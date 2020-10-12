Amazon Prime Day Echo deals: a slew of early bargains already live

If you were waiting for the best Prime Day deals, well... they've begun early, and we've managed to round up all the best Echo deals we can find right now

Amazon has just released a whole wave of early Prime Day Echo deals on the UK, with some of the lowest prices ever hitting the shelves right now.

The Echo Dot is available for just £18.99, but you'll find savings all the way through the range, with powerful Echo Studio speakers reduced, and the handy Echo Buds also seeing their cheapest prices yet.



If you're shopping in the US you'll find early discounts already available on the latest 4th generation Echo Dot, but the previous model is also down to $39.99. However, the Echo Show is also down to its lowest price yet at just $44.99 before the Prime Day Echo deals have even begun.



Keep in mind, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of these offers, and if you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial below. That will take you all the way through these Amazon Prime Day Echo and Fire TV deals and which you can cancel after 30 days.

Start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime membership, you can still take part in Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year by signing up for a free 30-day trial. You can cancel at any time within the 30 days with no strings attached.

The best Amazon Prime Day Echo and Fire TV Stick deals available now

You'll find all the latest Amazon Prime Day Echo deals just below. Whether you're looking to snag the all-new 4th Generation Echo Dot or an Alexa-enabled smart display like the Echo Show 5, we've got you covered.

Amazon Prime Day Echo deals in the US

Echo Dot (3rd generation) with Alexa: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Want a voice assistant-enabled smart speaker for less? Save $10 on the price of the Echo Dot 3, and stream music from a range of music services. The discount comes just as Amazon is preparing to launch a new generation model of the Echo Dot.

View Deal

All-new Echo Dot (4th gen): $100 $70 for two with code DOT2PACK

Amazon's all-new Echo Dot is available for pre-order and the retailer is already giving us a discount when you apply code DOT2PACK at checkout to save $20 on a second device. The compact smart speaker works with Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot x2: $259.98 $149.98 at Amazon

Save $110 off the original price when you buy two Amazon Echo Spot displays with promo code ECHOSPOT2PK at checkout. That's perfect if you're after a discreet smart speaker with a smaller footprint than the Echo Show devices above.

View Deal

Amazon Prime Day Echo deals in the UK

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get the 3rd generation Echo Dot on sale for £22. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the Alexa-enabled smart speaker. You can get this deal in all colour variations too.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Flex: £24.99 £13.99 at Amazon

Want to add Alexa to more rooms, but don't want the boom of a full on smart speaker? The Echo Flex is now available for just £13.99 and plugs straight into an outlet to extend your smart home quickly and easily.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot + LIFX smart bulb: £64.98 £23.99 at Amazon

If you want to control your lights with your new Echo Dot, you could use the smart plug above - or pick up a smart bulb that will allow you to customise even more, with dimming and scene creation as well.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug: £74.98 £28.99 at Amazon

Add a smart plug to your Amazon Echo Dot order and you can pick up both for just under £30 this week. That's an excellent offer considering the Echo Dot by itself is usually closer to £40.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto: £49.99 £29.99 at Amazon

If you want to take Alexa on the road with you, the Echo Auto can easily fit into your car for hands-free voice assistance wherever you are. You'll find it for just £29.99 right now - it's lowest price on record by £10.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot + Philips Hue smart bulb: £69.80 £38.99 at Amazon

Add a little colour to your smart home with this Ambient Colour Philips Hue smart bulb - bundled in with a third generation Echo Dot for just £38.99 right now. There's no hub required for this particular Philips Hue bulb as well, which means it will work with your Echo Dot straight out the box.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: £79.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Amazon has just dropped the price on this Alexa gadget in the UK as well, making it an excellent time to grab a great Amazon Echo Show 5 deal ahead of Prime Day. With a saving of £40, the cost of the Echo Show smart display has been cut down to its lowest price yet.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: £119.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Grab the Amazon Echo Show 8 for just £59.99 right now, with a fantastic £60 price cut. That's a considerable saving that returns this 8-inch smart display back down to its lowest price ever.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

The Echo Buds are also seeing their lowest price ever right now - with a fantastic £40 saving dropping them all the way down to £79.99. The true wireless earbuds will have you plugged into your favourite tunes with Alexa on hand for your virtual assistant needs.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot: £119.99 £79.99 at Amazon

This doesn't offer the greatest saving compared to some of the other Amazon devices listed on the site during Prime Day, but it's a good screen if you're investing in a smart front door bell and want to see the camera from wherever you are and don't want to whip out your smartphone. View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio: £189.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £50 on the Echo Studio right now at Amazon, with a £139.99 sales price bringing about a record low cost for the powerful smart speaker. You're getting some serious audio here, as well as a smart home hub for a range of Philips Hue and other connected devices.

View Deal

Best Echo deals on Prime Day at other retailers

Amazon Prime Day Echo and Fire TV Stick deals: will these prices drop any lower?

Because Amazon Prime Day is so close to Black Friday this year, the retailer wants to make a splash with fantastic offers that are worthy of your time. It's a perfect opportunity to get a head start on your holiday shopping and avoid the madness of November.



Amazon devices see the biggest discount during Prime Day, usually dropping to record-low-prices, and this year doesn't disappoint. We're already seeing some of the cheapest Echo sales ever in the UK, and trends show that once they hit these new price lows they don't budge in the November discounts.



Plus, Amazon will always fight to have the lowest prices on its own devices. That means we don't expect other retailers will be able to beat these Amazon Prime Day Echo deals in November. There's no guarantee, though, as things are looking particularly competitive this year.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.