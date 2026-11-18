I can’t recommend Sonos enough for multi-room audio and home theatre — and that goes double with up to 30% off in its official Australian Black Friday sale
Shop Australian discounts on the Arc Ultra, Ace headphones, Play portable and many, many more
Sonos is synonymous with wireless multi-room audio and home theatre, and has long been known for making some of the best wireless speakers and best soundbars in Australia. It’s also managed to make waves in the world of headphones, particularly with the recent launch of the Ace Ultra.
You don’t need me to tell you, however, that much of the company’s kit doesn’t come cheap. Which is why the Australian Sonos Black Friday sale is so alluring, with up to 30% off speakers, soundbars and more. The sale is sort of split into two parts — select offers are available until Wednesday, December 2, while others are available to shop all the way through until Christmas.
Some of my personal highlights include the Sonos Ace headphones for AU$399 (was AU$599), Sonos Play portable speaker for AU$399 (was AU$499), Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar for AU$549 (was AU$799) and Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar for AU$1,399 (was AU$1,799).
- Follow our live coverage of the Black Friday sales in Australia for all the latest deals and discounts
Sonos Black Friday deals live until Wednesday, December 2
• Arc Ultra:
AU$1,799 AU$1,399
• Era 300:
AU$799 AU$599
• Sub 4:
AU$1,299 AU$999
• Five:
AU$899 AU$699
• Sub Mini:
AU$699 AU$559
• Era 100SL:
AU$289 AU$249
• Era 100:
AU$319 AU$279
Sonos Black Friday deals live until Christmas
• Beam (Gen 2):
AU$799 AU$549
• Move 2:
AU$799 AU$599
• Ace:
AU$599 AU$399
• Play:
AU$499 AU$399
• Ray:
AU$349 AU$279
• Roam 2:
AU$299 AU$229
• Era 100SL 2-pack:
AU$578 AU$498
To help steer you in the direction of whole home audio, I’ve highlighted my favourite deals below, but be sure to head to the Sonos AU or Sonos NZ website for the full selection of deals and discounts.
The Arc Ultra is the jewel in Sonos’ crown in my opinion. As a standalone soundbar it’s formidable, delivering exciting, room-filling sound that’s packed with detail and demonstrates excellent height effects. Pair it with some rear speakers and a subwoofer for a truly remarkable, wire-free surround-sound setup.
The Sonos Arc Ultra is also available in a variety of ‘Sets’, which pair it with anything from just a Sub 4 subwoofer, to a complete surround-sound package with two Era 300 Atmos-enabled rear speakers. You can view the full range of sets in the table below.
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Set
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Sale price
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Premium Personal (Arc Ultra, Sub 4, 2x Era 300, Ace Ultra headphones)
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The Sonos Beam is a terrific soundbar option for smaller rooms or anyone short on space. It’s also one of only a few soundbars that sound genuinely great when playing back music too. It supports Dolby Atmos despite not having upfiring speaker drivers, and while the Arc Ultra is ultimately more convincing, the Beam still does an admirable job. And of course, you can pair it with extra speakers for a more enveloping sound.
The Roam 2 is Sonos’ most portable speaker, while being both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible. That means you can use it at home as a standalone speaker for playing music, integrate it as part of a larger Sonos system or take it on the road with you. No matter how you use it, it sounds terrific, with quality aided by an ‘Automatic Trueplay’ function that automatically adjusts the EQ on the fly whenever you move it around.
At the other end of the spectrum is the Era 300 — a larger, mains-powered wireless speaker that supports Dolby Atmos music. As a standalone speaker it delivers genuinely expansive, detailed audio performance that only improves if you add a second unit to create a stereo pair.
Having now used the newer Ace Ultra headphones, I can concede that they offer notable improvements. However, I still have a huge soft spot for the original pair — which were my go-to over-ears headphones for over a year — and I'll still confidently recommend them. They’re unbelievably comfortable, offer excellent ANC and I think they sound excellent.
- Make sure to check out the latest Sonos AU coupon codes for more chances to save.
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Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
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