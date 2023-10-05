Google Pixel 8 pre-orders in Australia: how to get a free Pixel Watch 2 when you buy

Google Pixel 8 pre-orders are now open, giving you the chance to score a good deal ahead of its official release date on October 12. We’ve analysed the pre-order offers from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and outright retailers, and there’s some great opportunities to get a free Google Pixel Watch 2 or a Google Store voucher, so now’s your opportunity to squeeze some extra savings out of a Pixel 8 pre-order.

On this page, we’re also recommending the best Google Pixel 8 plan to help you get a good deal on your monthly repayments. And if you want to buy the phone outright, we’ve found options for you too. We’ve answered some frequently asked questions about the new Pixel 8 series on this page, or you can also head to our in-depth Google Pixel 8 review and Google Pixel 8 Pro review.

Buying the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro outright? These are the best SIM-only plans to pair it with

Where to pre-order the Google Pixel 8

Optus | get a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2 We’d argue that Optus has the best Google Pixel 8 pre-order deal. When you pre-order the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro from Optus, you’ll get a Pixel Watch 2 thrown in for free, valued at AU$649. If you choose a 24-month contract with Optus, your monthly phone bill can even be a tiny bit cheaper than what you’d pay on an equivalent plan with Vodafone.

Vodafone | get a AU$150 Google Store voucher + trade-in and get up to AU$660 in credit Vodafone is giving out a Google Store voucher worth up to AU$250 when you place your pre-order. You’ll get a AU$250 voucher if you pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro or a AU$150 voucher if you sign up for the standard Pixel 8. If you’ve got an older phone to trade-in, you’ll also receive a bonus credit worth AU$350 when buying the Pixel 8 Pro, or a AU$250 credit for the Pixel 8, which comes on top of any credit you receive for the actual trade-in.

Telstra | get a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2 Telstra is including a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2 when you pre-order either the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, valued at AU$649. The bonus gift is available whether you sign up for a plan or buy the device outright.

Google | get up to AU$400 in Google Store credit Pre-ordering the new Pixel 8 Pro directly from Google will net you a Google Store credit worth AU$400, while choosing the standard Pixel 8 will set you up with a AU$250 store credit. Google is also including limited edition Pixel pouches with pre-orders, while stocks last.

Best Google Pixel 8 plan: our pick

Optus is our choice for the best Google Pixel 8 plan, because it includes a Pixel Watch 2 with all its pre-orders, and its phone plans are cheaper than Telstra’s. Below is our plan pick on a 24-month contract.

Best Google Pixel 8 Pro plan: our pick

Optus also gets our recommendation if you want to pick up the Google Pixel 8 Pro on a plan. It includes a bonus Pixel Watch 2 with all its pre-orders, and plans start at a reasonable price of AU$115.60 a month on a 24-month contract.

Compare telco plans

Google Pixel 8 plans are available from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone – you can compare prices here for the standard Pixel 8 on a 24-month contract.

Google Pixel 8 FAQs

How much does the Google Pixel 8 cost? The Google Pixel 8 starts at AU$1,199 while the Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at AU$1,699. Both of the entry-level models come with 128GB of storage.

What upgrades are there to the Google Pixel 8?

The most predominant upgrade on the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is the new Tensor G3 chip. This chip is the centerpiece supporting new features such as ray tracing, improved photo processing, and most notably, a new Audio Magic Eraser tool.

This tool is a strong counterpart to the original Magic Eraser tool seen on previous Pixel phones, with Audio Magic Eraser able to separate music, vocals, and background noise in videos and remove areas according to your needs.

This tool is just one of the ways the Google Pixel 8 range sets itself apart in the AI tools department and makes the new devices a great choice for those looking for strong editing capabilities on their photos and videos, without needing the usual complex tools that would normally perform it.

For those looking for a phone with a longer lifespan, a Pixel 8 pre-order may be on the cards too, as the Pixel 8 range will launch with Android 14 and will receive a whopping 7 years of Android updates including feature drops, security updates and AI innovations, meaning your phone will still be perfectly capable as late as 2030.

Other notable improvements on the new Pixel 8 range include 12GB RAM on the Pro model, and upcoming feature drops including Assistant with Bard, a new AI-based improvement to the Google Assistant currently seen on Pixel phones, which enables a seamless journey from request to actionable respond all through the use of the Google Bard AI tool.

Check out our dedicated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pages for a full breakdown of what the phones have to offer.

Google Pixel 8 specifications