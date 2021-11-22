Black Friday iPhone 13 deals: all of the best prices in 2021

Apple's new iPhone 13 series have been available for a little while now and if a device is on your wish list, you'll likely be trying to work out the cheapest way to get it. Luckily, with Black Friday now here, we're starting to see some great prices.

Despite being Apple's most recent launch, we're already seeing loads of iPhone 13 deals featuring in the Black Friday sales. We've seen big trade-in offers, free gifts and more across all four handsets.

Last year, we saw the iPhone 12 appear as one of the most popular devices during Black Friday. There were plenty of good offers on the device and we'd be shocked if the iPhone 13 didn't get the same treatment.

We're now into the week of Black Friday and most retailers have already gone live with their sales. That means we're seeing the best Black Friday iPhone 13 deals begin to appear.

However, it will likely be the final weekend of November where we see the leading prices. The key factor to keep in mind with the iPhone 13 is that stock is limited and the rush for Black Friday could see stock dwindle quickly.

Check out Black Friday phone deals for Apple and Android in one place

iPhone 13 and 13 mini deals

Apple iPhone 13: save up to $800 with a trade-in, plus up to $800 with a switch at Verizon Apple iPhone 13: save up to $800 with a trade-in, plus up to $800 with a switch at Verizon

Verizon is likely going to be the first place a lot of people look for the new iPhone 13 and right now, the best offer you'll get is Verizon's trade-in scheme. You can save up to $800 when you trade in an old handset. On top of that, Verizon will also give you up to $800 back when you switch over from another carrier. Alternatively, Verizon also has a Buy One Get One $800 off scheme right now for the iPhone 13. This is better suited for anyone in a family where someone else would also want one.

Apple iPhone 13: get an $100 gift card and Apple AirPods Pro with a switch at Visible Apple iPhone 13: get an $100 gift card and Apple AirPods Pro with a switch at Visible

Visible has a fantastic offer going for the iPhone 13, offering a lot of added incentives. If you switch from another carrier, Visible will give you a $100 gift card that you can spend online at a huge list of different retailers. Then, all new customers (whether you switch or not) will also get a free pair of Apple AirPods Pro. That combination really makes Visible a great option right now.

Apple iPhone 13: get the device for free with a trade-in on an unlimited data plan at AT&T Apple iPhone 13: get the device for free with a trade-in on an unlimited data plan at AT&T

Like Verizon, AT&T's best Black Friday offers are reserved for those who are trading in. Right now, you can get the device completely free with eligible trade-ins. You do have to sign up for an unlimited data plan for this to apply but if you have a high value device to trade, this could be a fantastic route to take for it.

Apple iPhone 13 mini: save up to $700 with a trade-in, plus up to $800 with a switch Apple iPhone 13 mini: save up to $700 with a trade-in, plus up to $800 with a switch

The iPhone 13 mini is a slightly cheaper option than the regular iPhone 13 and while the trade-in savings aren't as high, the $700 value Verizon can offer will get you the device completely free. If you plan to switch to Verizon, you can also get up to $800 back in gift cards. Alternatively, Verizon also has a Buy One Get One $700 offer for this handset.

Apple iPhone 13 mini: sget an $100 gift card and free AirPods Pro with a switch at Visible Apple iPhone 13 mini: sget an $100 gift card and free AirPods Pro with a switch at Visible

If you're not looking to trade-in a device, Visible stands out as the best carrier for the iPhone 13 mini right now. That's because it is offering a $100 gift card when you switch to Visible and, all new customers can get a free pair of Apple AirPods Pro. That combination of incentives adds up to a lot of value from Visible.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max deals

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: save up to $1,000 with trade-in, plus $800 with a switch at Verizon Apple iPhone 13 Pro: save up to $1,000 with trade-in, plus $800 with a switch at Verizon

Verizon is a great choice for the iPhone 13 Pro if you're looking to do a trade-in. That's because it is offering up to $100 off when you trade-in an eligible device on an unlimited data plan. On top of that, you can also get up to $800 for switching from another carrier. Alternatively, Verizon is also offering a Buy One Get one $800 off promotion right now.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: free with eligible trade-ins on an unlimited data plan at AT&T Apple iPhone 13 Pro: free with eligible trade-ins on an unlimited data plan at AT&T

AT&T has a strong trade-in program on the iPhone 13 Pro right now just like Verizon's above. With eligible trade-ins on an unlimited data plan, you could get the iPhone 13 Pro for free. This works out as a huge discount on what is normally a pretty pricey handset. However, if you're planning on switching over, Verizon could be the better trade-in choice.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: get an $100 gift card and free AirPods when you switch at Visible Apple iPhone 13 Pro: get an $100 gift card and free AirPods when you switch at Visible

If you want a bit extra with your iPhone 13 Pro, Visible could be the best option right now. All new customers will get a free pair of Apple AirPods Pro and, if you switch to Visible you'll also get a $100 gift card which you can use at a huge list of retailers. That's a fantastic combination of added incentives.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: save up to $1,000 with trade-in plus $800 when you switch at Verizon Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: save up to $1,000 with trade-in plus $800 when you switch at Verizon

One of the best overall offers on the iPhone 13 Pro Max this Black Friday comes directly from Verizon. It is offering up to $1000 off with a trade-in and, you can also get $800 back when you switch from another carrier. Alternatively, Verizon also has a Buy One Get one $800 off promotion.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: get up to $200 in gift cards and free AirPods Pro when you switch at Visible Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: get up to $200 in gift cards and free AirPods Pro when you switch at Visible

Visible's best Black Friday deal is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. That's because it maxes out its gift card promotion, offering up to $800 in gift card when you switch and a free pair of Apple AirPods Pro for all new customers. That's a huge amount of added value on a pretty pricey handset.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Will the iPhone 13 be discounted? Apple's latest range of smartphone flagships will likely be the devices that most people will be looking for a Black Friday discount on. The good news is there should be price cuts - on certain devices anyway. There are four new handsets - the iPhone 13 mini, 13, 13 Pro, and the 13 Pro Max. Reflecting back on last year, the iPhone 12 was the newest iPhone around and was on offer across all of the major retailers. We expect the same to occur this year with most of the big-name brands looking to offer a discount on the iPhone 13. While we would also expect some offers on the 13 mini, we wouldn't hold out for anything on the 13 Pro or Pro Max. The larger devices are typically more averse to discounts and rarely see price cuts early on in their lifespans.

Will there be stock for the iPhone 13 series? A recent problem we're seeing in the world of smartphones is a lack of stock. This has affected everything from gaming consoles to computers and in this case, the iPhone 13 series. This is due to shortages in chips and is a factor that is likely to be aggravated by the increase in sales over Black Friday. So what does this mean for you? Well, hopefully nothing. In theory, a lot of retailers will have stocked up on the devices for Black Friday, allowing them to still offer the iPhone 13 devices. But, even if this is true, it will likely mean retailers will have to limit the number of devices they sell. In other words, expect limited stock, long delivery times and maybe some limitations on colours and storage with your iPhone 13 this Black Friday.

What alternative devices should you expect?

iPhone 12 and 12 mini:

Post iPhone 13 launch, Apple has discounted both the iPhone 12 and 12 mini by $100 upfront. That means both are significantly cheaper than they were last year.

We would expect to see both of these devices discounted further, with savings on both SIM-free and contracts. While the focus will likely be more on the iPhone 12, the 12 mini is the less popular device and therefore will be where retailers have more room to discount.



iPhone 11:

The iPhone 11 is now Apple's oldest device that is still on sale. After two big discounts directly from Apple, bringing the price all the way down to just £489, the iPhone 11 is looking like a great option to go for.

While it isn't as powerful as the 12 or 13 series, it will be a larger and more powerful alternative to the iPhone SE. We expect the 12 and the 13 to see the most action over Black Friday, but there could certainly be some interesting discounts on this older device.



iPhone SE:

The iPhone SE is Apple's cheapest device right now, offering a price tag of only $389. Like the iPhone 11, it's a slightly weaker (and older) device than the other available iPhones. It only costs £389 but brings your processor down to Apple's A13 chip and uses just one camera.

This was a heavily discounted device last year but we'd imagine the new price cut on the iPhone 11 might make it a more attractive budget device to most.

Will there be any Android alternatives?

If you don't hold any allegiance to Apple as a brand and you're happy to go down the Android route, Black Friday can be a great opportunity for these devices too.

When it comes to Android over Black Friday, there are three brands worth considering in the UK: Samsung, OnePlus and Google. While other brands like Xiaomi and Oppo will appear over Black Friday, they will be a lot less common.

From Samsung, the Galaxy S21 range will likely be the most heavily discounted option or alternatively, there will be plenty of options on the more affordable 'A' range.

Most of OnePlus' major devices including both budget and flagship options tend to be discounted during Black Friday and, for Google we would be relying on the new Google Pixel 6 range for some big discounts.