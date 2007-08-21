Apple iPhone deals with 3 mobile networks

Apple could announce deals for its European iPhone launch within the next couple of weeks, at the IFA trade fair in Berlin

T-Mobile,Orange and O2 have all signed deals with Apple to sell the iPhone in Europe, a report by the FT.com claims.

The deals will see O2 carry the iPhone exclusively in the UK, while Orange will sell the iPhone in France and T-Mobile in Germany, according to the report. The deals could be announced at the IFA trade fair in Berlin, which begins next Friday, 31 August.

The exclusive deals for the iPhone will see Apple pocketing 10 per cent of call and data transfer revenues the mobile operators make from iPhone users. The terms of the agreement reflect Apple's strong negotiating position with operators who see the iPhone as a prize that will bring a huge boost in revenue and prestige to their networks.

The report by FT.com is the latest to claim inside knowledge of agreements between Apple and partner mobile operators in the UK. Earlier this week, rumours suggestedVodafone was in the frame, although previous reports have identified O2, Orange and T-Mobile as frontrunners to secure the lucrative Apple deals.