Google Pixel 8 leak suggests it’ll be supported for longer than iPhones

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have been tipped to get seven years of Android and security updates, offering a significant jump in terms of support over previous Pixels and even beating iPhones for OS longevity.

This information comes courtesy of tipster Kamila over on X, who has recently leaked a whole suite of next-generation Pixel phone information. While a lot of that information contained specs from official-looking documentation, the software support element grabbed our attention; not least because a lot of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro specs have already been well and truly tipped.

Currently, the likes of the Pixel 7 only come with three years of Android OS update support and five years of security updates. Given people tend to upgrade smartphones every two to three years, this doesn't seem like a bad thing. But compared to Samsung, which offers four years of software updates, Google falls short despite the fact that it makes and owns Android.

But if this leak is on the money, then we could see the Google Pixel 8 phones come with an enviable amount of software support time. Seven years of Android updates pretty much beats any other phone maker; Apple has long been seen as a leader when it comes to supporting its older phones, and while it has no official policy on the matter, we’ve seen iPhones that are some five years old still get iOS updates.

Lucky number seven

If Google does indeed offer seven years of software updates for its Pixel phones, including feature drops, we could see the search giant set a new standard in phone longevity.

I’d argue that other than battery life eroding over time, a lot of older smartphones are still very capable despite being four years old or more. After all, we’ve had high refresh rate screens on Android phones since early 2019, and smartphone chipsets tend to have more power than most people really need.

So, offering lengthy software support for its Pixels going forward could see Google ensure that you get the most out of its phones without the need to regularly upgrade. And at a time when there remains concerns over the environmental impact of technology, keeping devices going for longer can only be a good thing.