Amazon Australia Cyber Monday deals 2021: last chance to nab a bargain

Black Friday has officially ended, but you can still score a bargain in today’s Cyber Monday sales. Most of the deals available now are discounts that were also available over the Black Friday weekend, and we’re expecting most of them will end after today.

With no time to waste, we’re rounding up the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals available right now, with standout deals on Echo smart home speakers and displays, along with a ripper deal on the Nintendo Switch and so much more. Scroll down to shop what’s available.

Lightning deals – available for a limited time

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Headphones Lightning Deal Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Headphones | AU$599 AU$289 (save AU$310) This lightning deal on Amazon is selling fast, so be quick to save over 50% on the fantastic Momentum Wireless Headphones. They have noise cancelling built in, along with Sennheiser's signature sound quality. Available in black or white.

Amazon Australia Black Friday 2021 deals

Laptops, PCs & monitors

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch) Prime exclusive offer Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch) | i5 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD | AU$2,659 AU$2,259 (save AU$400) Don't dismiss the older Intel MacBook models, especially at this price. While the 13-inch i5 option is no longer discounted for all Amazon shoppers, Prime members can get AU$400 off, with the discounted price reflected when you check out, not in the cart. So hurry before stocks run out.

Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook | Celeron 5205U / 4GB RAM / 64GB flash storage | Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook | Celeron 5205U / 4GB RAM / 64GB flash storage | AU$649 AU$487 (save AU$162) Don't expect the same kind of power from a Chromebook as you would other traditional laptops – Chromebooks are meant for light use – getting homework done, casual browsing. And this convertible will get the job done and save you 25% in the bargain too. If you'd prefer a little more power, then the Intel i3 configuration with 64GB SSD is discounted by 33% to AU$468 only.

Apple Mac mini (M1, 2020) Apple Mac mini (M1, 2020) | AU$1,099 AU$987 (save AU$112) The 2020 refresh of the Mac mini gave us a very welcome and much-needed update. Apple’s smallest computer now comes with its latest M1 hardware, which is the same chip at the heart of the latest MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. The result is a significant performance boost that feels fast and responsive. This isn’t a huge discount to be sure, but we can’t find anywhere else with AU$112 off the asking price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook | MediaTek 60T / 4GB RAM / 128GB HDD | AU$499 AU$275 on Amazon (save AU$224) A whopping 45% discount on Amazon makes this an absolute steal. There aren't too many Chromebooks officially available in Australia, but this is one of them and it's the best price we can remember seeing. So if you or your child needs a no-frills laptop, this 10-inch 2-in-1 is ideal (as the name suggests).

Asus VivoBook Flip 14 | i7 / 8GB / 512GB SSD | Asus VivoBook Flip 14 | i7 / 8GB / 512GB SSD | AU$1,799 AU$1,299 (save AU$500) This 14-inch convertible comes with plenty of power under the hood, thanks to the latest 11th generation i7 CPU and a decent 8GB of memory. There's nothing to complain about in terms of storage either. Touchscreen capabilities make it versatile too and there's a very generous discount on Amazon to make it a really good bargain.

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (256GB) Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus (256GB) | AU$1,649 AU$1,519 (save AU$130) This 5G-capable Samsung flagship isn't as discounted as we'd hope on Amazon at the moment, with a meagre 8% (AU$130) saving. It was previously up to 21% off, so we'd suggest checking back regularly, as it might return to that original discount.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 (128GB) Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 (128GB) | AU$1,499 AU$987 (save AU$512) Keen on getting your hands on Samsung's latest folding phone? Then you absolutely cannot get past this offer on Amazon where it drops dramatically to under a grand, which is 34% off the RRP. But hurry as stock on all of them is running out fast.

Headphones & speakers

Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro | AU$399 AU$319 (save AU$80) These are a refresh of the Apple AirPods Pro that came out in October, so it's nice to see an AU$80 discount already available. Do note that the main upgrade here is a revamped MagSafe charging case – nice to have, but if you already have the Pros, there's little upgrade incentive here. The original AirPods Pro could be found for just under AU$300 during a sale, so this is a great Black Friday deal.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) Apple AirPods (2nd gen) | AU$219 AU$175 (save AU$44) Apple officially dropped the price of these 2019 AirPods to AU$219 as soon as the third-gen 'buds arrived on the scene. But you can get them even cheaper already, as Amazon has reduced them down to AU$175 for Black Friday. Note that this is not the version with the wireless charging case. If you are after the one with the wireless charging case, it's discounted to AU$269 on Amazon.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Sony WF-1000XM4 | AU$449 from AU$337 (save up to AU$112) Sony's latest WF-1000XM4 deliver lovely rich audio, top-notch noise-cancelling, solid battery and an IPX4 weather resistance – a feature set that makes them the best 'buds on the market at the moment. Sony's flagship ANC buds generally haven't been sold at their RRP (AU$449) for a while now, and Amazon's 'usual' price was already one of the better ones, but this is easily the lowest we've seen them since launch. Available in either black or silver, though the latter are a few dollars more.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$599 from AU$395 (save AU$204) Bose's oddly named Headphones 700 are the successors to the popular QC 35 II noise-cancelling cans, and while there's since been a QC 45 released, the 700 are still the cream of the crop in Bose's lineup. They offer incredible ANC, clear and detailed audio, and a stylish contemporary design. Save around AU$200 in either black or silver at Amazon.

All-new Echo Buds All-new Echo Buds | AU$169 AU$99 (save AU$70) Amazon finally saw fit to bring its noise-cancelling true wireless earphones, the Echo Buds, to Australia this year, and within a couple of months it's on sale for AU$99 – that's pretty good. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more. This option comes with a wired charging case. The Echo Buds with Wireless Charging Case is also discounted down to AU$129 from AU$199 (saving you AU$70).



Beats Powerbeats Pro Beats Powerbeats Pro | AU$349 from AU$239 (save up to AU$110.95) Think the AirPods are overrated? Then trust us when we say that these Beats true wireless 'buds make for excellent companions for your iPhone, particularly when you're in the gym. Great fit, an enjoyable sound quality and a AU$110 discount on the black variant make these pretty darn tempting. You can also get a set in pink or red for AU$249.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Prime exclusive offer Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | AU$499 AU$239 (save AU$260) Sennheiser smashed it out of the park with its follow up true wireless earbuds, and we highly recommend them if you’re looking for an alternative to Sony’s WF-1000XM4. They look good, sound great and have a solid seven hours of battery life, with an extra 21 hours of juice available from the charging case. Now a whopping 52% off for Prime members.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds | AU$399 AU$297 (save AU$102) These true wireless earbuds from Bose pack seriously good noise cancellation, giving the competition (such as the Sony WF-1000XM3) a run for their money. Sound quality is excellent too, with rich and clear sound that you’ll be able to enjoy with outside noise largely muted – though you’ll find they’re a little less bassy than Sony. They’re now available with a AU$102 from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | AU$319 AU$128 (save AU$191) If you’re looking to spend a little less on Samsung earbuds, check out this deal on the white Galaxy Buds Live. They have a bean shape which provides a surprisingly good fit, and sound quality is good too, with an extra dose of punchy bass. The noise-cancelling capabilities leave a little to be desired though, so skip these if that’s essential to you. These are sold by a third-party seller too, so only buy if you’re comfortable with that.

Jabra Elite 85t Jabra Elite 85t | AU$299 AU$199 (save AU$100) This is the lowest price we've seen on Jabra's latest true wireless headphones. There's active noise cancellation on board, and while it can't compete with the likes of Sony and Bose, it does offer a lot of value for money, particularly at this low price. Sound quality is good too and you get up to 5.5 hours of playback on the 'buds alone, with an additional 25 hours in the case.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Bose QuietComfort 45 | AU$499 AU$399 (save AU$100) The Bose QuietComfort 45 are a strong successor to the incredibly popular Bose QC 35 II, and they carry fantastic noise cancellation. As the name suggests, they’re comfortable to wear for long periods of time too. This AU$100 is great for a set of headphones that only came out in September. Only available in the white colour at this price.

Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max | AU$899 from AU$649 (save up to AU$250) If you're an Apple fan and have been waiting to get your paws on the AirPods Max, then you could save AU$250 on the very premium cans, provided you don't mind it in green or pink. The other colours (blue, grey and silver) are all AU$699 - still a substantial saving off the AU$899 RRP.

Sennheiser HD 450SE Sennheiser HD 450SE | AU$299 AU$139 (save AU$160) Sennheiser's HD 450 wireless headphones are a great way to get a noise-cancelling pair of cans with the brand's renowned audio quality and clarity without entirely emptying your wallet. This is the Amazon-exclusive Special Edition that features the Alexa voice assistant integrated into the headphones. Save over half price at Amazon.

UE Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker UE Boom 3 Bluetooth speaker | AU$199 From AU$145 (save up to AU$54) Coming in at #3 on our list of the best Bluetooth speakers of 2021, the UE Boom 3 is an impressive and durable unit that's great for travel thanks to its IP67 water- and dustproofing and 15 hour battery life, and it delivers powerful sound for its compact size. There's a few stores discounting the Boom 3 for Black Friday, but Amazon's price is the lowest at AU$145 for the red and purple colours.

Smart home & networking

Philips Hue smart lights | up to 33% off Philips Hue smart lights | up to 33% off The Hue range has some of the best smart lights in the business, so if you're looking to brighten up your home's lighting system, or make it smarter so you can control them all with a voice command or an app, then try one or more of these. There's solutions for both indoor and outdoor lighting here.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote | AU$59 AU$35 (save AU$24) It's already a very affordable device that can cast from your phone or laptop to your TV, and also add streaming apps on your not-so-smart television set. But Amazon is slashing AU$24 off its RRP this Black Friday, making it even more affordable. Instantly add your favourite streaming apps to any TV with an HDMI port.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote | AU$99 AU$59 (save AU$40) This deal on the higher-end 4K Fire TV Stick brings the price down to just AU$59 (what you'd normally pay for the regular non-4K version) and it'll allow you to stream your favourite content in Ultra HD with HDR too. If you want a relatively no-fuss way to add smarts to your TV (or better smarts that it already has), this is a fab way to do so that won't cost the earth.

Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$169 AU$89 (save AU$80) The middle child has seen a price drop since the latest Echo Show 10 made its debut. What was AU$229 now has an RRP of AU$169, but there's a very generous AU$80 off for Black Friday, so grab this rather nice smart display for a pittance. Not only do you get a decent-sized screen with good screen resolution, but you get decent sound too, along with Alexa on board. Available in Charcoal and Sandstone fabric finishes.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (Gen 2) Amazon Echo Show 5 (Gen 2) | AU$119 AU$59 (save AU$60) With a 5-inch screen and all the Alexa smarts onboard, this is the 2021 edition of Amazon's tiny smart speaker. It fits into any space and can help you control your smart home setup. If you don't have connected devices, you can still use it to watch videos, check the weather, keep up with the news and listen to music. And at AU$59 a pop, it's remarkably affordable.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Amazon Echo (4th Gen) | AU$149 AU$74 (RRP AU$50) Amazon's 2020 Echo smart speaker gets its biggest discount yet since its launch. It was down to AU$99 for Prime Day, but this is even better! With a whole new design, it's perfect for any space and brings the usual Alexa smarts with it. And at this price, that's a great bargain on the Echo flagship, available in three different colours – Charcoal, Glacier White and Twilight Blue.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) | AU$79 AU$39 (save AU$40) Looking like it would fit right into a space-age setting, the 4th-gen Echo Dot has had a complete redesign from its predecessor, but that's about all that's different about it. It's still a great little smart speaker with Alexa onboard, and this AU$40 discount is AU$10 more than the offer during Black Friday last year. Available in Charcoal, a new Glacier White colour option, and a rather pleasing Twilight Blue.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | AU$59 AU$19 (save AU$40) At this price, this is the cheapest big-brand smart speaker you can get right now! It's a generation old – with a fourth-gen model available now – but it's still a great little Alexa speaker. It's the cheapest way to get into setting up a smart home and you can use it to stream to your favourite tunes without it taking up a lot of space in your home.

Ring Spotlight Cam (wired) Ring Spotlight Cam (wired) | AU$289 AU$199 (save AU$90) This outdoor camera features a powerful built-in light and siren to help deter intruders. The camera will start recording as soon as motion is detected, and you’ll also be able to hear and speak to any visitors from your phone. Do note that this is wired, and you’ll need a Ring subscription to get video recording (which is AU$4 a month). If you want the battery version, it’s on sale for AU$219.

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite Ring Stick Up Cam Elite | AU$319 AU$209 (save AU$110) The Ring Stick Up Cam Elite is a versatile security camera that can be used indoors or outside. You’ll be able to see, hear and speak to any visitors from your phone, and you can see what’s happening at any time with a live feed.If you want recording though, you’ll need a Ring subscription. Keen to buy? Amazon’s knocked AU$80 off the asking price.

Ring Video Doorbell (2020) Ring Video Doorbell (2020) | AU$149 AU$109 (save AU$40) This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the 2020 edition of the Ring Video Doorbell, so jump on this deal if you’re keen. This smart doorbell records in 1080p, and has better motion tracking than the version that came before it, so you’ll get alerts if someone’s at your door. Note that you’ll need to pay an extra AU$4 a month if you want video recording.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus | Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus | AU$329 AU$229 (save AU$100) The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus brings a few extras to your smart doorbell. It records clear and sharp video and audio, and it’s better at detecting motion than the model above. You can also view four seconds of footage before motion is detected, making it easier to identify what caused an alert. Snag this deal from Amazon and save AU$100.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 | AU$399 AU$279 (save AU$120) If you want the best smart doorbell Ring has to offer, this is it. This packs in a wider angle camera so you can see more of what’s happening, and the video is high-quality in 1536p. 3D motion detection has been added, and it can detect a person up to 30 feet away 10 metres away. Nab this top-notch video doorbell with a AU$120 discount from Amazon.

Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) | AU$999 AU$699 (save AU$300) If you need the latest and greatest wireless then this three-pack of mesh devices will cover your whole home with superfast Wi-Fi 6 coverage, with support for 75+ devices at combined wireless speeds of 4,200Mbps. This top-tier of Wi-Fi doesn't come cheap, but you can score 30% off with this Black Friday deal, making it one of the cheapest mesh Wi-Fi 6 sets available.

Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) | AU$499 AU$319 at Amazon (save AU$180) Like its Pro sibling above, Amazon's dual-band eero 6 system offers the latest Wi-Fi 6 tech, is easy to set up and can cover up to 460m² via the three included nodes (one router and two extenders). It's not quite as fast as the Pro, with a combined total wireless bandwidth of 1,800Mbps, but that'll still be plenty for all but the most demanding households... and at less than half the price of the Pro set, it's far more affordable.

Tablets & eReaders

Amazon Kindle Oasis Amazon Kindle Oasis | from AU$399 from AU$299 (save up to AU$110) It's the best ereader money can buy, with a premium-looking metal chassis and page-turn buttons that are perfect for one-handed use. That luxurious reading experience also comes with a hefty price tag, but thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can now grab the 8GB Kindle Oasis for AU$299, while the 32GB version is down to AU$339 from an eye-watering AU$449.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen, 8GB) Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th gen, 8GB) | AU$239 AU$169 (save AU$70) It's the most popular ereader in the world and, after three years, it's got an update. This new hardware is only a couple of months old and this is the first ever discount it's getting. So if you're after a great new ereader, then the 6.8-inch newly minted Paperwhite is fantastic value. 8GB storage, USB-C charging and a bigger battery makes it all worthwhile.

Amazon Kindle Amazon Kindle | AU$139 AU$89 (save AU$60) It's disappointing this isn't cheaper as AU$89 was the lowest price we saw on the basic Kindle back in June for Prime Day. Still, a no-frills ereader for just AU$89 is a book lover's dream bargain. The 6-inch display is plenty sharp and this latest iteration even has an adjustable front light so you can read – for days at a stretch if you wish – any time and anywhere. The Kindle is available in a black chassis, or in a white body if you're tired of seeing the darker colour.

Home entertainment

Anker Nebula Apollo projector Anker Nebula Apollo projector | AU$999 AU$595 (save AU$404) A portable projector is a great way to bring family and friends together. Organise a movie night in the backyard or in your living room – just throw up a white sheet if you don't have a projector screen – and the Nebula Apollo do its thing. It's got a max runtime of four hours per charge, has an HDMI and USB port to connect devices to play media from and can cast using AirPlay, Miracast and Bluetooth. All that for 40% off!

Sony HTRT3 5.1ch home theatre speakers Sony HTRT3 5.1ch home theatre speakers | AU$599 AU$349 (save AU$250) For an affordable way to kit out your home theatre with 5.1 surround sound, this Sony package offers everything you might need. It features a 3-channel soundbar, two rear speakers and a subwoofer, all totalling 600W of total power output. It's reduced by close to half price at Amazon at the moment.

Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar Yamaha SR-B20A soundbar | AU$299 AU$198 (save AU$85) Our colleagues over at What Hi-Fi? loved the SR-B20A soundbar from Yamaha – its Bluetooth streaming, remote and app control, and (most importantly) incredible sound for its low price wowed them. Now you can save a packet on an already affordable soundbar, upping your TV's audio game for considerably less than much of the competition.

Cameras

Nikon D850 (body only) Nikon D850 (body only) | AU$4,399 AU$3,559.80 (save AU$839.20) This chunky full-framer is one of the best Nikon DSLRs we've tested and despite getting a little long in the tooth, it's still a mighty beast. With 45.7MP on tap, and 4K video using the full width of the sensor, you've got plenty of capabilities in one package. Burst speed tops out at 7fps though, and its AF system has 153 points. Despite its limitations, its image quality is superb. This isn't the cheapest price we've seen it drop to (that would be AU$3,198), but it's definitely worth every penny.

Nikon Z fc + Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 | Nikon Z fc + Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 | AU$1,899 AU$1,659 (save AU$240) There was a meagre 6% off in the lead up to Black Friday, but this bigger discount makes the retro-chic Z fc a very tempting buy, particularly since it's been on shelves only since July. That makes this the best price on the kit with the 28mm prime lens, available in all the different leatherette casings.

Nikon D780 (body only) Nikon D780 (body only) | AU$3,499 AU$2,599 (save AU$900) Nikon's latest DSLR is pretty darn good. Its 24MP full-sensor offers impeccable image quality, and its performance can keep up with that of any Nikon mirrorless camera you want to pit it against. You'll get Nikon's tried-and-tested 51-point phase detection AF system when using the optical viewfinder, but switch to live view and you've got the Z6's brilliant 273-point on-sensor AF system with eye detection.

Canon EOS 200D Mark II Canon EOS 200D Mark II | AU$999 AU$820 (save AU$183) If you’re shopping for a DSLR, consider this deal on the Canon EOS 200D Mark II. It’s a light and compact DSLR, so this snapper is a nice entry point for a beginner. It uses a 24MP APS-C sensor, and has 4K video recording too. This deal also comes with the EF-S 18-55mm lens, so you won’t have to spend extra on a lens.

Nikon Z 6II + Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4S Nikon Z 6II + Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4S | AU$4,599 AU$3,570 (save AU$1,029) Nikon's Z 6II could tick a lot of boxes for you if you're keen on getting a new full-frame mirrorless cameera. Amazon has discounted the body by 26% (available for AU$2,649) but we think this single-lens kit offers more value for money, despite the slightly lesser 22% off here.

Nikon Z 5 + Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 Nikon Z 5 + Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 | AU$3,399 AU$2,590 (save AU$809) It might be focused on entry-level users, but the Z 5 is so much more. There are plenty of advanced features borrowed from the Z 6, making this full-framer a compelling option. And bundled in with a zoom lens, this is good value even at 24% off the RRP.

Nikon Z50 + Nikkor Twin Lens Kit Nikon Z50 + Nikkor Twin Lens Kit | AU$2,099 AU$1,399 (save AU$700) This is a great entry-level camera with some excellent advanced features that will ensure you grow as your skills improve. Plus you get two kit lenses thrown in as well, making this both versatile and good value. There's a 20.9MP APS-C format sensor that brings out a good level of detail and vibrant colour despite being a crop sensor, and a very capable AF system that belies the fact that this is a beginner camera.

Panasonic Lumix G9 (body only) | Panasonic Lumix G9 (body only) | AU$1,499 AU$1,049 (save AU$450) This Micro Four Thirds camera doesn't skimp on the features, whether you're into videography or stills photography. It's been around for a couple of years now, but its 20.3MP MFT sensor allows for 20/60fps burst shooting for sports and wildlife, while 4K 10-bit internal recording for video gets you amazing footage too. And it's just a smidge over a grand now!

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 | AU$109 AU$84.15 (save AU$24.85) We're hoping that Amazon drops the price of this absolutely fun instant camera come Black Friday, but if you're worried about stock and getting it in time for Christmas, then we'd suggest you snap this up right now. Available at a 23% discount in purple, pink, black and white.

Polaroid OneStep+ Polaroid OneStep+ | AU$329 AU$230.90 (save AU$98.10) Polaroid has made a magnificent comeback lately, and one of the cameras helping it do that is the OneStep Plus. It's one of our favourite instant cameras, offering great prints and Bluetooth connectivity too. [Shipped and sold by Amazon UK]

DJI Mavic 2 Zoom DJI Mavic 2 Zoom | AU$1,999 AU$1,699 (save AU$300) This very premium quadcopter's camera has a 1/2.3-inch 12MP sensor that's capable of 4K video and offers up to 4x zoom. That makes it pretty versatile, going from wide-angle to cropped in closer. You'll get about a half hour's worth of flight time and absolutely impeccable images.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Switch Online Ace Switch deal Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3-month Switch Online | AU$469 AU$399 (save AU$70) This popular Nintendo Switch bundle has made a reappearance for Black Friday. It comes with the console, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three month subscription to Nintendo Switch online. The console on its own has an RRP of AU$469, so you're getting an excellent deal here.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB or 256GB) | Get AU$100 credit at Amazon AU Get AU$100 credit Oculus Quest 2 (128GB or 256GB) | Get AU$100 credit at Amazon AU While it's not quite as good as getting a straight-up cash discount, Amazon's Black Friday special offer on the Oculus Quest 2 gives you a way to get AU$100 credit when purchasing either the 128GB (AU$479) or 256GB (AU$639) model of this extremely popular VR headset. Pick up either version before 11:59pm AEDT on November 29 and Amazon will credit your account with AU$100, which can be used to purchase most items listed as "sold by Amazon AU" (note that some exclusions apply, like ebooks and other digital purchases; see Amazon's site for full Ts&Cs).

Nintendo Switch Pro controller Nintendo Switch Pro controller | AU$99.95 AU$79 (save AU$20.95) If you play your Switch docked to a TV, you're definitely going to need one of these – they're so much more comfortable than the Joy-Cons for lengthy at-home play and this 21% discount on the list price should make that luxury a little easier to justify.

Nintendo Switch games Nintendo Switch games | from AU$38 Amazon is following its usual Black Friday form with sizable discounts on a number of the Nintendo Switch's biggest titles, so now's a great time to build your library for less. Some of the highlights include The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition for 29% off and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury at 31% off.

PS5 games PS5 games | starting from AU$24 Amazon has delivered a ton of savings on PS5 titles in the lead up to Black Friday, but most of the those amazing games are no longer discounted. Instead, you can grab four of what's left, including Death Stranding Director's Cut for just AU$54.

Nintendo Switch Lite Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$329 AU$279 (save AU$50.95) There's a slim chance that the Switch Lite will drop lower than this AU$279 price (15% off the RRP), but given the predicted shortages this holiday season (the Switch OLED is sold out in many places), we wouldn't want to place bets on it getting any cheaper; if you definitely need a Switch Lite as an Xmas gift, we'd recommend grabbing any discount you can get, and AU$50 ultimately off ain't too shabby. Available in all the regular colours.

PS5 DualSense wireless controller PS5 DualSense wireless controller | AU$109.95 from AU$79 (save up to AU$30.95) The PS5 console is frustratingly difficult to come by, but if you are one of the lucky ones, then consider picking up this discounted DualSense controller. The white and black controllers are AU$79, but for AU$89 you can also get the red controller, which usually costs AU$119.95.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PS5, PS4 and Xbox One/S/X | AU$99.95 AU$34.65 (save AU$65.30) The latest instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise will transport you to the world of the Vikings as you invade England in the 9th century. It’s the largest open world we’ve seen from Assassin’s Creed yet, giving you plenty to explore. You’ll save AU$65 when you buy from Amazon, which is the biggest discount we’ve seen to date.

Health & fitness

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music Garmin Forerunner 245 Music | AU$579 AU$260 (save AU$319) Where most Garmin running watches cost a pretty penny, it's possible to find the Forerunner 245 Music for far less. And this 55% discount is one of the best we've seen. For half the price you get a multi-sport watch that offers training plans, activity profiles for several workouts, and all the usual fitness parameters too. Plus there's music storage for offline use on the device itself. Need we say more? Offer available on White and Aqua models, while Black is an extra $28 ($288)

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro (Rose Gold/White; small) | Garmin Fenix 6S Pro (Rose Gold/White; small) | AU$1,149 AU$559 (save AU$590) It's one of the most expensive multi-sport watches on the market, but it sure does a lot too. Featuring an always-on clock face, with plenty of fitness tracking prowess, including blood oxygen saturation and altitude acclimation where necessary. Gradient-adjusted pace guidance is also available for inclines, a compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter. Oh, did we mention it has GPS too? And quite accurate. It will even be able to stream music once synced to your favourite app.

Garmin Instinct Solar Garmin Instinct Solar | AU$699 AU$394 (save AU$305) This is the best price we’ve seen for the Garmin Instinct Solar on Amazon. It may have a fairly nondescript design, but its neutral looks are hiding an excellent feature – solar charging. The watch uses a special glass lens that acts as a solar charger, so you’ll get exceptional battery life with this watch (provided there’s sun). Now AU$394 on Amazon.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S Garmin Vivoactive 4S | AU$499 AU$325 (save AU$174) There’s a huge range of Garmin watches out there, and the Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a good choice for those who want a slimmer design at a lower price point. It still boasts excellent fitness features with onboard GPS, and we’ve found it to have accurate tracking. This deal does ship from Amazon US, but it’s still a good AU$55 cheaper than Australian retailers are selling it for. [Shipped and sold by Amazon US]

Fitbit Sense Lowest price Fitbit Sense | AU$449 AU$298 (save AU$151) From what we can tell this is the cheapest price on the most advanced Fitbit smartwatch yet. For under AU$300 you not only get the topnotch fitness tracking, but there's a ton of health information available as well. You can keep tabs on stress levels thanks to the skin sensors on the chassis of the watch and ECG works in Australia now. So grab it if you're after a versatile wearable – available in black and soft gold for AU$298, while the grey variant is a dollar more at AU$299.

Fitbit Luxe | Fitbit Luxe | AU$199 AU$170 (save AU$29) It's one of the best Fitbit fitness trackers yet and it looks pretty good too. The best part is it isn't all that expensive either. But take advantage of this offer on the US version of the device and you could save a little dosh. Available in Black/Graphite, in Lunar White/Soft Gold and Orchid/Platinum Steel variants. [Shipped and sold by Amazon US]

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitbit Inspire 2 | AU$149 AU$99 (save AU$50) If you're fine with a no-frills fitness tracker that offers you most of the important data that matters, then the Inspire 2 is under hundred bucks right now. It might be basic, but it offers darn good battery life and looks good on the wrist too. At this price, it's a darn good Christmas pressie for someone who might be looking for a good tracker. Available all three colours (Desert Rose, Lunar White and Black) for AU$99.

Fitbit Ace 3 Fitbit Ace 3 | AU$99 AU$68 (save AU$31) Keen on getting your l'il 'un a fitness tracker? Fitbit's Ace 3 is great for any kids 6 years and over. It offers gamified and motivating challenges for kids to do and enjoy, and begin to understand a healthy lifestyle. It tracks activities, offers animated clock faces to make it fun and up to 8 days of battery life. The Black/Sport Red colour seems to be sold out at this price, but the Blue/Astro Green variant is just AU$68, while the brightly coloured Yellow is a dollar more at AU$69.

Withings ScanWatch (38mm) Withings ScanWatch (38mm) | AU$499 AU$335 (save AU$164) This was the first smartwatch in Australia with ECG capabilities that got approval for use by the TGA. Now, it's one of the most affordable ECG capable watches too. There's also a heart rate monitor and oximeter onboard. This 20% discount is available on the smaller 38mm model in either black or white.

Bose Sleepbuds II Bose Sleepbuds II | AU $379.95 AU$269 (save AU$110.95) Can't sleep? The Bose Sleepbuds II are one of the best sleep aids you can buy, and this is one of the best offers we've seen for them. If you struggle with noise at night, they block out distractions and provide soothing ambient sounds to help you drift off.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 electric toothbrush | Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 electric toothbrush | AU$199 AU$139 (save AU$60) This very capable dental cleaner will help keep those dreaded dentist visits at bay. It features three different cleaning modes to suit your needs, has a pressure sensor and its own charging base. It was down to AU110 in a time-limited Lightning deal on Friday, however if you missed that you can still score a decent 30% off for the rest of the weekend.

Waterpik Cordless Advanced water flosser | Waterpik Cordless Advanced water flosser | AU$205 AU$100 (save AU$105) The good thing about water flossers is that you don't accidentally damage your gums as you might with traditional flossing cords. And the best part about this water flosser is there's no water reservoir and it's cordless. So it takes up less space and you can travel with it. There's a magnetic charging system that promises to top up in four hours and there are a few tubes to regulate the water jets hitting your mouth. Great buy for just AU$100.

Appliances

Instant Pot Duo Nova | from AU$105 Instant Pot Duo Nova | from AU$105 (save 44%) These multitalented cookers can pressure cook or slow cook, saute or just make rice. And Amazon has official Aussie stock available for a whopping 44% off on all three sizes. So whether you want just a small 3L one, a medium-sized 5.7L option or the humungous 8L to feed the whole family, there's savings across the board. So grab one now as these are some of the best discounts we've seen.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus XXL air fryer | Instant Pot Vortex Plus XXL air fryer | AU$269 AU$139 (save AU$130) Six different functions, one device. Fry, roast, broil, bake, dehydrate or simply reheat – and it's all in a decently sized 5.7L air fryer from one of the most popular brands in the business. Now with 48% off the list price on Amazon.

Breville The Barista Express Breville The Barista Express | AU$699 AU$599 (save AU$100) Want to buy a coffee machine this Black Friday? We rate this as the best coffee machine you can buy because it’s great for beginners, giving you cafe-quality coffee at home. Amazon is price-matching the offer from The Good Guys, who also have the Breville The Barista in Black Sesame for AU$599.

Philips Viva Collection 6L all-in-one multi-cooker Philips Viva Collection 6L all-in-one multi-cooker | AU$239 AU$150 (save AU$89) This multicooker is out of stock on Philips own website, but not only is it available for outright purchase on Amazon, it's also significantly discounted. Six litres is a good size too, so if you're keen on a new kitchen assistant that will pressure cook, slow cook and more, then grab this while the going is good.

Philips Airfryer Essential HD9200/21 Philips Airfryer Essential HD9200/21 | AU$199 AU$119.95 on Amazon (save AU$79.05) This is one of our picks for the best air fryers in the business and makes it there for being one of the most compact and affordable options. Note that this model has a maximum capacity of 4L, so isn't as large as others, but it will let you fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat with ease.

Roborock S6 MaxV Roborock S6 MaxV | AU$1,199 AU$999 (save AU$200) This is one of our favourite robot vacuum cleaners here on TechRadar – we could not but give it a 4.5 score in our review. It does more than just a fair cleanup and an even better job of avoiding obstacles. However it does cost a lot more than some competing robovacs. But this 20% discount might make it a tad more tempting this Black Friday.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus | AU$1,199 AU$749 (save AU$450) The Deebot N8 Plus is one of the latest launches from Ecovacs, and this version comes with its own auto emptying station, so you don’t need to manually bin the dust after each clean. We’ve found it works particularly well if you’ve mostly got hard floors. Amazon has slashed the price for Black Friday, bringing it down to AU$749, making this fantastic value if you want a capable robovac. If you’re not fussed on the auto emptying station, you can get the droid on its own for AU$519.

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 920 | AU$799 AU$479 (save AU$320) Ecovacs' Deebot Ozmo 920 also offers excellent bang for buck with this massive discount as it mops as well. This little droid is quiet and efficient, with the ability to vacuum your floors then mop up afterwards. It’s equipped with Ecovacs’ excellent mapping system, and it can store multiple maps if your home has more than one floor. Save a massive AU$320 when you buy from Amazon.

Miscellaneous

Logitech MX Keys Wireless Illuminated Keyboard | Logitech MX Keys Wireless Illuminated Keyboard | AU$229.95 AU$179 (save AU$50.95) We reviewed the mini version of this keyboard and gave it a very respectable 4.5/5 score, and the feedback on the full-sized model is almost all universally glowing. It's looks great and has comfortable ergonomically indented (what Logitech calls 'spherically dished') keys and can let you work across multiple devices via Logitech's Flow software.

Lego City, Friends and Duplo Lego City, Friends and Duplo | up to 45% off on Amazon Here's a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking for a great Christmas present – Lego. There's plenty of sets discounted on Amazon for anyone to grab, so take a gander and get that Christmas shopping out of the way now.

Dell Gaming Backpack 17 Dell Gaming Backpack 17 | AU$99 AU$38.85 (save AU$60.15) If you need a sturdy backpack to carry your laptop and other valuables, consider nabbing this huge discount on the Dell Gaming Backpack. What’s interesting about this bag is the reflective design on the front, which reflects a rainbow hue when bright lights hit. We think it looks pretty sweet, and you’ll be much more visible in the dark. Now down to AU$38.85.

Middle-Earth: The Ultimate Collector's Edition (4K) Middle-Earth: The Ultimate Collector's Edition (4K) | AU$449 AU$349.20 (save AU$99.80) If you're a Tolkein fan and love Peter Jackson's movies, then this might just be the package for you... in glorious 4K! It's a set of 31 discs that includes all the movies, plus plenty of extras to keep you busy through the Christmas holidays, not to forget a booklet and some art as well. It's currently up for pre-order at some retailers for an eye-watering AU$449, but get it now from Amazon UK for far less than that. [Shipped and sold by Amazon UK]

Amazon Cyber Monday deals: FAQ

When will Amazon Cyber Monday deals start in 2021? Amazon Cyber Monday deals have already started, with the official date being November 29. You can find the Amazon Cyber Monday sale live now across a range of categories, products and brands.

What Amazon Cyber Monday deals do we expect to see in 2021? We're expecting the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals to be on the retailer's own range of devices, with plenty of lowest-ever prices to browse through. Some of Amazon's products have been on the virtual shelf for some time now, and we expect to see big savings on the likes of the fourth generation Echo Dot smart speaker, Fire TV Sticks and Echo Show devices. Last year, leading headphones such as the Sony WH-1000XM4 saw discounts on Cyber Monday, even though they were only released in August that year. We'd expect to see more generous savings on these headphones this year. So what else? Fitbit and Garmin are always popular at Amazon on Cyber Monday and usually receive big price cuts. We're also expecting great deals on the Nintendo Switch to be at Amazon again this year too. But Amazon dabbles in just about any gadget you can think of – there will be thousands of discounts across the store.

How can I get the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals on the day?

When it comes to Cyber Monday, it's all about playing the long game and executing patience. November will see the launch of thousands of offers, but we know from previous years that Amazon will save some of the best Cyber Monday deals for the day itself.

It's important to act fast when something you're after goes down to a tempting price. In some instances, stock may be limited – we regularly see shortages on popular gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Switch. If you like to add things to your basket and wait to see if the price will drop again, just be aware that it's a risk – you could lose out entirely on a great-value Amazon Cyber Monday deal.

It's also worth noting that while Amazon tends to price match with other retailers, there could be cheaper prices for some products elsewhere. It's worth checking out the latest eBay Cyber Monday deals and Cyber Monday TV deals to see what other retailers have on offer, potentially at a lower price.

On the plus side, you don't have to leave your sofa to find the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals. Simply bookmark this page, sit back and relax, and we'll bring the most exciting offers on the day.