How to watch The Blacklist season 8 online: stream episode 1 from anywhere today

One of the longest running crime dramas is back, as The Blacklist and star James Spader return to TV for an eighth run that promises to be its most impactful yet. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch The Blacklist season 8 online wherever you are - including free viewing options where available.

How to watch The Blacklist season 8 The Blacklist season 8 will air every Friday night from its premiere date of November 13 in the US in NBC's 8pm ET/PT slot (7pm CT) - but folks in the UK are out of luck for now, as it won't land until 2021 for them. Full TV and streaming details are below - and you can watch all your favorite shows and services wherever you are with the help of a good VPN.

Spoiler alert: anyone who isn't fully up-to-date with The Blacklist may find unwanted surprises below. If that sounds like you, just scroll down for a country-by-country guide to watching The Blacklist season 8, which is completely spoiler-free.

In addition to Spader's return as Raymond 'Red' Reddington, The Blacklist season 8 will see the return of most of the core series cast, including Megan Boone as Liz Keen, Laila Robins as Katarina Rostova, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper and Laura Sohn as Alina Park. However, a couple of Blacklist favorites sadly won't be returning, as actors Brian Dennehy (Dom) and Clark Middleton (Glen) both passed away this year.

The first episode of The Blacklist season 8 is ominously called 'Roanoke', with the first three episodes of season 8 of The Blacklist are in fact the final three intended for season 7 - which was forced to stop shooting due to Covid-19 earlier in the year and wrapped things up with a season finale featuring graphic novel-style animations alongside its more typical live action scenes.

We're expected to learn more about Red's mysterious illness this season, as well as get some kind of resolution to Liz's at times fanatical attempts to 'bring him to justice' - and see whether or not she really can trust her mother, likely super spy Katerina. Read on as we explain how to watch The Blacklist season 8 online and stream episode of the hit show from anywhere today.

How to watch The Blacklist season 8 from outside your country

Those who already have a streaming service they use to watch The Blacklist online may find themselves unable to access it when abroad, due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions. While we're aware that most people aren't going anywhere in the immediate future, global travel is slowly creeping back onto the horizon - you may even be stuck abroad for any number of reasons.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution to geo-blocking. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch your favorite shows no matter where you are. This simple bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access episodes on demand just like you would at home.

Use a VPN to watch The Blacklist online from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch The Blacklist season 8 online in the US

NBC is the home of The Blacklist in the US and new season 8 episodes air every Friday at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT on the channel. That means you have a couple of options when it comes to watching online. For starters, you can watch for free via NBC's website and its companion apps, provided you can verify your TV subscription. Or, simply check out its standalone streaming service, Peacock, which can be had for as little as $5.99 a month and offers FREE 1-week trial that allows you to watch a limited amount of shows like The Blacklist free! But cord-cutters who frown on anything associated with traditional TV setups also have it good, as the channel can be watched through a number of over-the-top streaming services. The most affordable option is Sling TV, which offers NBC in most major US metropolitan markets as part of its Sling Blue package, which costs just $30 a month and offers a FREE trial deal of its own. Alternatively, FuboTV offers a complete cable replacement solution from $59.99 a month and offers all the main national broadcasters, as part of its core package - try FuboTV FREE for 7-days here. Remember, as per our guide above, if you find yourself out of the country, you can use clever software like a VPN to watch The Blacklist online just as if you were at home.

How to watch The Blacklist season 8 online in Canada

The great news is that Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV has the rights for season 8 of The Blacklist, meaning you can watch new episodes for free - and at the same time they air in the US. This means The Blacklist season 8 airs weekly on Friday nights at 8pm ET/PT in Canada, and better still, Global offers a slick online streaming platform. You’ll have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch The Blacklist without charge in Canada. Unfortunately, that's the only way you can watch in Canada - as The Blacklist season 8 won't be available without cable in Canada. Can't watch The Blacklist as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream - which directly or indirectly, you almost certainly pay for.

How to watch The Blacklist online in the UK for FREE

The UK is well behind the US when it comes to new episodes and seasons of The Blacklist. Season 8 isn't scheduled to premiere until 2021, so the best on offer right now is watching The Blacklist seasons 1-7 in the UK. Now TV has the first six of them in its library, which can be accessed with an Entertainment Pass. Costing just £9.99, you an check out a FREE 7-day Now TV trial first before subscribing in full. While season 7 has aired in the UK, it's only available to buy at present. You'll find it on Amazon Prime Video, among others, where it costs a hefty £29.99 - a price comparable with buying a physical box set at Tower Records back in the day! Anyone in the UK from a country where new seasons of The Blacklist are available can access the show like they normally would at home - all that's required is to a quality VPN and then just follow the method outlined above.

How to watch The Blacklist online in Australia: is The Blacklist on Netflix?

Those Down Under are in luck when it comes to watching The Blacklist, as it's one of the few countries where the show is available on Netflix. Seasons 1-7 are currently in the Netflix Australia library, and you can expect season 8 to be added after it's finished airing in the US - so early-2021, in all likelihood - although a Blacklist season 8 release date hasn't been confirmed. If you happen to be going abroad you’ll find geo-blocking will stop you from watching The Blacklist on Netflix like you normally would - don't worry - just use a VPN to point yourself back to Australia and you'll be able to tune in as usual.