The best Walmart Black Friday deals for 2019

The Walmart Black Friday sale has beaten all the other retailers to the punch this year as the mega-store has an excellent selection of deals available right now. We're updating this page every day and will be doing so right through Black Friday and of course, Cyber Monday too..

The best Walmart Black Friday deals 2019 Jump to deals section at Walmart:

1: TV: big 4K TVs at small prices

2: Laptops: casual, study and gaming options covered

3: iPhones: discounts on Apple's best phones

4: iPads: get the world's best tablets for less

5: Apple Watches: low prices on older models today

6: Headphones: in-ear or over-ear, the prices are down 'ear

7: Nintendo Switch: the most popular console right now

8: PS4: the price is set to tumble on Sony's console

9: Xbox: Game Pass has made Xbox very attractive this year

10: Appliances: Instant Pots, blenders and more

11: Robot Vacuums: Give the robo uprising a helping hand

12: Beauty: make-up, straighteners and more inside

13: Toys: the gifts kids crave right here

With just one week to go, we're seeing some of the best deals of the year.

You can find massive discounts in every category with deals on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, Google devices, headphones, toys, and so much more. We're expecting big things from Walmart this year, as the brand goes earlier and harder on Black Friday than ever before, so keep your fingers clicking to this page whenever you want to find the best prices Walmart is offering.

The retail giant is not only dropping early deals, but Walmart also released its Black Friday ad. The 37-page circular highlights Walmart's best Black Friday deals, which include everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones, to kitchen appliances, toys, vacuum cleaners, and more.

Standout offers include the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $129, $80 off the all-new Apple iPad, a Philips 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $278, and the Apple Watch 3 down to a record-low price of $129, and up to $700 in Walmart eGift Cards on select smartphones.

These deals will go live at 10 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27. To help you sort through all the offers, we've rounded up the best early Black Friday Walmart deals below that we think are worth your time.

We'll also tell you everything you need to know about Black Friday itself, such as how to get the best deals, what discounts you can expect to see, and the differences between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll be continuously updating it with all the top deals leading up to the November sale event.

Walmart's best Black Friday deals:

Walmart Black Friday TV deals

Element 40-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $248 $179.99 at Walmart

A 40-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $179.99? Yes, please! The Element UHD TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream from apps like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

JVC 43-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $249.99 $199.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a small-screen TV, the JVC 43-inch 4K TV is a fantastic option. On sale for just $199.99, the smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can enjoy content from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more.

View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $199.99 at Walmart

You can save $200 on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The UHD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can connect up to four devices at once and stream, browse and listen to your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Samsung 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $499.99 $227.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller screen size, you can get the Samsung 43-inch 4K TV on sale for $227.99. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and the Universal Guide brings your favorite content in one easy-to-browse menu.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $549.99 $277.99 at Walmart

Walmart's early Black Friday sale has dropped the price of the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV down to just $278. The ultra-slim smart TV includes the Samsung Remote Control, which allows you access to all your streaming services all in one place.

View Deal

Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart TV: $428 $279.99 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size 4K TV, you can get the Hisense 58-inch TV on sale for $279.99. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in so you can use your voice to browse movies, find shows, adjust the volume, and more.

View Deal

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: $328 $298 at Walmart

A fantastic price for a mid-size TV, you can get the Vizio 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $298. The V-Series TV features SmartCast 3.0 so you can stream apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video from the app on your phone.

View Deal

Hisense 58-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Roku Smart TV: $298 at Walmart

This deal is going fast! Walmart has the Hisense 58-inch 4K TV on sale for just $298. A terrific price, the smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

RCA 60-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV: $499 $319 at Walmart

A crazy-good deal for a big-screen 4K TV, you can get the RCA Ultra HD TV on sale for just $319. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in which allows you to stream your favorite movies and TV shows from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $599.99 $327.99 at Walmart

Get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $328 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and includes the SmartThings App, which allows you to stream content directly from your phone to your TV.

View Deal

Sceptre 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $ 899.99 $379 at Walmart

You can save $520 on the Sceptre 65-inch 4K TV. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities it includes four HDMI ports which allow you to stream all your favorite multimedia.

View Deal

Sanyo 65-inch 4K Ultra HDR Roku Smart TV: $498 $379.99 at Walmart

You can get the 65-inch Sanyo 4K TV on sale for $379.99. That's a $118 discount and the best price we've found for the smart TV has the Roku experience built-in.

View Deal

VIZIO 55-inch M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $548 $398 at Walmart

Walmart has the Vizio M-Series 4K TV on sale for $398. The smart TV features Hands-Free Voice Control with the Google Assistant and has Chromcast built-in which allows you to stream content from your phone to the TV.

View Deal

JVC 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $549.99 $399.99 at Walmart

Snag this JVC 65-inch 4K TV on sale for just $399.99. The smart TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $797.99 $477.99 at Walmart

Get the feature-rich Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $477.99 at Walmart. The Ultra HD TV features a slim, stylish design and includes PurColor technology to produce bright, bold colors for a premium picture experience.

View Deal

Philips 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV: $548 $488 at Walmart

Get the Philips 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $488. The Android smart TV has the Google Assistant built-in which allows you to control your TV and other compatible devices using your voice.

View Deal

Element 70-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $798 $529.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a big-screen bargain, then look no further than the Element 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for $529.99. The UHD TV has the Roku experience built-in so you can stream over 500,000 movies and TV shows.

View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Box S 4K HDR Streaming Media Player: $ 59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

You can snag a $20 discount on the Xiaomi Mi Box streaming media player. The 4K streaming device allows you to stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more and is compatible with the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday Google deals

Google Home Mini (Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book: $49 $25 at Walmart

A fantastic Christmas gift idea for Frozen fans, the Google Home Mini, and the Frozen 2 Book are on sale for $25. As you read the book out loud, the smart speaker will play relevant sound effects and music to bring the story to life.

View Deal

Google Home Mini: $49 $25 at Walmart

The best-selling Google Home Mini is on sale at Walmart for $25. That's a 50% discount for the compact smart speaker which works with the Google Assistant to check the news, answer questions, play music, and more using your voice.

View Deal

Google Home Smart Speaker: $129 $79 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Home smart speaker. The powerful speaker is powered by the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to check the weather, play music, and control other smart home devices.

View Deal

Google Smart TV Kit, Google Home Mini and Chromecast: $74 $45 at Walmart

A Walmart exclusive, you can get the Google Home Mini and Chromecast bundled on sale for $45. Combine the devices together and you can stream movies, browse shows and more completely hands-free.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub: $149 $99 at Walmart

You can save $50 on the Google Nest Hub at Walmart. The smart display has the Google Assistant built-in and includes free three months of YouTube Music ad-free.

View Deal

Google Home Max: $399 $299 at Walmart

The Google Home Max speaker gets a $100 price cut at Walmart. The smart speaker produces a powerful sound with deep bass and crystal-clear highs and works with the Google Assistant for voice control.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm: $279 $169 at Walmart

You can get the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale at Walmart for $169. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch that comes in a white or black sport band and includes GPS technology and heart rate monitoring.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm: $379 $199 at Walmart

You can get the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular on sale at for $199. That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch which includes GPS and LTE connectivity and comes in a white sport band.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm, Sport Loop: $529 $429 at Walmart

Walmart has slashed $100 off the Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and Cellular. The 44mm smartwatch includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away.

View Deal

Apple Watch 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $384 at Walmart

You can get the all-new Apple Watch 5 on sale at Walmart for $384. The smartwatch is available in a black, white or pink sport band and includes GPS technology and an ECG app that continuously monitors your heart rate.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday iPhone deals

Straight Talk Prepaid Apple iPhone 6s Plus, 32GB: $399 $199 at Walmart

You can save $200 on the Apple iPhone 6s Plus at Walmart. The Straight talk iPhone allows you to add a monthly unlimited plan from Walmart without long-term contracts.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday iPad deals

Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular: $429.99 $299 at Walmart

Walmart has the 32GB Apple iPad with cellular on sale for $299. That's a $130 discount for the tablet which includes LTE connectivity so you can stay connected wherever you go.

View Deal

Apple iPad (6th gen) 128GB Wi-Fi + Cellular: $559.99 $429 at Walmart

If you're interested in a cellular plan with your tablet, you can get the 2019 iPad with Wi-Fi on sale for $429. That's a $160 discount for the tablet that includes 128GB of storage.

View Deal

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro: $999 $699 at Walmart

The Apple iPad Pro gets a massive $300 price cut at Walmart's early access sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the 10.5-inch tablet which packs 512GB of storage.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday laptop deals

RCA Galileo Pro 2-in-1 Tablet: $179.99 $87.99 at Walmart

You can save $92 on the best-selling RCA Galileo Pro 2-in-1 tablet at Walmart. The 11.5-inch Galileo Pro includes a detachable keyboard features 32GB of RAM, a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, and provides up to six hours of battery life.

View Deal

Acer Aspire 1 Laptop: $199 $149 at Walmart

A fantastic option for a budget laptop, you can get the Acer Aspire on sale for just $149. The 15.6-inch laptop includes 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and an Intel Celeron N4000 processor.

View Deal

Asus Chromebook C423NA: $269.99 $179 at Walmart

Get the ultraportable Asus Chromebook on sale for just $179. The 14-inch lightweight laptop provides an all-day battery life and packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and includes an Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 processor.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 11 3185 2-in-1 Laptop: $349 $229 at Walmart

Walmart has the versatile Dell Inspiron 11 laptop on sale at Walmart for $229. The 2-in-1 laptop features 4GB of RAM, a 7th Generation AMD A9-9420e Processor with Radeon R5 Graphics, and 500GB SSD.

View Deal

HP 14 Laptop: $599 $399 at Walmart

Save $200 on the HP 14 laptop at Walmart. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

View Deal

Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6-inch Laptop: $449 $329 at Walmart

You can get the Lenovo Ideapad on sale for $329 at Walmart. The lightweight laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and provides a seven-hour battery life.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2019): $159 $139 at Walmart

Always a best-selling item, the latest model Apple AirPods are on sale for $144. Apple's truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case and provide up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $164 at Walmart

Walmart has the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $164. The 2019 earbuds come with a wireless charging case that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $119 at Walmart

Get the newly released Samsung Galaxy Buds on sale for $119. The earbuds feature Ambient Aware technology which lets you control how much surrounding noise you want to hear.

View Deal

Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones: $99 $49 at Walmart

These in-ear headphones from Bose have proved popular over the last year, and this is the best discount for them we've seen around at the moment. The earbuds are sweat-resistant and available in Charcoal, Frost, Energy Green, Power Red or Neon Blue.

View Deal

Beats Solo2 Luxe Edition Wired On-ear Headphones: $149.95 $99 at Walmart

You can get the shiny Beats Solo2 Luxe Edition headphones on sale for $99 at Walmart. The wired headphones provide an all-day comfortable fit and include a RemoteTalk cable that allows you to change songs, adjust the volume and even take calls using just your voice.

View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $299.95 $199 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the best-selling Beats Solo3 wireless headphones. This deal is for the Beats Pop Collection which includes four different fun color combinations.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday PS4 deals

PS4 Slim 1TB Console: $299.99 $290 at Walmart

Walmart has a slight discount on the popular PS4 Slim 1TB console. The console includes a matching DualShock 4 Wireless Controller and comes with 1TB of storage, which is a must-buy compared to the standard 500GB version.

View Deal

1TB PS4 Slim | Fortnite Bundle with Bonus Wireless VoltEdge Headset: $358.99 $285 at Walmart

Get the PlayStation Fornite Neo Versa Bundle on sale for $285 at Walmart. This Black Friday bundle includes a bonus wireless VoltEdge headset, which normally retails for $60. Currently out of stock, but check back soon!

View Deal

PS4 Slim 1TB | 3x PlayStation exclusive games | $299 $199 at Walmart

A 1TB PS4 Slim console will usually set you back around $299 by itself, so picking up this bundle that also includes three games on top is an amazing deal. The Last of Us Remastered, God of War, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition are all included in this bundle, making this a must-buy for anyone who has been holding off for the right price.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday Xbox deals

Xbox One S | Ultimate Sports Bundle: $389.88 $299 at Walmart

You can save up to $90 on the Xbox Ultimate Sports Bundle at Walmart. The bundle includes the Xbox One S 1TB Console, a full-game download of NBA 2K20 and bonus downloads of FIFA 20 and Madden 20.

View Deal

Xbox One S | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: $398.97 $295 at Walmart

Get the Xbox One S bundled with the Call of Duty Modern Warefare game on sale for $295. In addition to the new game, you'll get a download code for the Original Modern Warfare Trilogy as well. Currently out of stock, but check back soon!

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday appliance deals

Magic Bullet, 7-Piece: $39.99 $19.92 at Walmart

A cheap gift idea, you can get the seven-piece Magic Bullet on sale for just $19.92. Perfect for quick snacks or shakes, the Bullet can chop, mix, blend, whip, and grind and in 10 seconds or less.

View Deal

Farberware 1.9-Quart Compact Oil-Less Fryer: $44.48 $29.88 at Walmart

Get the Farberware oil-less Fryer on sale at Walmart for just $29.88. The compact fryer uses little to no oil to bake, grill, toast and fry your favorite foods up to 30% faster.

View Deal

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $69 $39 at Walmart

A perfect holiday gift for anyone on your list, you can get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale for $39. That's a $20 price cut for the 3.2-quart fryer that allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.

View Deal

Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99 $64 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Instant Pot Lux60 on sale for $64 at Walmart. The six-quart pressure cooker combines six popular kitchen appliances in one to make quick and convenient meals.

View Deal

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the Instant Pot Duo60 pressure cooker. The popular six-quart pressure cooker combines seven kitchen appliances in one and includes 12 built-in smart programs.

View Deal

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker: $99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the versatile Keurig K-Duo Essentials coffee maker. The Keurig combines a single serve k-cup pod and 12 cup carafe brewer so you can have the best of both worlds and brew a cup for you or your family in minutes.

View Deal

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker: $229 $179.99 at Walmart

The Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp does it all - the crisping lid allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil all in one pot while giving your food that tasty crisp. For a limited time, you can get it on sale for $179.99.

View Deal

KitchenAid Classic 4.5 Quart Stand Mixer: $259.99 $199 at Walmart

Always a bestseller, the KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer is on sale for $199 at Walmart. The 4.5-quart mixer features ten different speeds so you can whip up any recipe or task.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday robot vacuum deals

Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum: $299 $199 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the Shark ION robot vacuum at Walmart. The robot vacuum features an easy scheduling remote so you can set a reoccurring schedule for each day of the week.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $244 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $244. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hard floors and has a compatible app so you can clean and schedule the Roomba from anywhere.

View Deal

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaning System: $449 $269 at Walmart

You can save $180 on the powerful Shark Ion robot vacuum cleaner. Designed for pets, the Alexa-enabled robot vacuum includes a handheld vacuum for versatile cleaning and includes a compatible app for scheduled cleanings.

View Deal

Shark DuoClean Lift-Away Speed Upright Vacuum: $239 $149 at Walmart

You can get the Shark DuoClean vacuum on sale for $149 at Walmart. The upright vacuum features DuoClean technology to deep clean carpets and hardwood floors and includes a lift-away wand to easily clean hard-to-reach areas.

View Deal

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner: $219 $127.67 at Walmart

Get the lightweight Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe on sale for $127.67. The carpet cleaner features 360-degree cleaning surrounding carpet fibers to deep clean and includes an eight-foot hose for hard-to-reach areas.

View Deal

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum: $279 $224 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Dyson V7 on sale for $224. The cord-free vacuum deep cleans carpets and hard floors and can transform into a handheld for quick and convenient cleanups.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday DNA kit deals

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Walmart

Save $20 on the best-selling 23andME Personal Ancestry and Traits Kit at Walmart. The Kit allows you to discover where you DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder.

View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: $199 $99 at Walmart

A popular Christmas gift idea, you can save $100 on the 23andMe DNA test. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 85 DNA-based online reports on health predispositions, carrier status, and traits with just one test.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday beauty deals

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: $58 $38.99 at Walmart

Join the craze and get the Revlon one-step hair dryer on sale for $38.99. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hair dryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.

View Deal

Philips Norelco Electric Shaver 6850: $129.99 $79.95 at Walmart

A great Christmas gift idea, the Philips Norelco Electric Shaver gets a $50 price cut at Walmart. The Philips Norelco includes a precision trimmer and nose trimmer attachment and an additional $10 coupon will be applied at checkout. View Deal

Oral-B 1000 Crossaction Electric Toothbrush: $64.94 $39.94 at Walmart

A terrific Christmas gift idea, the Oral-B 100 Crossaction is on sale for $39.94. The electric toothbrush removes 300% more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush and the sensors will let you know when you brush too hard.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday toy deals

Sky Rider Thunderbird Quadcopter Drone: $39.99 $24.97 at Walmart

Enjoy doing 360-degree flips & tricks with the Sky Rider Thunderbird drone that's on sale for $24.97. The quadcopter drone features a built-in WiFi camera so you can capture every flight.

View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9: $69.99 $52.74 at Walmart

The perfect stocking stuffer, the popular Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 camera is $15 off. The retro camera produces credit card-sized prints and comes in six colors to choose from.

View Deal

Fluxx FX3 Electric Hoverboard: $199 $89 at Walmart

Sure to be a popular Christmas gift this year, the Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard is on sale for just $89. The electric hoverboard features multiple LED lights and comes in four different color choices.

View Deal

Bounce Pro 7-Foot My First Trampoline Hexagon: $235 $115.98 at Walmart

You better act fast on this one, the Bounce Pro trampoline is on sale for $115.98 right now. Perfect for small children, the seven-foot trampoline includes a 3-arch netted safety enclosure and a padded spring cover.

View Deal

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter: $449 $347 at Walmart

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter is $100+ off at Walmart today. The lightweight scooter is made for adults and a fun way to get around with speeds up to 15.5 MPH and a battery range of up to 18.6 miles.

View Deal

Walmart Black Friday hours (Image credit: Shutterstock)

When does Walmart's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale start?

While Black Friday officially takes place this year on November 29, which is the Friday after Thanksgiving, Walmart is getting a headstart with online sales starting at 10 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27. In-store shoppers can begin hunting for bargains at 6 PM local time Thanksgiving day.



As you can see, Walmart's Early Access Sale has started much earlier, with deals live now that you can shop online. We expect Walmart will continue to leak deals leading up to the November event with some of the best discounts starting the day before Thanksgiving.



Cyber Monday is the digital sale that's on the Monday after Thanksgiving, this year falling on December 2. In recent years the Cyber sale has begun the night before with several deals dropping on Sunday night.

Walmart's Black Friday hours

Walmart's Black Friday ad has been officially released with all the dates and times of the sale event. Walmart's online sale will start at 10 PM EST on Wednesday, November 27 which is the day before Thanksgiving.



For in-store shoppers, doors will open at 6 PM local time Thanksgiving Day. The retailer has also announced that its Cyber Monday sale will start on Sunday, December 1st, with more details to come.



If you're looking to shop for bargains right now, Walmart's 'Early Access Sale' went live on October 25, with new deals dropping throughout the month.

Black Friday ad 2019 (Image credit: Walmart)

Walmart Black Friday Ad 2019

Walmart's 2019 Black Friday ad has officially been released with 37 pages of bargains in every category. You can find discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones, cell phones, toys, appliances, home decor, and more. The flier highlights the top tech products and items the retailer predicts will be the hottest discounts of the 2019 holiday season.



Some standout deals from Walmart's Black Friday ad include fantastic TV deals, with a range of different sizes and features that start at just $98. Other deals include $80 off the all-new Apple iPad, the Apple Watch 3 on sale for only $129, and the latest Apple AirPods on sale for a record-low price of $129. You can also score the Google Home Mini on sale for just $19, and discounts on the Roku streaming device.

Other highlights include massive price cuts on the top-brand laptops, Fitbit smartwatches, popular kitchen appliances, hoverboards, vacuums, headphones, and so much more.



The deals will go live on Walmart's site at 10 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27 and you can see all of Walmart's Black Friday ad here.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday

Black Friday traditionally has been an in-store sale event with doorbuster deals on best-selling tech, toys, and kitchen appliances. In recent years the sale has expanded to online sales with discounts that start on Thanksgiving day.



Cyber Monday is a relatively new shopping holiday that's surpassed Black Friday in recent years. The Monday event has become so popular because all sales are online, so customers can avoid the early wake-up call at crowded stores and shop from the comfort of their home. Walmart's Cyber Monday sale will officially begin on Sunday, November 1 with more details to come.



Besides the dates, the two sales also differ in what kind of discounts you can find. Black Friday is typically reserved for record-low prices on specific items like TVs, gaming consoles and this year's hottest toys. While Cyber Monday also includes discounts on popular tech products, you can also find excellent deals on home items like coffee makers, pressure cookers and vacuums. Both sales event will have doorbuster deals, and you can always check out Walmart's ad scan to decide which sale items are most important to you.

Walmart Black Friday specials

Walmart Black Friday specials

Walmart is offering new special services for this year's sale event to help you with all your holiday shopping needs. The retailer is offering free next-day delivery for orders over $25 on thousands of eligible items. Unlike Amazon, this requires zero membership fees! Walmart is also offering in-store specials for shoppers that will be visiting the store during the busy holiday season. The convenient 'Check Out With Me' service allows customers to beat the long lines and check out with an associate right where they're shopping.

Walmart is also introducing a 'Store Map' feature that you can find in the Walmart app. This allows you to quickly and easily find everything on your shopping list. For Black Friday, the app will be updated hours before the sale begins to show the most sought-after in-store deals. Walmart has also color-coded its 2019 ad, making it easier to find specific items in the Walmart app.

What to expect from Walmart's Black Friday sale in 2019

We no longer have to guess what's on sale because the 2019 Walmart Black Friday ad has officially been released. The 37-page circular highlights this year's top deals, which include massive price cuts across every category.



Perhaps Walmart's most anticipated deals, you can find a wide range of TVs on sale from top brands like Philips, Samsung, Vizio, and more. Prices start at just $98 with different features that include smart technology, 4K resolution, voice control, and more. Walmart's best Black Friday TV deals include the Philips 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $278, an Onn. 50-inch Roku 4K TV on sale for $148, and the Samsung 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $328.



If you're looking to pick up a new iPhone, Walmart's Black Friday deals have you covered. The retailer is offering up to $700 in eGift Cards with qualified activation & trade-in on select Apple & Samsung smartphones. This offer extends to newer model phones that include the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S10 as well as older models like the iPhone XR, XS Max, and Note 9.



The Walmart ad also includes price cuts on Google Home devices, which include the Google Home Mini that will be on sale for just $19. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen for the popular smart speaker. We also expect to see discounts on Nest devices and other Google Home speakers, but we might have to wait till Cyber Monday to snag those on sale.



Other stand-out deals include record-low prices on the all-new iPad, the Apple Watch 3, and the latest model AirPods. You'll also find price cuts on the Instant Pot pressure cooker, robot vacuums, top-brand laptops, gaming bundles, Fitbit smartwatches, popular kitchen appliances, toys, Christmas decor and so much more.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the busy shopping period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.



You can also see our guides to the other top US retailers too with our roundups of the Best Buy Black Friday deals and of course, the Amazon Black Friday deals.