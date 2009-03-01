Sony Vaio Frame CP1

A stylish addition to the Vaio brand but we feel this is sadly not as good as it looks

The VAIO CP1 is one of the most advanced digital photo frames we've seen and is perfect for tech-savvy users to stream their pictures via the web to their frame.

The 7-inch LCD panel is encased in a clean white frame which stands on a transparent perspex base, and is packed with technology, including Wi-Fi and the ability to play MP3 format music.

While setup is easy, the menu system is non-intuitive, and the controls on the rear are small and fiddly. The image, although generally good, was also occasionally jagged around the edges, and this expensive photo frame quite simply isn't as user-friendly as it should be.