There's a second round of OnePlus One pre-orders incoming

The OnePlus One was one of the most interesting Android handsets to launch this year, with an affordable price tag despite its flagship-caliber specs.

And availability has so far been extremely limited, with pre-orders requiring special invites.

But OnePlus finally opened One pre-orders to the public for a short window in October, and now it's going to do so again.

Your next chance to order the OnePlus One will come for one hour on November 17, the company has announced.

Unlike the first round, this time the phone will ship immediately if OnePlus has it in stock. Otherwise you'll be placed on a waiting list and receive an estimated shipping time.

In addition OnePlus will let you bundle certain accessories "at steeply discounted prices" for this round.

You can prep your order at preorder.oneplus.net and return at 8am Pacific on November 17 to complete it.