Samsung launches mobile blogging phone

The Samsung SGH-L760 uploads videos straight to YouTube without the need for a computer

Samsung is bringing its SGH-L760 3G phone to Europe, beating LG's forthcoming YouTube phone to the pip.

The Samsung SGH-L760 handset is designed especially with mobile bloggers in mind. It can upload your video clips straight to video sharing websites such as YouTube without the need for a computer.

The slimline slider phone is being described as perfect for blogging, vlogging and podcasting. It's compatible with YouTube , UBlog and Buzznet , and comes with full RSS reader support.

Features include a 2-megapixel camera, web browser and UMTS high-speed connectivity. There's also an FM radio, Bluetooth connectivity, an MP3 player and microSD card slot. The TFT LCD screen has 176 x 200 pixel resolution.

The Samsung SGH-L760 is being released in Germany and Spain this month. It'll hit the UK and the rest of Europe "in the next few weeks".