Best Games 2020: the most essential games of this year so far

Looking for the best games of 2020 so far? Then you're in the right place. We're already halfway through the year and there have been some fantastic game releases for both PC and console. And with the PS5 and Xbox Series X due to release later this year, we're sure to see more must-have titles joining their ranks.

It can be hard to keep track of all the great games that have released this year, so we've put together this handy list of the best games of 2020 so far, to help you keep track of the most essential games releases.

We'll be updating this list with each new release. So, without further ado, here are the best games of 2020.

Dreams

Dreams is less like a game and more like a platform. Developed by Media Molecule, the creators of Little Big Planet, Dreams allows players to play, create and share worlds, games, artwork, music and more. All of this content is created in Dreams, which provides players with a plethora of tools to get creative with. But if you’re not quite an artist, you can simply take advantage of the incredible (and sometimes odd) creations of others.

Release date: February 14, 2020

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Ori and the Blind Forest was arguably one of the best Xbox One games when it released back in 2015, so hopes were high when a sequel was announced. Ori and the Will of the Wisps not only lives up to the original, but it improves on it in every way. From the sumptuous art style to an overhauled and significantly improved combat system, Ori and the Will of the Wisps will firmly test your abilities as a gamer and pull on your heart strings with its emotional story.

Release date: March 10, 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the first new entry in the mainline Animal Crossing series for almost eight years and the first entry to be playable on the Nintendo Switch – and it was definitely worth the wait. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is packed with charm and the perfect game for those who want to kick back and just take things at their own pace. It’s familiar and fresh, deftly combining the old enjoyable parts of the series with some much-needed improvements and far greater depth than we’ve seen before.

Release date: March 20, 2020

Doom Eternal

Doom is back and it's the best it's ever been. Not only does Doom Eternal boast all the blood-pumping, gore-packed fun we expect from a Doom game, it also adds a bunch of new RPG-like elements we didn't even know we needed. If you're looking for a game that doesn't focus too much on narrative and instead throws you into ripping and tearing some demons, then Doom Eternal is one not to be missed.

Release date: March 20, 2020

Half-Life: Alyx

Some were afraid that Half-Life: Alyx, one of Valve's first first VR games and the first new entry in the series in over a decade, might not live up to the expectations. But, without a shadow of a doubt, this is a Half-Life game that fills the roomy shoes that Valve left behind in 2007. It's that good.

It is, like its forebears, a mind-bending joyride with a physics system to die for. The inventive, head-scratching scientific puzzles you’re used to from the PC games? They’re here. Tense jaunts through zombie-infested death pits that instill terror better than most ‘horror’ games? Alyx has got that in droves.

Release date: March 23, 2020

Resident Evil 3

Following up on the huge success of Resident Evil 7 and its remake of Resident Evil 2, Capcom remade Resident Evil 3 and completely nailed it. With its fast-paced action, excellent graphics and, of course, terrifying zombies; the Resident Evil 3 remake is one of the best games of 2020. What's more, you get asymmetrical-multiplayer survival horror Resident Evil: Resistance as part of the package.

Release date: April 3, 2020

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The FF7 Remake had the impossible task of satisfying people's memories of a 23 year-old RPG classic, while only tackling less than a third of its original story. It's successful in a lot of ways, though, especially in its combat, which finally shows how the Final Fantasy series can bring the complexity of turn-based battles into its real-time action. While the sidequests are flabby and the deviations from the original game will prove divisive, this finally gives fans what they've been asking for.

Release date: April 10, 2020

Streets of Rage 4

It’s been 25 years since gamers took on countless thugs as Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding, but Streets of Rage 4 emphatically proves that Sega’s once dormant series still can’t be beat. It manages to feel completely new yet instantly familiar, which is helped in no small part by the slew of unlockable content that centers around the previous games. With its phenomenal soundtrack and super satisfying combo system, you’ll find yourself taking to the streets time and time again.

Release date: April 30, 2020