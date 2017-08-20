How to design your own custom Xbox One controller with Design Lab

Update: Design Lab is expanding to 20 new countries in Europe, Microsoft announced during its Gamescom 2017 keynote. A full list of territories will be coming soon, and we'll be sure to update this story when it does.

Custom Xbox One controllers used to be tricky to obtain – usually via dicey third-party vendors – and the quality on the final products varied wildly.

Thankfully, Microsoft has stepped in to fix that problem with Xbox Design Lab, a web-based controller customization engine that lets you spec out the Xbox controller of your dreams.

The program was launched first in the US after E3 2016, before bringing the program overseas a few months later. Now, not only can you make a controller with over 8 million color combinations, you can even make football club-specific controllers that will help you rep your favorite team at your next FIFA friendly.

Before we recommended the custom controller hardware to you, however, we wanted to take it for a spin to see just how easy making a controller could be. What follows is our first attempt at making an official TechRadar Xbox gamepad.

One quick caveat before we get started here: Custom Xbox gamepads aren't quite as cheap as their un-customized brethren. Here in the US, a custom controller currently costs $79.99 – or $89.99 if you have it engraved with your name – which is about $20-$30 more than a standard Xbox One gamepad. We're sure $20 probably isn't much to you but here at TechRadar we're watchful for budgets of all sizes and just wanted to point out the cost before we get your hopes of a cheap custom gamepad.

If you don't mind spending a bit extra on a custom pad, proceed onto Step 1.