Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 makes early appearance

All the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9's secrets revealed by these unassuming spec sheets

Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy Tab 8.9 at CTIA this week, but some spec sheets for the interestingly-sized tablet have already been snapped.

Some new specs are revealed; that 8.9-inch display will have a 1280x800 resolution, the tablet will be 8.6mm thin – that's 0.2mm slimmer than the iPad 2 – and weigh in at 470g.

We're also looking at a 1GHz dual-core processor, which comes as no great surprise.

New user experiences

The information sheets explain that the Samsung tablet will feature a proprietary user interface over Android Honeycomb OS, which will include a 'Live Panel'.

This includes widgets like 'Buddies Now' (a contacts/social networking tie-in for your favourite peeps), calendar, email, weather, news, stocks, photo gallery and bookmarks.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 will also incorporate a 'mini apps tray' for multi-tasking; pulling up the tray allows users to use one of 6 mini app functions without opening the full application, a bit like a dashboard.

Does Samsung have any other surprises up it's Galaxy Tab 8.9 sleeve? There's not long to wait before we find out, with Samsung officially unveiling the tablet later on today.

From PocketNow