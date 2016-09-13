Trending

A splash of color: New Xbox accessories are here to brighten up your day

Color costs extra

Xbox One Accessories

Microsoft has announced some brand new Xbox One accessories, including new designs for the Xbox One S controller and a special edition headset.

The new designs for the Xbox One S controller don't change anything other than the color, bringing two new options to the table, but they will still cost you more than the standard controller. Style comes at a cost.

That said, purchasing one of these pre-designed color schemes is still a more affordable option than using the recently launched Xbox Design Lab where a custom controller will set you back around $79.99 (UK price tbc). It's also a way for customers from outside the US and Canada to get their own more colorful controller.

Adding a splash of color

The first new color is a bright blue design which covers the analog sticks and the D-pad.

The second is a metallic magenta at the bottom, which then fades into a metallic black towards the top of the controller.

The blue controller will be available in select regions starting September 27 for $64.99 USD (around £49.99 GBP, $86.39 AU), coming first to the US in Microsoft Stores and Best Buy. UK players can get it October 4th and preorder now for £49.99.

The magenta controller will have a wider initial release, coming to the US, Canada, the UK and other Xbox regions on October 4 for $69.99 USD (£54.99 GBP).

In addition to the new controllers, Microsoft is also releasing a special edition headset.

The headset won't have a variety of color options – it's only available in white – nor will it perform any differently from the standard Xbox Stereo headset.

Mostly, the headset is a release that will appeal to the gamer who would prefer that their gaming headset matches their white Xbox One S controller and console.

The special edition Xbox Stereo Headset will be coming to Microsoft Stores and GameStop in the US for $64.99 USD (around £49 GBP and $86 AU) and at participating retailers in all Xbox regions around the world from late October.

