The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals to pre-order for August 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals are now officially available to pre-order at a number of the nation's top carriers and retailers. Officially revealed at this year's Samsung Unpacked event, this latest generation of foldable devices bring a whole slew of new features, design improvements, and of course - a fairly considerable price tag.

Debuting at $1,799 means this latest device will be a significant investment for even the most flush of foldable device fans. Luckily, there are a number of great Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals that can help offset that hefty blow to your wallet markedly, which you can check out just below.

Key new features include much-needed S-Pen support - a real no-brainer for a device with such real estate, a powerful 64-bit Octa-Core chip, and a number of iterative design improvements to the hinge and overall weight of the device. Pre-orders are open right now, with an official release date penned in for August 27th.

Put simply, this is one powerful device indeed and a great option for those looking for something that's at the forefront of smartphone design. Your more information, you'll find a full specs breakdown and mini-review just below this week's Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals for pre-order

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: $200 Samsung Store credit with pre-order

Whether you're going an unlocked or carrier device, Samsung's own Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals for pre-order are definitely worth considering. Not only are there trade-in rebates of up to $800 on all networks (and unlocked phones), but you'll also score a $200 Samsung gift card to spend at the store. That can be used on any number of chargers, earbuds, or even smartwatches, so this isn't a small freebie by any stretch of the imagination.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: save up to $1,500 with a trade-in, or buy-one get-$1,000 off second

Verizon's Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals for pre-order offer some absolutely eye-watering discounts - with a catch, of course. First up is a whopping discount of up to $1,000 when you trade in an old device and purchase a Fold 3 on a new line. Not trading? Another option is to get a whole $1,000 off a second device when you purchase the first outright with a new line. New customers will get an additional $500 in credit if they port their number in from another carrier too for an even bigger saving - really big.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: save up to $1,000 with an eligible trade-in and new plan

You'll also find excellent trade-in rebates with AT&T's Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals for pre-order today. Simply trade in that old device and pick up a Fold 3 with a new unlimited data plan, and AT&T will rebate you upwards of $1,000 over 30 months. Also available at AT&T is the carrier's 'next-up plan - an excellent service that will allow you to easily upgrade your device as soon as you've paid off more than 50% in monthly installments.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: save up to $900 with an eligible trade-in

Best Buy is one of the best retailers for picking up devices at launch, and its Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals for pre-order are definitely no exception to that. Right now, it's offering that same $200 Samsung store pre-order bonus as the official Samsung site, alongside several competitive trade-in rebates for carrier devices. As with Samsung, you can also get those same savings on unlocked devices, if you'd prefer. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals: what you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs (Image credit: Samsung) OS: Android | Screen size: 7.6-inch (interior) 6.2-inch (exterior)| Resolution: 2208 x 1768 (interior) 2268 x 832 (exterior) | CPU: 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core | Memory: 12GB | Weight: 271g |Storage: 256 / 512GB | Battery: 4,400mAh | Rear camera: 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto| Front camera: 4MP (interior) 10MP (exterior)

So, Samsung's next generation of foldable devices has finally arrived - but does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 live up to its hype? Well, for those looking for a cheaper foldable device, the bad news is that the Fold 3 is being introduced at a starting price of $1799 - the exact same cost as the Fold 2 upon launch. As you'd imagine, though, the latest foldable from Samsung is absolutely packed full of the latest components and design improvements.

Firstly, Samsung has brought full S-Pen functionality to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, alongside a large number of software improvements and integrations for a number of leading apps. That'll allow you to better utilize all that screen real-estate - which also happens to feature the world's first 'under screen' no-punch-hole camera and brightness that's improved by upwards of 27% overall.

Durability, weight, and waterproofing have all been improved according to Samsung, and you'll also get a brand new beefed-up 64-bit Octa-Core and 12GB of RAM under the hood with every model. In short, that'll see you powering through any number of applications or games - regardless of whether you're using it unfolded or not.

See our hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review