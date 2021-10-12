How to get a CyberGhost free trial

In your search for the right VPN for you, you may have stumbled across CyberGhost, a popular provider with over 15 years of experience. For many, though, you'll only be confident in your decision with the help of a CyberGhost free trial, allowing you to put this VPN through the wringer.

Test out the speed, security, compatibility and, of course, streaming unblocking of this service before you decide which deal to go for. Keep reading as we explain the kind of CyberGhost free trial available to you.

Is there a CyberGhost free trial available?

There are a number of CyberGhost free trial options available, giving you the chance to see what the service has to offer and determine whether it fits the bill. In fact, it's one of the few VPN with a free trial that doesn't ask you to hand over your payment details.

Download CyberGhost and get a 24-hour free trial. You'll then get complete access to all CyberGhost's features on desktop or mobile to try out.

There's also the option of a 7-day free trial for those downloading CyberGhost on their iOS or Android device through their respective online stores.

Much like other key VPN players in the market, you'll also be able to benefit from a money back guarantee policy. CyberGhost offers an extensive 45-day money-back guarantee, which essentially gives you the added reassurance that if you don't like CyberGhost, you can cancel and get a refund within the first month and a half.

Note: the 45-day money-back guarantee is available on its 2-year and 6-month plan. If you opt for its 1-month rolling plan, you'll be covered by a 14-day money-back guarantee.

How to get the CyberGhost free trial

To benefit from the 24-hour CyberGhost free trial, simply visit its free trial page and click the yellow 'Start your free trial' button. An .exe file will that download onto your device for you to install.

Whether you want to sign up straight away or have benefited from the free trial and want to ensure you get the best possible price, you can then follow the below step-by-step guide to claim your 45-day money-back guarantee.

Head to the CyberGhost website

Click on the yellow 'Get CyberGhost VPN' button

Choose between the 2-year and 6-month plan

Click 'Get plan'

Fill in your payment details - you can pay via PayPal, card or BitCoin

Scroll and enter your email address

Confirm your payment

Once your payment has processed, you will be asked to create a password

Install your required CyberGhost client and you're good to go

Be sure to cancel before the 45-day period is up if you don't want to continue and you want to get your money back.

For Android users that want the 7-day CyberGhost free trial, follow these steps:

Head to the Google Play Store

Search 'CyberGhost' and it should appear as one of the top results

Tap 'Install' - it's free

Once installed, launch the app

To get a free trial, you'll need to sign up within the app

Create an account

Select which payment plan and complete your transaction

By downloading through the Google Play Store, your subscription will be tied to the payment details you use to purchase other apps and content. Cancel during the last 24-hours to avoid being charged.

After your 7-day free trial is up, you will still be covered by the 45-day money back guarantee.

For iPhone users who want the CyberGhost free trial, the process is similar:

Go to the Apple App Store

Search 'CyberGhost' and it should appear as one of the top results

Tap 'Get' - it's free

Once it's downloaded, launch the app

You'll need to sign up to one of the plans to get the free trial

Create your account

Payment won't be taken until after your 7-days are up

Again, the payment method used will be the one tied to your Apple iD.

Why should I choose CyberGhost?

CyberGhost is one of the best cheap VPN choices, boasting affordability and a number of features, as well as a massive selection of apps allowing you to use it on all your devices.

With over 7,000 servers spread across 91 countries this is a very comprehensive VPN. Protocols include WireGuard and Open VPN which promises above-average speeds and security. Features like the customizable favorites list and server filters are great and stand this apart from a lot of the competition.

Admittedly, CyberGhost isn't the very best at unblocking streaming services, since it struggled with BBC iPlayer, but has had success with Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video. Plus, you'll get decent speeds too, with CyberGhost making it into our fastest VPN guide.

All that and since this is Romanian based there are no legal requirements to hand information over to the government, giving you super security and anonymity.

