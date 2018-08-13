QuakeCon is an annual convention held by ZeniMax Media to promote its major franchises, including Bethesda and id Software. This year’s event was held August 9-12 in Dallas, Texas, with the keynote focusing on free-to-play Quake Champions, a closer look at Rage 2 and Elder Scrolls Online: Wolfhunter, and the world premiere gameplay reveal of Doom Eternal.

Missed out on the live action? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything we learned at QuakeCon 2018…

Doom Eternal gameplay reveal

Probably the most anticipated part of the QuakeCon keynote was the gameplay reveal of Doom Eternal. At E3 2018 we heard very little about the enigmatic Doom sequel and only saw a brief teaser trailer, with the developer explaining that more would be revealed at QuakeCon – and it most certainly was.

Creative director Hugo Martin and game director Marty Stratton took to the stage to make the announcement, calling Doom Eternal a “pure, unfiltered action FPS experience”. To achieve this, the team has created the most powerful Doom slayer we’ve seen yet, with enhanced armor and an arsenal of badass new equipment, including a shoulder-mounted cannon with flamethrower, an extendable blade, and a new dash ability.

Add to this an upgraded selection of guns and mods, and the new and improved Doom slayer is deadlier than ever before. But you need some enemies to use these weapons on, right? Well Bethesda has you covered there, too.

Doom Eternal will see the return of fan-favorites such as Pain Elemental and Arachnotron, alongside an array of brand-new demons like the Doom Hunter and the hellish Marauders. But sometimes you can’t prepare for everything.

An all-new Invasion mode allows other players to invade your campaign as a demon, creating extra obstacles and making your journey through the infernal worlds a lot more difficult.

Doom Eternal will launch for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch with a release date TBA.

Check out the gameplay trailer below:

Free-to-play Quake Champions

A free-to-play version of fast-paced Arena shooter Quake Champions has been launched. Despite being in early access, the developer assures new players that they will be treated to a “constantly updated game experience” with new champions, modes, cosmetics, improvements and events planned for the future.

The free-to-play version comes with two Champions, Ranger and Scalebearer; however additional Champions must be bought with real-life currency or in-game rewards.

Quake Champions is free to download from the Bethesda Launcher or on Steam. You can have a look at the launch trailer below:

Rage 2 extended gameplay

We’ve already seen quite a bit of Rage 2, but the extended gameplay trailer shown during the QuakeCon keynote gave us a closer look at the seamless open world.

Set 30 years after the original Rage, Rage 2 takes place after a global catastrophe which essentially wiped out life on Earth. The world is beginning to recover, but the Authority (a militarised force) is using extreme measures to shape the wasteland in the way it sees fit – whether everyone likes it or not.

Alongside the Authority, the wasteland is home to an array of bandits and rebels, such as the lawless Goon Squad and the technologically-advanced Immortal Shrouded. Each faction has its own weapons, combat styles and vehicles, with the trailer giving us our first look at the enemy convoys.

Take a look for yourself:

The Elder Scrolls Online: Wolfhunter DLC launch trailer

We already knew The Elder Scrolls Online: Wolfhunter DLC was on the cards, introducing two new four-player dungeons and pitting you against the Daedric Prince Hircine and his hounds (werewolves). The latest DLC for The Elder Scrolls Online is out now.

Here’s the official launch trailer:

Bethesda Game Studios expands

Escalation Studios has become the latest addition to Bethesda Game Studios. The studio, based in Dallas, Texas, has previously worked on Fallout Shelter on Nintendo Switch and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and has started making contributions to the upcoming Starfield and Fallout 76.