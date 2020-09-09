Revisit Breath of the Wild’s world in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

It may not be the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that you've been waiting for, but Nintendo and Koei Tecmo Games are giving fans the chance to revisit that game's world in a different way this year with the surprise announcement of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

The upcoming game was revealed in a 6-minute long video presented by its developers, including Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma and Hyrule Warriors series producer Yosuke Hayashi.

Set 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild, the new Hyrule Warriors entry will see Link, Zelda and friends (including the four Champions, who will be playable for the the first time) battle hordes of enemies in Hyrule before it was destroyed in the Great Calamity, which was merely touched on in that game.

As you can see from the game footage in the video above, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity retains Breath of the Wild's gorgeous art style, applying it to the classic one-vs-1000 battle gameplay made famous by the Warriors series.

Born to be wild

While Koel Tecmo Games is leading development on Age of Calamity, the announcement revealed that Nintendo's Zelda team has much more creative input this time around than with earlier Hyrule Warriors titles.

"Unlike the previous Hyrule Warriors games, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity was developed by working closely with the Zelda team in every step of the process, including gameplay direction, graphics, world and all dialogue," said Hayashi.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020.