Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals - the best UK offers, promotions and prices

Google Pixel 8 deals have arrived, with the latest flagship from Google proving to be one of the best smartphones available, and with the Pixel 8 Pro coming in at a lower price than its iPhone 15 Pro and S23 Ultra competition, Pixel 8 deals are likely to be a great alternative for those wanting a flagship experience for less.
If you're looking for a great Pixel 8 deal or Pixel 8 Pro deal, we've collected our top picks in this article for you to uncover and compare the best deals for your needs.
Google Pixel 8 deals
I've been an expert in finding great phone deals for years now, most recently finding the best iPhone 15 deals, and these Pixel 8 deals are some of the best.
If these don't quite suit your needs, find below some of the best deals from the UK's best mobile phone networks that might prove more useful to you.
Top Pixel 8 deals
Pixel 8 Pro - 300GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £46 per month, £55 upfront on Three:
Get a new Pixel 8 Pro with 300GB data and unlimited calls and texts on the UK's fastest 5G network for only £46 per month.
Save £120 on a 300GB data plan with your Pixel 8 Pro, giving you 300GB instead of 5GB for the same price.
Pixel 8 Pro - 150GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £50.91 per month on O2:
On top of the whopping 150GB data, this O2 Plus plan means you get access to O2 Switch Up, which allows you to swap your phone for any new mobile every 90 days, O2 Travel Inclusive, which allows you to roam in countries such as the USA, Mexico, Canada and Australia absolutely free and 6 months of Amazon Prime, Disney+, Audible, Cafeyin or McAfee protection at no extra cost. Alongside all this you of course also get access to O2 Priority, giving customers access to great discounts, deals and exclusive access across events and experiences in the UK.
Get the Pixel 8 Pro on O2 with 150GB data, unlimited calls and texts and Plus Plan benefits for only £50.91 per month, £30 upfront
Pixel 8 - £36.44 per month, £49 upfront, 150GB data, unlimited calls and texts on Vodafone EVO:
Vodafone's EVO contracts offer unrivalled flexibility with contracts ranging from 3-36 months and the option to switch phones from three months into your plan. Plus, with this plan, get access to two Xtra benefits which could give you anything from free device care to monthly data boosts to make sure you make the most of your device.
Get the Google Pixel 8 with 150GB data, unlimited calls and texts and two Xtra benefits for £36.44 per month.
Pixel 8 Pro - unlimited data, calls and texts for £51.10 per month, £50 upfront on EE:
Get the Pixel 8 Pro on EE, the UK's biggest and fastest network, for only £51.10 per month with unlimited everything. EE is the UK's best network on both 4G and 5G and give you the ability to gift data to other mobile contracts on your account absolutely free, meaning no one is left disconnected when they need it most.
Get the Google Pixel 8 Pro with unlimited data, calls and texts, for £51.10 per month, £50 upfront on EE
Google Pixel 8 - 100GB data, unlimited calls and texts, £33.99 per month, £9 upfront on iD Mobile:
Get the Google Pixel 8 with iD Mobile and save without compromising on your connectivity. iD Mobile uses Three UK's network to power their devices, giving you access to the UK's fastest 5G network for less. Plus get access to great benefits like data rollover and free roaming in 50 destinations to help you save month-on-month on your phone.
You can get the Google Pixel 8 with 100GB data, unlimited calls and texts and free Pixel Buds Pro for only £33.99 per month