dive in to see if your most-wanted is getting a cut.View Deal

*NEW* SanDisk 64GB Extreme MicroSDXC Memory Card with Adapter: $33.99 now $14.49 at Amazon

MicroSD cards are the perfect stocking stuffer *wink* and there's no better deal going on today than this SanDisk 64GB card that comes with an adapter for around $20 off the MSRP. 64GB can store a lot of photos or music, and at this price it's hard to pass up.View Deal

*NEW* DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam: $379 now $269 at Amazon

Action cams make great gifts for the outdoorsy, action sports-lover in your life. Whether you take this with you to the slopes, the road, the beach or the skies, this action cam captures everything in beautiful 4K resolution and is available today at $110 off the MSRP. View Deal

MacBook Air 2017: $999 $649 at Amazon

The 2017 MacBook Air remains the most affordable way to break into the macOS ecosystem, and with this steep Cyber Monday discount, it's cheaper than ever. Sure, it has an older design, but at $300 off, it's an easy choice. View Deal

[SOLD OUT] PlayStation VR + Trover and Five Nights Bundle: $299 $199 at Amazon

If you've yet to take the plunge into virtual reality on PS4, this PlayStation VR bundle is a great entryway. The bundle includes PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation Camera, Demo Disc 2.0, Trover Saves the Universe game voucher and Five Nights at Freddy’s voucher for $100 off the regular price. Editor's Note: If you're not tied to buying from Amazon, Best Buy has a similar bundle that offers FIVE GAMES for the same price! View Deal

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones | $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro are available for $50 off this weekend at Amazon, and offer up to nine hours of the high quality audio you'd expect from Beats. Perfect for fitness fanatics, the Powerbeats Pro offer an adjustable ear hook design that keeps your buds firmly in place. You're also getting the Apple H1 chip, so using your earbuds with your Apple devices is smooth and simple.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Sandstone): $49 $22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is already an extremely affordable smart device, but this Cyber Monday deal cuts it even further, making it just $22. If you're looking for an easy solution to your smart speaker needs, this is a great option.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Just want a simple streaming stick? Amazon's 4K, voice-activated Fire TV Stick can also be bought at half-price at the moment, offering access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. View Deal

TCL 6-Series 75-inch TV (75R617): $2,299 $1,299.99 at Amazon

For folks who want the biggest screen for the least amount of money, check out this 75-inch 4K HDR TV deal from Amazon and TCL. This model is the 6-Series, one step up from the 5-Series, which offers higher brightness and better contrast, and still comes with Roku built-in and Dolby Vision HDR. View Deal

Sony Alpha A7IIK Mirrorless Camera with 28-70mm lens: $1,730 $998 at Amazon

Another excellent deal on a big ticket item is this deal on the Sony Alpha A7IIK that shaves $800 off the regular price. This camera offers a 24.3MP resolution with fast hybrid AF with phase detection that's 30% faster than the a7. This is a dream camera at a dream price.View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB: $949 $799.99 at Amazon

If you don't think 64GB is going to cut it, you can also grab an 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $879 at Amazon at the moment. Linked here is the Silver model, but the Space Gray version comes in at $879 if you prefer that. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1019.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. Plus, now that you can get it for just $29.99 it's an easy sell. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

If you've ever wondered what happens on your front porch while you're doing literally anything else, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will let you do it. And, on Cyber Monday, you can get this smart home security system for just $179.View Deal

Fitbit Versa smartwatch $169 $119 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale for a great price - and it's just dropped further from its original $119 price. That's a big discount and the best price we've found for the waterproof smartwatch that tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned.

View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: $259 $199 at Amazon

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

23andMe Ancestry Personal Genetic DNA Test $99 $79 at Amazon

A great Christmas gift idea, you can save $20 on the 23andMe Ancestry DNA kit. The popular DNA test allows you to discover your ancestry composition and where your DNA is from across 1500+ regions.

View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Xbox One | $59 $15 at Amazon

If you're looking to brush up on your Greek mythology while practicing the ancient art of assassinations, the latest game in the Assassin's Creed series - AC Odyssey - is on sale on Amazon for $45 off the regular MSRP.View Deal

Kingdom Hearts 3 Xbox One | $59 $15 at Amazon

If you're buying for an RPG-lover or Disneyphile this year, consider picking up Kingdom Hearts 3 on Xbox One as it's $45 off the regular price on Amazon. The game takes players through a dozen Disney-inspired worlds including Pirates of the Caribbean, Tangled, Big Hero 6 and many, many more.View Deal

Shadow of the Tomb Raider | Xbox One | PS4 $59 $15 at Amazon

For the more adventurous gamer on your list, we'd recommend picking up a copy of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, available on both Xbox One and PS4 for $45 off the regular price. This more mature take on the classic franchise puts Lara Croft in some dangerous situations, however, so be sure to note its M-Rating.View Deal

Oculus Go 32GB VR Headset: $199 $159 at Amazon

While we wish this were a sale on the Oculus Quest, it's nice to see a decent price drop on the standalone Oculus Go VR headset. If you're an entertainment lover - or someone who just wants to dip their toes into VR for the first time - the Oculus Go is a good pickup, especially today when you can find it for $50 off on Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Echo and Fire TV Deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

At under $20, this is one of the cheapest ways to make a TV smart, with the ability to stream apps like Netflix, Hulu and, of course, Amazon Prime Video, and get Alexa to do the heavy lifting.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (Sandstone): $49 $22 at Amazon

The Echo Dot is already an extremely affordable smart device, but this Cyber Monday deal cuts it even further, making it just $22. If you're looking for an easy solution to your smart speaker needs, this is a great option.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (3rd Gen): $59 $34.99 at Amazon

Did you ever wish you had a speaker that talked back to you and had a clock? Well, if so, you're in luck: Amazon's 3rd-Gen Echo Dot has a digital clock built right in, and you can save $25 on Cyber Monday.View Deal

Kindle (2019) with $5 Credit: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon is helping out all the bibliophiles out there reach their 2020 reading goals with this deal on the All-New Kindle that not only reduces the sticker price of the eReader by $30, but also comes with a $5 credit as well. It's a win-win.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $99.99 $46.99 at Amazon

If you know you want both a new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and a new Amazon Echo Dot, consider picking up this bundle deal that lumps the two together and cuts the price by about $15. Why buy both? Because you can use the Echo Dot to control the Fire TV Stick when you can't find the remote, and the shared ecosystem makes keeping organized a cinch. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Just want a simple streaming stick? Amazon's 4K, voice-activated Fire TV Stick can also be bought at half-price at the moment, offering access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Show is kind of like an Amazon Echo, except that it Shows you things. This smart display will let you watch videos and even show you things like a weather forecast. It's not a huge price drop, but you can save $40 if you buy one today.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube (2019) | $119 $89.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Cube brings all your smarthome necessities together and adds 4K streaming straight to your humble television to boot. This is the latest release, so you're getting access to Dolby Vision and HDR+ for a massive range of apps including Disney+. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The new Amazon Echo Show 8 is the Goldilocks of the Amazon Show lineup - it's smaller than the original 10-inch Amazon Echo Show, but way bigger than the Amazon Echo Show 5. Best of all, this brand-new device is available for $30 off its regular price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Sub: $129 $109.99 at Amazon

For folks who want to add a little more oomph to their favorite music, the Amazon Echo Sub is a perfect addition to your AV setup. The Echo Sub is compatible with most new Echo speakers and features 100W deep bass sound through a 6" woofer. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is billed as Amazon's premier media consumption device, with its 10-inch Full-HD display, 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. The best part? You can save $50 on Cyber Monday.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is Amazon's budget-minded tablet for everyone, packed with a colorful 8-inch display, a quad-core processor and up to 10 hours of battery life. And, this $30 Cyber Monday discount makes it even better. View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited 4 months | $0.99 at Amazon

With a library of over 50 million songs and direct integration with all your Amazon Echo devices, Amazon Music Unlimited offers a streamlined and expansive music streaming experience. While the quality is on par with Spotify, the ease of use with Alexa and price difference for Prime members makes Amazon Music a great subscription for Echo smart speaker owners. And for four months, you can enjoy everything AMU has to offer at just 99 cents! Offer expires January 6.

View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday Laptop and Computing Deals

Lenovo Chromebook C330 2-in-1: $299 $246.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for the cheapest laptop of Cyber Monday, the Lenovo Chromebook might just be the winner. This $249 2-in-1 has an 11.6-Inch HD (1366 x 768) IPS Display, 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of RAM. For web-browsing teens and older parents who just want to check email and peruse social media, it's perfect.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5 $349 $359 at Amazon

The Acer Aspire 5 isn't the most powerful laptop on the market, but it doesn't need to be. For just $259, you can get a stylish laptop that can get you through everyday computing tasks like checking email and cruising through Facebook.View Deal

[SOLD OUT] Microsoft Surface Pro 6: $899 $699.99 at Amazon

We're big fans of Microsoft's Surface Pro 6. Offering an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it's way faster than your traditional 2-in-1 and it's perfect for the budding creative type in your home. It's $200 off its regular price this week.View Deal

Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop: $999 $869.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for something even more powerful than a Surface Pro, the Acer Spin 5 ups every spec while only raising the price $200. Outside you've got a 15.6" Full HD Touch screen, while inside you'll find an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8550U processor, GeForce GTX 1050, 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB HDD. View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop $1,199 $928.99 at Amazon

When you pull the Acer Predator Helios 300 out of your bag, everyone will know its a gaming laptop, but with an Intel Core i7 processor and GTX 1660 Ti graphics, that lack of discretion is totally worth it. Plus, you can save $270 right now on Amazon. View Deal

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S GX701 | $3,299 $2,498 at Amazon

Gaming laptops are expensive, especially when they're thin and light like the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701. This portable gaming machine is packed with RTX 2080 graphics and a 1TB SSD so you can store all your favorite games. Plus, you can save $800. View Deal

WD Black 1TB HDD: $69 $59 on Amazon

Looking to get HDD storage on the cheap? Pick up this WD Black 3.5-inch HDD for $9 off - but at such a low price, that's a 13% savings. It's got 7200 RPM SATA 6 GB/s 64MB Cache, if you're wondering.View Deal

WD Blue 6TB HDD: $166 $111.99 on Amazon

If you want a bit more (read: a lot) of HDD storage, pick up this Blue 6TB from Western Digital. Its 5400 RPM is acceptable but not as fast as other hard drives specced for gaming, but the extra space makes up for it. Note that this cost $2 less previously. View Deal

WD My Passport Go 1TB SSD: $229 $169.99 on Amazon

If you want storage on the go, Western Digital's My Passport Go 1TB is on sale for $60 off or 26% savings.





View Deal

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB SATA SSD: $200 $109.99 at Amazon

Get a massive 45% off this great SATA solid state drive, which we've declared our best budget SSD. 1TB is a decent amount of storage for this kind of drive. The 2TB version is also $170 off, which is a great deal. View Deal

Samsung 970 Evo Plus NVMe 500GB SSD: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

If you're after a high-performance NVMe drive but don't want to break the bank, consider this 500GB option. You can also save $100 on the 2TB version at Amazon right now. View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday TV Deals

LG C9 OLED (55OLEDC9): $2,499 $1,496 at Amazon

The LG C9 OLED is TechRadar's favorite TV of the year. It offers beautiful black levels, great upscaling and superb colors in addition to one of the world's best smart TV platforms, webOS. Usually this TV sells for well over $2,000 but this week it's on sale for $1,000 off the regular price.View Deal

Toshiba Fire TV | Up to 30% off at Amazon

If you're looking for an ultra-affordable 4K TV with HDR, a Fire TV is an obvious choice. Right now, ahead of Cyber Monday, you can get the Toshiba Fire TV in one of three sizes for as little as $229 for the 43-inch.View Deal

65-inch LG Nano Cell 8 Series 4K UHD TV: $1,199 $696.99 at Amazon

Show off a little with this 65-inch LG Nano Cell TV that offers enhanced contrast and black levels with local dimming control thanks to LG's performance-focused quad-core processor. It's a bit more expensive than other TVs you'll see on this list, but at $500 off we'd be remiss not to mention it.View Deal

[SOLD OUT] TCL 5-Series 43-inch TV (43S525): $499 $249.99 at Amazon

If you've been looking for a 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision, this is your ticket. It's TCL's 5-Series TV that offers Dolby Vision HDR plus comes with Roku TV built-in. It's great for gamers living in dorms, folks look for a second screen, or anyone with a smaller home entertainment center.View Deal

TCL 5-Series 55-inch TV (55S525): $699 $329.99 at Amazon

One of the best TV deals we've seen yet on Amazon is this big discount on the TCL 5-Series for $300 off its regular price. This 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision has Roku built-in, which means you'll never have to worry about finding something to watch.View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum 65-inch TV (P659-G1): $1,399 $879 at Amazon

The Vizio P-Series Quantum (2019) is a performance-focused TV at a great price. It offers 1100 nits of peak brightness, 200 dimming zones in the 65-inch model and uses Dolby Vision HDR. Its SmartCast smart platform enables you to cast content from your phone or tablet to the screen and comes stocked with WatchFree, a free streaming service from Vizio.View Deal

TCL 6-Series 75-inch TV (75R617): $2,299 $1,299 at Amazon

For folks who want the biggest screen for the least amount of money, check out this 75-inch 4K HDR TV deal from Amazon and TCL. This model is the 6-Series, one step up from the 5-Series, which offers higher brightness and better contrast, and still comes with Roku built-in and Dolby Vision HDR. View Deal

Insignia Fire TV | Up to 29% off at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV lineup is all about providing decent panels at low prices, while still providing some excellent software. And, now for Cyber Monday you can get an Insignia Fire TV for as little as $229 for the 43-inch model. View Deal

Samsung Q60 QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $799.99 $497.99 at Amazon

Get the 2019 Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $497.99. The QLED TV delivers bright and bold colors thanks to the Quantum dot technology and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q60 QLED TV (QN65Q60R): $1,797 $997.99 on Amazon

One of the best TV deals happening right now is this one for a 65-inch Samsung Q60 QLED TV. Usually this TV sells for nearly $1,800 but it's on sale this week for just under a grand.View Deal

[SOLD OUT] Roku Streaming Stick+: $59.99 $29 at Amazon

It's not exactly a TV, but the Roku Streaming Stick+ makes most TVs better by offering 4K HDR streaming from the most popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, Vudu and more. This version comes with the voice remote and external antenna that offers 4x the range of the original Roku Streaming Stick.

View Deal

Sony Home Theater Projector VPL-VW295ES: $4999.99 $4498 at Amazon

Want to get that big-screen action through projection rather than a TV? This premium 4K projector from Sony will bring cinema-like visuals to your home, with more than $500 the usual price.

View Deal

Amazon headphone deals

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones | $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Powerbeats Pro are available for $50 off this weekend at Amazon, and offer up to nine hours of the high quality audio you'd expect from Beats. Perfect for fitness fanatics, the Powerbeats Pro offer an adjustable ear hook design that keeps your buds firmly in place. You're also getting the Apple H1 chip, so using your earbuds with your Apple devices is smooth and simple.

View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones: $349.99 now $278 at Amazon

Give your ears a treat with Sony's excellent, top-of-the-line wireless and noise-cancelling cans, while also saving yourself $71.99 in the process thanks to this top Cyber Monday deal from Amazon.

View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

With $70 off, you can get these brilliant true wireless earbuds for under $100. Their balanced sound and sophisticated design makes them a good choice for anyone who doesn't want to follow the Apple AirPods crowd.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N wireless headphones: $248 now $148 at Amazon

If you're looking for a solid pair of noise-cancelling and wireless headphones that won't break the bank then these are a good choice. Made all the more appealing thanks to Amazon's discount.

View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: $159 $139 at Amazon

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale at just $139 ($20 off) at Amazon. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $234.98 at Amazon

You asked for it and we delivered: a real-life deal on AirPods Pro with delivery just before Thanksgiving. Yes, that's how limited this Cyber Monday AirPods deal is today – it sold out twice on us so far, and now it's saying the AirPods won't be delivered until January - but if you can wait, that's still a great price.View Deal

JBL Live 650 BT NC, Around-Ear Wireless Headphone with Noise Cancellation: $199.99 $99.95 on Amazon

If the idea of noise cancelling headphones resonates with you but the idea of dropping $300 doesn't, check out the JBL Live 650 BT NC that offers active noise cancellation in an around-ear pair of cans. This week only they're $100 off on Amazon.View Deal

Audio-Technica ATH-SR30BTBK over-ear headphones: $99 $69 at Amazon

Score $30 off list price for these over-ear headphones from one of personal audio's leading-most brands. Not a bad deal for 70 hours of wireless listening time on a single charge.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday Tablet and eReader Deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen: $649 $447.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen is incredibly versatile, and while it's not great for gamers, it's perfect for working professionals in need of a tablet that they can edit spreadsheets or write on. It uses a wider 10.5" Super AMOLED display and offers 16 hours of battery life.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB: $649 $549.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 offers portability and power in its two-in-one design. It's an Android tablet when you're on the go, and a Windows PC when you connect the keyboard1with built-in trackpad. On top of that, it has an edge-to-edge Super AMOLED display that looks great, and 15 hours of battery life.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB, $329 $249 on Amazon

Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB model for 24% off with this pre-Cyber Monday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB, $429 $329 on Amazon

Pick up the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 128GB model for 23% off with this pre-Cyber Monday deal. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

Apple iPad WiFi + Cellular 10.2-inch 32GB, $459 $419 on Amazon

If you want an Apple tablet that hooks up to a mobile data connection, choose the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch 32GB model for $40 off the MSRP. This model comes with the triple-pin connectors previously exclusive to iPad Air and iPad Pro models that allows the iPad to connect to keyboard accessories.View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB: $949 $799 at Amazon

If you don't think 64GB is going to cut it, you can also grab an 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage for $779 at Amazon at the moment. Linked here is the Silver model, but there's also a Space Gray version for $799 if you prefer that. WiFi and Cellular version available for $1019.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49 $29.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet isn't quite as powerful or beautiful as the 8-inch Fire 8, but its low price makes it an easy choice for anyone that just wants an affordable tablet to read on. Plus, now that you can get it for just $29.99 it's an easy sell. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is Amazon's budget-minded tablet for everyone, packed with a colorful 8-inch display, a quad-core processor and up to 10 hours of battery life. And, this $30 Cyber Monday discount makes it even better. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is billed as Amazon's premier media consumption device, with its 10-inch Full-HD display, 32GB of storage and up to 12 hours of battery life. The best part? You can save $50 on Cyber Monday.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite might not be able to play the latest movies in HD, but it sure can let you read your favorite novels out in the park, and really, isn't that just better? Plus, this $45 Cyber Monday deal makes it affordable for all you book lovers.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis (9th Gen): $279.99 $179.99 at Amazon

If you really want a souped up eReader, check out the Amazon Kindle Oasis that has a High-Resolution Display (300 ppi). It's Waterproof, has 32 GB of storage, and comes with built-in Audible. It's $100 off this week on Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday smartphone deals

Google Pixel 3 - Just Black (64GB, Unlocked): $799.99 $479 at Amazon

One of the best phone deals happening this week is the Pixel 3 deal that saves you coinage on one of Google's greatest phones. Why get a Pixel? These phones are exceptional at taking night time photos, and their cameras make selfies really pop. If you love taking photos with your phone, get a Pixel 3.View Deal

Google Pixel 3 XL - Just Black (64GB, Unlocked): $899.99 $549 at Amazon

Go bigger with the Pixel 3 XL. This unlocked deal puts $360 back in your pocket alongside the bigger version of Google's Pixel phone. With a larger screen and minimal bloatware, this is a rock-solid smartphone at a rock-solid price.View Deal

iPhone XS - Space Grey - Refurbished (256GB, Unlocked): $1,299.99 $699 at Amazon

Don't worry iPhone owners, Amazon isn't giving you the cold shoulder. In fact, this refurbished iPhone Xs deal is one of this week's best and chops $600 off the price of the phone. The caveat here is that it's only compatible with GSM carrier networks such as, T-Mobile and AT&T - so double-check that before you buy one.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S10/Note 10 save up 27% at Amazon

Top-notch phones at knock-down prices, Amazon's knocking as much as 27% off the list price of models from the Samsung Galaxy line, and throwing in a pair of free Galaxy Buds, too.

View Deal

Google Pixel 4 64GB, $799 $599 on Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software and a snazzy design. Get it for $200 off - a discount that also applies to the 128GB version here.View Deal

Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB, $899 $699 on Amazon

The Google Pixel 4 XL is an admirable jump from the Pixel 3, with an extra telephoto lens, better software and a snazzy design, plus a bit better battery than its smaller sibling. Get it for $200 off - a discount that also applies to the 128GB version here.View Deal

[DEAL ENDED] Samsung Galaxy A10e: $179.99 $114.99 at Amazon

There's $65 off this excellent budget Samsung handset with this Amazon Cyber Monday Lightning Deal. The 'e' in the name stands for 'essential', which means you get almost all the features of the A10 in an even more affordable package. Stocks won't last long at this price, so grab it while you can.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

Amazon Cyber Monday Gaming Deals

PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | $299.99 at Amazon

Usually this bundle would cost somewhere in and around $400 but Amazon is offering it for just $300, meaning you get a PS4 Pro and the newly released Call of Duty for nearly $100 off. This might be sold out when you check it, but it should come back in stock soon!

View Deal

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console: $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a whopping $100 off this PS4 Pro, which usually retails around $400. It's the perfect time to pick one up if you haven't yet, you can even use that savings to pick up some great games to go with it. This might be sold out when you check it, but it should come back in stock soon!View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition plus Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Fortnite Battle Royale | $249.99 $149 at Amazon

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All Digital Edition is the best Cyber Monday Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure. View Deal

Nintendo Labo - Robot Kit: Nintendo Switch | $59.99 $28 at Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect gift for your kids, the Nintendo Labo is a great one to go for. This cardboard construction kit connects to their Switch and allows them to control a giant robot on the TV. It's a neat idea that challenges their creativity and rewards them with a new game to play at the end of the day.View Deal

PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership: PS4 (Digital Code) | $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

If you're going to re-subscribe to PlayStation Plus next year, you may as well stock up early with this $15 off deal that gets you 12-months of online gaming and free titles for $44.99. View Deal

Madden NFL 20 Superstar Edition: Xbox One (Digital Code) | $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Football season is coming to a close in February, but the Madden season is only just heating up. With the Superstar Edition of Madden NFL 20 you get the base game plus 7 Gold Team Fantasy Packs and a Small Training Quick Sell Pack to bring you up to speed faster than you can say Troy Polamalu.View Deal

Need for Speed Heat: Xbox One (Digital Code) | $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

One of the best parts of Cyber Monday is finding brand-new games at a good discount. Take, for example, this Need for Speed Heat deal that hooks you up with a digital code for the game for $20 off the regular price. View Deal

Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Xbox One | $59 $15 at Amazon

If you're looking to brush up on your Greek mythology while practicing the ancient art of assassinations, the latest game in the Assassin's Creed series - AC Odyssey - is on sale on Amazon for $45 off the regular MSRP.View Deal

Kingdom Hearts 3 Xbox One | $59 $15 at Amazon

If you're buying for an RPG-lover or Disneyphile this year, consider picking up Kingdom Hearts 3 on Xbox One as it's $45 off the regular price on Amazon. The game takes players through a dozen Disney-inspired worlds including Pirates of the Caribbean, Tangled, Big Hero 6 and many, many more.View Deal

[SOLD OUT] God of War: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

God of War is one of the most popular exclusive games available on PS4, and now you can play it yourself for less than $10. We could be seeing a sequel soon, so get yourself on this great deal to prepare.View Deal

Nioh: PlayStation 4 | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon

If you like Dark Souls-style games, then Nioh is a gem you may have missed - but thankfully you can grab it for less than $10 now! Bear in mind, PlayStation Plus subscribers can pick this game up for free until December 3, so don't buy it if you don't need to.

View Deal

Shadow of the Tomb Raider | Xbox One | PS4 $59 $15 at Amazon

For the more adventurous gamer on your list, we'd recommend picking up a copy of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, available on both Xbox One and PS4 for $45 off the regular price. This more mature take on the classic franchise puts Lara Croft in some dangerous situations, however, so be sure to note its M-Rating.View Deal

PlayStation 4 controller - Glacier White | $64.99 $38.99 at Amazon

This Glacier White PS4 controller is usually about $5 more than the standard black version, but this weekend you can pick it up at the same $38.99 price tag. That's a great deal on a fantastic looking controller.

View Deal

PlayStation 4 controller - Steel Black | $64.99 $39 at Amazon

If you're tired of your boring black controller but don't want to splash too much color around your games room, this Steel Black variant offers a metallic finish that might just fit the bill.

View Deal

PlayStation 4 controller - Titanium Blue | $64 $38.99 at Amazon

This is another Cyber Monday PS4 controller deal straight from the latest lineup of gamepads from Sony. A metallic finish and light color scheme will keep this DualShock 4 from blending with the rest, and at $39.99 this is a great shout.

View Deal

PlayStation 4 controller - Rose Gold | $64 $38.99 at Amazon

This is one of the latest PS4 controller color variants to hit store shelves, so this discount is welcome even if it does represent less money saved than some of the others.

View Deal

PlayStation 4 controller - Red Camo | $64 $38.99 at Amazon

The Camo series of DualShock 4 controllers tend to divide their audiences. If you're in favor of the more outlandish design, this red version keeps the vivid colors of some of the non-camo versions as well as the $38.99 price tag.View Deal

PS4 Controller - Electric Purple | $64.99 $38.99 at Amazon

Electric Purple isn't a color you see very often, so you'd be mad to miss this great Cyber Monday PS4 controller deal if you're a fan. Just like the other color variants out there, the purple is fairly bright and vivid so this isn't one for an understated games room.

View Deal

PlayStation 4 controller - Blue Camo | $64.99 $38.99 at Amazon

With a 'before' price of $69.99, this Blue Camo version is over $20 off in. It's an excellent deal if you're after the design as you'd be pressed to find it much cheaper anywhere else this weekend.

View Deal

Fortnite Neo Versa DualShock 4 Controller Bundle: $38.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering this great controller bundle for under $40, which includes a code for exclusive Fortnite content: Epic Neo Versa Outfit, Epic Neo Phrenzy Back Bling and 500 V-Bucks.View Deal

*NEW* SteelSeries Arctis 7: PC and PlayStation 4 | White | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

If you want something that's a bit of a step up from the Razer, this SteelSeries Arctis 7 Headset is a great option. It provides lossless wireless audio with ultra low latency and 0 interference and a superior-sounding mic. It's $50 (33% off) today, so definitely worth taking a look at.View Deal

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset: PS4 | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Looking for a solid PS4 headset that won't cost you the earth? Then the Gold Wireless may be for you and, with $30 off its RRp, now is a great time to pick one up. View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday Audio Deals

Amazon Cyber Monday Audio Deals

Bose Home Speaker 300: $259 $199 at Amazon

Snag the Bose Home Speaker 300 on sale for $199. The smart speaker produces an impressive 360-degree sound and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500: $399 $299 at Amazon

Want that Bose sound with some added smarts? The Home Speaker 500 is a wonderfully rich sounding speaker, with all the connectivity you could require (including voice control) and a nifty screen to keep track of what's playing.

View Deal

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar: $249 $199 at Amazon

If you're looking to amp up your TV's sound quality, the Bose Solo 5 is a great fit. With optical audio, Coaxial audio, 3.5 mm aux and Bluetooth support, getting connected is easy and Dialogue Mode makes every word and detail stand out. It's $50 off today on Amazon.View Deal

LG SL5Y 2.1 Channel Sound Bar: $279 $156.99 at Amazon

The other really good soundbar deal going on this week is for the LG SL5Y 2.1 Channel Sound Bar that comes with a subwoofer for $156.99 ($120 off the regular price). It supports DTS Virtual:X for better surround sound and is High Resolution Audio (24bit/96kHz) compatible.View Deal

JBL Bar 3.1 with Subwoofer: $499.99 $299.95 on Amazon

Planning on upgrading to a soundbar this holiday season? Do yourself a favor and grab this 3.1-Channel 'bar from JBL that comes with a subwoofer. This week only it's $200 off on Amazon.View Deal

Sony PS-LX310BT | $199 $148 at Amazon

We don't want to sound like a broken record, but if you're a music fan in 2019 you absolutely need a decent record player, and this turntable from Sony perfectly fits the bill. And, ahead of Cyber Monday you can get it for just $148.View Deal

Sony SSC55 | $148 $73 at Amazon

The Sony SSCS5 is an excellent pair of bookshelf speakers that can give you excellent sound without hurting your wallet too much. With 6 ohms of impedence and a reinforced woofer, these speakers will last. And, you can get them for just $73View Deal

Sony SSCS8 Center Speaker | $148 $73 at Amazon

If you're in the process of making a nice surround sound system in your living room, you're going to need a good center speaker. And, right now at Amazon, you can get the Sony SSCS8 for just $73.

View Deal

[SOLD OUT] Sony HT-S350 | $279 $148 at Amazon

The Sony HT S350 is an easy solution if you're looking for awesome sound in your home theater setup. Plus, ahead of Cyber Monday, you can get this awesome soundbar for just $148 at Amazon. Now, you can have a nice 2.1 sound setup without your wallet hating you.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday Wearable Deals

Amazon Cyber Monday wearable deals

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm): $429 $409 at Amazon

It's not the biggest discount in the entire world, but we'd be remiss if we didn't mention this deal on the brand-new Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) on Amazon today. This is the latest wearable from Apple, so getting any sort of discount - even if it's only $20 - feels pretty good. Oh, and all three colors are on sale so don't feel like you have to get the White version, just cause it's listed here.

View Deal

Fitbit Alta HR: $129.95 $87 at Amazon

The Fitbit Alta is a great workout companion. It automatically tracks your steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes, and shows you how to improve your health by comparing your resting heart rate trends to your activity. Unlike the Apple Watch, the Altra tracks your sleep and offers up to 7 days of battery life.

View Deal

Fitbit Ionic smartwatch: $249.95 $199 at Amazon

Get the Fitbit Ionic smartwatch on sale for $199.99 at Amazon. The Ionic watch features GPS technology so you can track pace, distance, and routes and includes a built-in NFC chip for contactless payments.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa smartwatch: $199 $119.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the Fitbit Versa smartwatch on sale for $135. That's a $65 discount and the best price we've found for the waterproof smartwatch that tracks activity, workouts, and calories burned.

View Deal

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro Fitness Band: $199.99 $149 at Amazon

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro is Samsung's entry into the fitness band space and works great with their smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S10. It's water-resistant up to 50 meters and works with the most popular fitness apps like Under Armour, Map MyRun and MyFitnessPal.

View Deal

Fossil Explorist Gen 4 Smartwatch: $275 $175 at Amazon

If all these smartwatches feel a bit too... dorky, the Fossil Explorist smartwatch is a bit more traditional-looking while still offering essential features like Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and smartphone notifications. View Deal

Garmin Legacy Hero: at Amazon | 45mm | Captain America | $399.99 $349.99

This is a big smartwatch, themed after Captain America from Marvel's Avengers. Garmin's wearables are all super-strong additions to your life, and this will shield you from being disconnected from your friends, or not knowing how many steps you do in a day. It comes with Avengers-themed watch faces and interface, and a design inspired by Captain America.View Deal

Garmin Legacy Hero: at Amazon | 40mm | Captain Marvel| $399.99 $349.99

This smartwatch is smaller than the aforementioned sibling, themed after Captain Marvel from Marvel's Avengers. It's got all the useful trappings of a Garmin wearable, giving you all the superpowers such a device brings, with some Marvel-themed bonus skins too. It comes with Avengers-themed watch faces and interface, and a design inspired by Captain Marvel.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

Amazon Cyber Monday Smart Home Deals

Amazon Fire TV Cube $119 $89 on Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Cube is the ultimate TV improving device, integrating Alexa into a smart speaker that you can command to find shows and fiddle with connected devices.View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto $49 $29 on Amazon

Want Alexa in your car? The Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your nearby phone and operates just like a standard Echo speaker, responding to any command in Alexa's database. Its 8 microphones should pick up your voice over music and other car noises - and if your vehicle's sound system isn't up to snuff, the Echo Auto can substitute in with all your favorite streaming tunes.View Deal

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel | $139.95 $65 at Amazon

This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds 8 liters of liquid.

View Deal

Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security System: $479.99 $269.99 at Amazon

The Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security System helps you watch over your home from your phone or computer without the inconvenience or expense of professional security companies. The cameras record 1080p video with night vision when it gets dark, and are safe for both indoor and outdoor use.

View Deal

NestCam Outdoor Security System: $449.99 $248 at Amazon

If you want an alternative to Arlo, the NestCam Outdoor Security System is a great option with many of the same specs. The 1080p camera is weatherproof and offers 8x zoom, plus two-way audio. View Deal

Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Upright Vacuum: $599.99 $436 at Amazon

If your house is in desperate need of a good vacuuming, check out the top-rated Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Upright Vacuum. Perfect for rooms of all shapes and sizes, this vacuum never loses suction power thanks to its Cinetic tips and doesn't require you to replace or clean filters of any kind.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum: $379.99 $279 at Amazon

Tired of vacuuming the floors? So were we until we got a robot vacuum. These robot helpers sweep up the mess in your house and then head back to their cradle for a good night's rest. Their High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog allergens, while the 3-stage Cleaning System cleans the dirt and dust on the floor.

View Deal

Shark Robot Cleaning System S87: $499.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Can't pick between a robot vacuum and a traditional upright cleaner? With the Shark Robot Cleaning system S87 you don't have to. It's a robot vacuum when you want it and a regular vacuum when you need it. It's $170 off this week on Amazon.View Deal

Keurig K55/K45 Elite Single Cup Home Brewing System: $169.99 $125 at Amazon

If you haven't bought a Keurig yet, now's the time to do so with this Amazon deal that sees $50 off the price of the Keurig K55/K45. This version is compatible with the most popular Keurig pod sizes (6, 8, 10 oz) and its large water reservoir allows you to brew 6+ cups before having to refill.

View Deal

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine Bundle: $299.99 $159.09 at Amazon

If you to bring the cafe into your house, this Nespresso machine is the way to do it. The fast-heat system can reach the ideal temperature in 25 seconds, and cools down in minutes. It's also $140 off the regular price, so grab one before it's gone.

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

If you've ever wondered what happens on your front porch while you're doing literally anything else, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro will let you do it. And, on Cyber Monday, you can get this smart home security system for just $179.View Deal

Amazon Cyber Monday Camera Deals

Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera Kit $899 $599 at Amazon

Looking to make the jump from camera phone to something with a bit more oomph? The EOS M50, features a 24.1 Megapixel APS C CMOS sensor and the DIGIC 8 Image Processor to deliver incredible color, clear details, and stunning range.View Deal

Nikon COOLPIX B500 Digital Camera: $299 $226.95 at Amazon

Need a step-up from your camera phone, but don't want to make the full jump to an intense DSLR? The Nikon Coolpix B500, is a 16MP superzoom. letting you get close up to a subject without diminishing quality.View Deal

*NEW* Olympus Tough TG-6 Waterproof Camera: $449 $349 at Amazon

But let's say you're going somewhere exotic and you're not sure what the conditions are going to be like. Well, in that case, we'd recommend going for this Olympus Tough TG-6 that's waterproof, dustproof, shockproof, crush proof, freeze proof and anti-fog. It's supremely durable and is a great deal at $100 off the regular price.View Deal

GoPro Hero5 Black: $250 $169.95 at Amazon

You don't really see them anymore, but this GoPro Hero5 Black deal is fairly good as it gets you a new 4K action sports camera plastic-wrapped and factory sealed. Not only does it take excellent 4K video but it also shoots 12MP photos in Single, Burst and Time Lapse modes. View Deal

GoPro Hero7 Black: $399 $299 at Amazon

If you want something a bit more modern, check out the GoPro Hero 7 that just launched a year and a half ago. The newer version of the camera often sells for $329 on a normal deal day, so getting it for $299 today is a great steal.View Deal

*NEW* DJI Osmo 4K Action Cam: $379 now $269 at Amazon

Action cams make great gifts for the outdoorsy, action sports-lover in your life. Whether you take this with you to the slopes, the road, the beach or the skies, this action cam captures everything in beautiful 4K resolution and is available today at $110 off the MSRP. View Deal

Best Instant Pot deals: succulent dishes, slow-cooking times

Cyber Monday deals you might have missed

(SOLD OUT) Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $154.99 at Amazon

These are the newest non-Pro AirPods, the updated version with a wirelessly charging case, and last week's discount offered savings of $35. That's a very rare Apple deal, and it's not much more than the older pair of headphones we've listed above.View Deal

(SOLD OUT) *NEW* MacBook Air 2019: $1,099 $899 at Amazon

That said, for just $200 more you can score a brand-new 2019 MacBook Air that has 8GB of RAM and 128GB Storage. What makes the 2019 version better? The dual-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 Processor and 13.3-Inch Retina Display with True Tone. At $200 off, we recommend it wholeheartedly.View Deal