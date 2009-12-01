BT Vision does VOD deal with NBC Universal

BT Vision has announced that it has done a deal with NBC Universal International Television Distribution to bring its key US titles like Heroes and House to the UK for its on-demand service.

The deal represents a key milestone to the sputtering BT Vision service, which will need to have a good year in 2010 to stave off the arrival of services like video on demand through Freesat, Freeview HD and the continued rivalry of Virgin Media and Sky.

TV Pack

BT Vision customers will get NBC Universal programmes as part of their subscription to BT Vision's TV Pack. They will also be available to viewers on a per-episode basis via video-on-demand.

Marc Watson, CEO BT Vision, said: "We are delighted to sign a deal with NBC Universal, so that we can offer some of the most successful US drama series all in one place and available for TV pack customers to watch whenever they want."

Major studios, of course, can do deals with multiple broadcasters for on-demand content, but BT Vision customers will be pleased with a major addition to their service.