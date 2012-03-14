Amazon Prime video adds 3,000 titles from Discovery

Amazon has boosted its on-demand Instant Video service for Prime members by signing a major new licensing deal with the Discovery network of channels.

Subscribers can now access over 3,000 new titles from the Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC and more from the company's 25-year content library.

Among the new shows available to view over a range of connected devices, including the Amazon Kindle Fire, include Whale Wars, Say Yes To The Dress and Dirty Jobs.

The addition brings Amazon's on-demand offering to 17,000 titles, up 12,000 from the original launch last year.

That's in addition to the 120,000 TV shows and movies now available to purchase or rent.

Standalone service coming soon

Speculation persists that Amazon is preparing to launch a standalone subscription service, away from the Prime scheme, which currently offers offers free access to anyone signed up to the company's annual free delivery service.

Such a launch would heap the pressure on Netflix, which is under scrutiny from members who want more streaming content following a disappointing 2011 for the company

Via: TechCrunch