Next Call of Duty title and release window seemingly confirmed by... Doritos?

It's been rumored for a while, but now a new Doritos promotion has seemingly confirmed the title of the next Call of Duty game, along with a possible release window for the highly anticipated war shooter.

Having entered the second sub-title phase in its 17-year history, the next CoD will reportedly be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, as evidenced in a tweet by TheGamingRevolution.

These are the two Doritos Double XP promotional images that I was DM'd earlier from an anonymous source for Call of Duty 2020 Black Ops Cold War. I was too worried about copyright issues to post them earlier but since CharlieIntel shared them I (assume?) they're safe. pic.twitter.com/yvvjH7CvKUJuly 26, 2020

The leak appears to corroborate previous reports that the game would return to the setting and time period of the original Black Ops – it's believed the game will focus heavily on the Vietnam War, allowing players to play from not only the US perspective, but also the South Vietnamese and Viet Cong.

When can we expect it to release?

While the Doritos promotion itself does not explicitly reveal a launch date for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, there's a lot that can be gleaned from its fine print.

The promo, which commences on October 5, 2020 and offers players a year's worth of double XP, is very similar to a previous promotion for last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which kicked off on October 1, 2019 ahead of the game's launch later that month on October 25.

While that isn't exactly a confirmation that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will come out at the end of October this year, it's very likely that developer Treyarch and publisher Activision are planning an equivalent release rollout for the upcoming game.

Possible roadblocks

Of course, there are a number of variables which could throw a spanner in the works in the lead up to release.

Putting aside the pandemic which may have slowed down development of the game, new Call of Duty titles have traditionally been announced much sooner than this (usually around June in time for E3, which was cancelled this year).

However, now that the cat is out of the bag, we expect an official announcement from Activision to arrive very soon, possibly alongside a shiny reveal trailer. We'll keep you posted as more information arrives.

