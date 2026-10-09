Amaysim’s AU$30 NBN 25 plan intro cost is so cheap, I had to do a double take

As someone who lives and breathes internet deals, you can bet I was stunned to see Amaysim’s latest offers on a selection of its NBN plans. The Aussie telco, owned by Optus, has often appeared on my radar with some stellar pricing, but its latest discounts knock it out of the park.

I’ll touch upon some other offers later on, but for me, the highlight has to be its NBN 25 plan for just AU$30/m for the first six months. That’s not only by far the cheapest introductory cost of any NBN provider I monitor, but it’s the cheapest introductory cost I can recall in recent memory.

Amaysim NBN 25 | 25Mbps | AU$30m (first 6 months, then AU$70/m) Promising maximum plan speeds, you can save yourself a packet over the course of six months with this 25Mbps plan from Amaysim. This offer ends October 23, and do note that it’s BYO modem only (but you probably already have one of those). • AU$30 minimum cost

• AU$600 first year cost

• AU$840 ongoing yearly cost

When the intro period is up, the regular ongoing cost reverts to AU$70/m, which is still competitive for the tier and below the AU$77 current average. However, if you bundle an Amaysim SIM plan, you can save AU$10 for as long as both services remain active, so your NBN bill will be AU$60/m ongoing.

While the AU$30 introductory cost is incredibly low, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that you can technically pay less over the first year of service, from both Flip (AU$48/m for 12 months) and Kogan Internet (AU$49.90/m for 12 months). If you’re happy to switch providers after the first six months with Amaysim, though, then you stand to save a chunk of change.

Amaysim’s other NBN offers

Now, onto the other NBN offers I promised earlier. If you have the infrastructure to support the fastest NBN plans, then you can also save AU$240 on Amaysim’s NBN 500 plan. Right now, the introductory cost has plummeted to just AU$50/m. As with the NBN 25 plan, this is by far the cheapest introductory cost of any provider on this tier, and when combined with its AU$90/m ongoing cost, it puts it within touching distance of claiming the title of the cheapest in the first year. Only Kogan Internet is cheaper, and only by AU$1.20!

• View more of the best NBN 500 plans

Amaysim’s NBN 750 plan is also a compelling option, as it not only has the cheapest introductory cost of AU$60/m, but even when combined with its AU$100/m ongoing cost after six months, it’s the cheapest in the first year of service. Do note, however, that typical evening speeds are only quoted at 680Mbps. For comparison, Spintel claims maximum plan speeds and is only marginally more expensive in the first year — AU$69/m for the first 6 months, then AU$94.95/m ongoing.

• View more of the best NBN 750 plans

As mentioned, you can save an extra AU$10 each month on an Amaysim NBN plan if you also sign up for a SIM plan. And remember, these NBN offers end on October 23, so if you’ve been considering switching your NBN plan, now’s a prime opportunity.