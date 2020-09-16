PS Plus Collection for PS5 gives you 18 top PS4 games for free with your subscription

Worried about having to cough over cash for new consoles and new games when the PS5 launches this November? Sony's easing the burden for those with its PS Plus subscription service by introducing the PlayStation Plus Collection.

Coming to PS5 at launch, it'll give those signed up to Sony's online service free downloads to 18 top PlayStation 4 titles.

And there are some true classics in there. Sony showed the following games set to launch with the service:

God of War, Bloodborne, Monster Hunter, Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4, Ratchet & Clank, Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit, Battlefield 1, inFamous Second Son, Batman Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5, and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. That's a catalogue to be reckoned with, all free with Sony's subscription service.

Here's a trailer for the service:

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: what we know so far

Best PS4 Pro games: push your console to its 4K HDR limits

PS5 price: how much will the new console cost?

PlayStation Plus Collection isn't quite Sony's answer to Microsoft's ludicrously good value Xbox Game Pass deal that makes the Xbox Series X so tempting – Sony's got PlayStation Now for that.

But what it will offer is a way for those that opt to purchase Sony's discless, digital-only PS5 a way to play these top-tier PS4 games, when they don't have the means to put their physical discs into the new machine.

It's not a system seller in and of itself then, but for those that missed out on any of the above titles during this console generation, it's a great bonus to wake up to on Christmas morning – and into the inevitable early-launch period drought months as fresh PS5 titles trickle in.