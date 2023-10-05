Google Pixel 8 pre-orders in Australia: how to get a free Pixel Watch 2 when you buy
Does Telstra, Optus or Vodafone have the best deal? We found out
Google Pixel 8 pre-orders are now open, giving you the chance to score a good deal ahead of its official release date on October 12. We’ve analysed the pre-order offers from Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and outright retailers, and there’s some great opportunities to get a free Google Pixel Watch 2 or a Google Store voucher, so now’s your opportunity to squeeze some extra savings out of a Pixel 8 pre-order.
On this page, we’re also recommending the best Google Pixel 8 plan to help you get a good deal on your monthly repayments. And if you want to buy the phone outright, we’ve found options for you too. We’ve answered some frequently asked questions about the new Pixel 8 series on this page, or you can also head to our in-depth Google Pixel 8 review and Google Pixel 8 Pro review.
- Buying the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro outright? These are the best SIM-only plans to pair it with
Where to pre-order the Google Pixel 8
Optus | get a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2
We’d argue that Optus has the best Google Pixel 8 pre-order deal. When you pre-order the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro from Optus, you’ll get a Pixel Watch 2 thrown in for free, valued at AU$649. If you choose a 24-month contract with Optus, your monthly phone bill can even be a tiny bit cheaper than what you’d pay on an equivalent plan with Vodafone.
Vodafone | get a AU$150 Google Store voucher + trade-in and get up to AU$660 in credit
Vodafone is giving out a Google Store voucher worth up to AU$250 when you place your pre-order. You’ll get a AU$250 voucher if you pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro or a AU$150 voucher if you sign up for the standard Pixel 8. If you’ve got an older phone to trade-in, you’ll also receive a bonus credit worth AU$350 when buying the Pixel 8 Pro, or a AU$250 credit for the Pixel 8, which comes on top of any credit you receive for the actual trade-in.
Telstra | get a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2
Telstra is including a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2 when you pre-order either the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, valued at AU$649. The bonus gift is available whether you sign up for a plan or buy the device outright.
Google | get up to AU$400 in Google Store credit
Pre-ordering the new Pixel 8 Pro directly from Google will net you a Google Store credit worth AU$400, while choosing the standard Pixel 8 will set you up with a AU$250 store credit. Google is also including limited edition Pixel pouches with pre-orders, while stocks last.
JB Hi-Fi | get a JB Hi-Fi gift card worth up to AU$350
JB Hi-Fi is throwing in a AU$350 JB Hi-Fi gift card when you pre-order the Google Pixel 8 Pro, or you’ll receive a store gift card worth AU$250 if you pre-order the standard Pixel 8. If you’ve got a handset you’re happy to trade-in, you’ll also receive AU$300 off your order via a JB Hi-Fi coupon code.
Best Google Pixel 8 plan: our pick
Optus is our choice for the best Google Pixel 8 plan, because it includes a Pixel Watch 2 with all its pre-orders, and its phone plans are cheaper than Telstra’s. Below is our plan pick on a 24-month contract.
Best Google Pixel 8 Pro plan: our pick
Optus also gets our recommendation if you want to pick up the Google Pixel 8 Pro on a plan. It includes a bonus Pixel Watch 2 with all its pre-orders, and plans start at a reasonable price of AU$115.60 a month on a 24-month contract.
Compare telco plans
Google Pixel 8 plans are available from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone – you can compare prices here for the standard Pixel 8 on a 24-month contract.
Google Pixel 8 FAQs
How much does the Google Pixel 8 cost?
The Google Pixel 8 starts at AU$1,199 while the Google Pixel 8 Pro starts at AU$1,699. Both of the entry-level models come with 128GB of storage.
What upgrades are there to the Google Pixel 8?
- Tensor G3 chip
- 12GB RAM
- Android 14
- 7 years of Android updates
The most predominant upgrade on the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is the new Tensor G3 chip. This chip is the centerpiece supporting new features such as ray tracing, improved photo processing, and most notably, a new Audio Magic Eraser tool.
This tool is a strong counterpart to the original Magic Eraser tool seen on previous Pixel phones, with Audio Magic Eraser able to separate music, vocals, and background noise in videos and remove areas according to your needs.
This tool is just one of the ways the Google Pixel 8 range sets itself apart in the AI tools department and makes the new devices a great choice for those looking for strong editing capabilities on their photos and videos, without needing the usual complex tools that would normally perform it.
For those looking for a phone with a longer lifespan, a Pixel 8 pre-order may be on the cards too, as the Pixel 8 range will launch with Android 14 and will receive a whopping 7 years of Android updates including feature drops, security updates and AI innovations, meaning your phone will still be perfectly capable as late as 2030.
Other notable improvements on the new Pixel 8 range include 12GB RAM on the Pro model, and upcoming feature drops including Assistant with Bard, a new AI-based improvement to the Google Assistant currently seen on Pixel phones, which enables a seamless journey from request to actionable respond all through the use of the Google Bard AI tool.
Check out our dedicated Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro pages for a full breakdown of what the phones have to offer.
Google Pixel 8 specifications
|Google Pixel 8
|Google Pixel 8 Pro
|Dimensions:
|150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm
|162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm
|Weight:
|187g
|213g
|Display:
|6.2-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400) 60Hz to 120Hz 'Actua' OLED
|6.7-inch 1344 x 2992 adaptive 1Hz to 120Hz 'Super Actua' LTPO OLED
|Chipset:
|Google Tensor G3
|Google Tensor G3
|RAM:
|8GB (LPDDR5X)
|12GB (LPDDR5X)
|Storage:
|128GB, 256GB (UFS 3.1)
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (UFS 3.1)
|Rear cameras:
|50MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide
|50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, 48MP 5x zoom
|Front camera:
|10.5MP
|10.5MP
|Battery:
|4,575mAh
|5,050mAh
|Charging:
|27W wired, 18W wireless (2nd-gen Pixel Stand), 12W wireless (Qi)
|30W wired, 23W wireless (2nd-gen Pixel Stand), 12W wireless (Qi)
|Colors:
|Obsidian, Hazel, Rose
|Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Jasmine Gearie is an ecommerce editor at TechRadar Australia, with a primary focus on helping readers cut through the jargon to find the best mobile and internet plans for their needs. She crunches the numbers to maintain dedicated guides to the latest phones, NBN and broadband plans of all types, and covers the important telco industry news. She also hunts down tech deals on laptops, phones, gaming consoles and more, so readers know where to buy the products they want for the cheapest prices.
- Rob DunneDeals Editor
Most Popular
By Desire Athow
By Desire Athow