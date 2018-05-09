The best Mother’s Day 2018 gift ideas: Gifts for the tech-savvy Aussie mum

Mums are special – be it your mum or significant other helping you raise your l’il ‘un – and they deserve nothing but the best. And while breakfast in bed, flowers and chocolate, are all nice ways to kick off Mother’s Day, go with something different and make mum truly grin from ear to ear.

That’s where technology comes in. Treat mum to a new gadget that will send her spiralling into the digital age or will give her the edge she needs to morph into a supermum.

Our 2018 Mother’s Day gift guide is for the tech-savvy woman, be she a gourmand, a reader, a traveller or a creative person. We’ve got gift ideas in every budget range – from the gizmos that won’t burn a hole in your pocket to tech that will make mum know she’s special.

Our gift guide is divided into sections so you can find the perfect gift for mum easily. We've got:

Google Home Mini

While the Google Home is a great smart speaker, it would stand out like a sore thumb in some homes, but the doughnut-sized Google Home Mini is a little more on the subtle side. That way mum can chart her commute, follow the weather and news, and control her smart home with a smaller-footprint device that doesn't compromise on style.

AUD $59.95 View at MobileCiti Online

Amazon Echo Dot

Google Assistant isn’t the only helper available to mum. Amazon’s Alexa also deserves consideration and the pint-sized Echo Dot is an exceptional smart speaker for its size, and is priced lower than the Google Home Mini. Mum can make calls, play music and do plenty more with just the power of a voice command. And, to celebrate our Aussie mums, Amazon currently has the Echo Dot on sale.

Apple HomePod

And let’s not forget Siri. If mum’s a big fan of Apple’s products, she not only gets a smart speaker, she gets an excellent audio product as well. The Apple HomePod boasts amazing sound quality and is perfect for someone who uses an iPhone or an iPad. It’s a lot more expensive than the other smart speakers available in the market today but, hey, mum is special.

AUD $490 View at think of us

Dyson SuperSonic hair dryer

While we admit it’s a pricey option, the Dyson SuperSonic hair dryer can tame even the frizziest hair, coming from with the well-worn reputation of well-honed design that Dyson has applied to its vacuum cleaners and fans. So if mum is still struggling with an old cheapy, maybe it's time to treat her? You can even find it on Amazon Australia's inventory.

AUD $499 View at David Jones

KitchenAid Artisan KSM150 stand mixer

The KitchenAid Artisan KSM150 mixer has been built to last while beating, kneading and whisking pretty much everything. In fact, the attachment hub will transform the mixer into a pasta maker, vegetable slicer, sausage maker and so much more. And while it costs a whopping $849 at most retailers, you might be able to find a lower price on Amazon Australia.

AUD $649 View at Kitchen Warehouse

SMEG 50s Retro kettle

A classic never goes out of style. This kettle from SMEG marries retro good looks to modern technology, making the '50s Retro kettle suitable for any kitchen. With a 360-degree swivel base, it's a breeze to dock and the removable and washable filter will help prevent limescale build-up.

Breville BKE825 Smart Kettle

Mum very fussy about her morning and afternoon cuppa? Then she would love this smart kettle that features five different temperature settings for the perfect brew, including a ‘keep warm’ option, soft-open lid and removable limescale filter.

AUD $108 View at Bing Lee

Sunbeam CP4600 popcorn maker

Perfect for when mum wants to watch her favourite shows or movies, Sunbeam’s popcorn maker can make up to 12 cups of popcorn in one go, and doesn’t even need any oil. Now, that’s healthy! But considering we're all only human, it's good to know that a butter melting tray is included.

Ecovacs Robotics Deebot Ozmo 610 robot vacuum cleaner

Everyone deserves a break from chores, even mum. With the Deebot Ozmo 610, vacuuming the house is as simple as tapping a button on the droid or scheduling it on the companion app and that's it. Leave it to get the house cleaned up while you treat mum to a day out.