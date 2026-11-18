Sonos is synonymous with wireless multi-room audio and home theatre, and has long been known for making some of the best wireless speakers and best soundbars in Australia. It’s also managed to make waves in the world of headphones, particularly with the recent launch of the Ace Ultra.

You don’t need me to tell you, however, that much of the company’s kit doesn’t come cheap. Which is why the Australian Sonos Black Friday sale is so alluring, with up to 30% off speakers, soundbars and more. The sale is sort of split into two parts — select offers are available until Wednesday, December 2, while others are available to shop all the way through until Christmas.

Some of my personal highlights include the Sonos Ace headphones for AU$399 (was AU$599), Sonos Play portable speaker for AU$399 (was AU$499), Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar for AU$549 (was AU$799) and Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar for AU$1,399 (was AU$1,799).

Follow our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in Australia for all the latest deals and discounts

To help steer you in the direction of whole home audio, I’ve highlighted my favourite deals below, but be sure to head to the Sonos AU or Sonos NZ website for the full selection of deals and discounts.

Save 22% (AU$400) Sonos Arc Ultra: was AU$1,799 now AU$1,399 at Sonos The Arc Ultra is the jewel in Sonos’ crown in my opinion. As a standalone soundbar it’s formidable, delivering exciting, room-filling sound that’s packed with detail and demonstrates excellent height effects. Pair it with some rear speakers and a subwoofer for a truly remarkable, wire-free surround-sound setup.

The Sonos Arc Ultra is also available in a variety of ‘Sets’, which pair it with anything from just a Sub 4 subwoofer, to a complete surround-sound package with two Era 300 Atmos-enabled rear speakers. You can view the full range of sets in the table below.

Save 31% (AU$250) Sonos Beam (Gen 2): was AU$799 now AU$549 at Sonos The Sonos Beam is a terrific soundbar option for smaller rooms or anyone short on space. It’s also one of only a few soundbars that sound genuinely great when playing back music too. It supports Dolby Atmos despite not having upfiring speaker drivers, and while the Arc Ultra is ultimately more convincing, the Beam still does an admirable job. And of course, you can pair it with extra speakers for a more enveloping sound.

Save 23% (AU$70) Sonos Roam 2: was AU$299 now AU$229 at Sonos The Roam 2 is Sonos’ most portable speaker, while being both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible. That means you can use it at home as a standalone speaker for playing music, integrate it as part of a larger Sonos system or take it on the road with you. No matter how you use it, it sounds terrific, with quality aided by an ‘Automatic Trueplay’ function that automatically adjusts the EQ on the fly whenever you move it around.

Save 25% (AU$200) Sonos Era 300: was AU$799 now AU$599 at Sonos At the other end of the spectrum is the Era 300 — a larger, mains-powered wireless speaker that supports Dolby Atmos music. As a standalone speaker it delivers genuinely expansive, detailed audio performance that only improves if you add a second unit to create a stereo pair.

Save 33% (AU$200) Sonos Ace: was AU$599 now AU$399 at Sonos Having now used the newer Ace Ultra headphones, I can concede that they offer notable improvements. However, I still have a huge soft spot for the original pair — which were my go-to over-ears headphones for over a year — and I'll still confidently recommend them. They’re unbelievably comfortable, offer excellent ANC and I think they sound excellent.