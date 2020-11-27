The best Black Friday VPN deals - available through Cyber Monday

Black Friday VPN deals give you the opportunity to get hold of what has become an essential piece of software, for much less than you'd normally pay during the rest of the year.

VPN use has developed into much more than just an extra layer of online security for businesses (although they certainly still help with that). They're a portal to foreign Netflix shows, out-of-region sports broadcasts and the ability to get around pesky website and app blocking.

And this year's Black Friday deals have certainly been abundant for VPN services. NordVPN is probably the biggest name out there - status it backs up with one of the best overall VPN products - and has three months free when you sign up. But it's still not the cheapest out there, with lesser-known PureVPN really taking it to the competition this year.

And what of ExpressVPN - the very best VPN on the market? There's a little offer on there, too.

In this article, we're blocking out the VPN deals noise to bring you a definitive list of the top five 5 Black Friday VPN deals as we see them. And remember, it's not just about price - the featured providers offer excellent services, too.

1. The cheapest VPN deal of them all

Incredible price drop PureVPN | 5 years | $1.19 a month with code Tech10 | 88% off

This is really is ridiculously cheap! You can connect up to five devices to one account, so your smartphone, TV etc, plus it offers over 2,000 servers and claims super fast speeds. All that for one payment of $71.10 to cover the next five years. It may not be the highest-rated VPN around, but at this price it's a massive upgrade on a free VPN. USE CODE TECH10 TO DROP PRICE - limited time onlyView Deal

2. Extra months free from a VPN name you know

3. The best cheap VPN is even cheaper for Black Friday

4. The fast VPN is now one of the cheapest

5. The absolute best VPN around

ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67 per month and 3 months FREE | 49% off

It may not have the biggest saving, but with fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12. Fantastic value. And perhaps even better news...this deal doesn't expire for TechRadar. You get to take advantage of this all year around!

View Deal

Black Friday VPN deals: what you can do with a VPN

There are loooooads of VPN uses. Virtual Private Networks allow bypass geo-restricted content. So if you wanted to watch a Netflix show that is geo-restricted to a location, a VPN changes your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking its in a different location. Make sure to check out our Netflix VPN guide if your primary reason for a VPN is streaming, while they're also brilliant for letting you watch sport and shows that are only available overseas.

Some people will be more concerned about the fact VPNs help you browse the internet securely. A VPN uses encryption technology that basically means you're browsing and activity will be anonymous. So if you're worried about your cyber security, a VPN is definitely the way to go.

Beyond that, they help get around blocked websites and apps in countries that ban them, assist in secure online banking and shopping (especially on public Wi-Fi) and have even been known to get around broadband bandwidth throttling and bag cheaper flights on comparison sites, too.