Younger workers are more worried about AI taking their jobs - but some don't expect any effects at all
Gen Z workers are worried about job displacement, report finds
- Four in five believe AI will affect their job in one way or another
- Younger workers are the most concerned about job displacement
- Human connections are a necessity in the workplace, regardless of AI
New research from Randstad has claimed Gen Z workers are the most concerned about AI displacing human roles, despite being stronge users - while conversely, Boomers feel most confident about adapting to new workplace trends.
On the whole, four in five workers expect AI to affect their daily tasks in some shape or form, but around half (47%) feel that AI will benefit employers more than it will employees.
One in five also expressed they feel their job is immune from AI, but the need to prepare and adapt is evident.
AI-related job fears are still commonplace
Two-thirds (65%) agreed they need to upskill or risk being left out, but whose responsibility this is remains a hotly debated topic. Half (52%) have taken upskilling into their own hands.
Randstad also uncovered trends in the jobs market, with posts requiring AI agent skills up 1,587% in 2025. Demand for prompt engineering (+403%) and AI trainers (+247%) was also up.
"Labor markets are under immense pressure, and it will be those that adapt that will succeed," CEO Sander van ‘t Noordende wrote.
The data also shows companies how they can attract and retain talent by appealing to workers with good salaries and work-life balances.
Moreover, the human touch remains crucial to all workplaces. Around three-quarters learn soft skills from older colleagues (78%) or learn tech and AI skills from younger colleagues (72%).
"However, human connection remains core to organizations, with managers taking on an ever more important role in maintaining stability during the Great Workforce Adaptation," van ‘t Noordende added.
