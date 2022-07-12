Amazon devices drop to record-low prices for Prime Day 2022

Amazon devices are at their lowest price ever this Amazon Prime Day. We've seen excellent early deal specials on popular Echo devices, Fire tablets, and Kindle e-readers. But, now that the event is officially here, better deals abound including record-low prices on popular Amazon products. You'll also see some excellent bargains on many of Amazon's smart home offerings.

The cheapest we've seen the Echo Dot 4th-gen smart speaker, for example, was back in June at $27.99. Right now, it's only $19.99 (opens in new tab), giving you a whopping 60% discount. Meanwhile, the Echo Show 8, which dropped at $90 back in April, is $15 cheaper for Prime Day at its all-time low of $74.99 (opens in new tab).

In the UK, there are some cracking two-for-one bundle deals on the Echo Dot and Echo Show 5, which see you taking home two smart home devices for under the usual price of one. The Fire TV Cube smart speaker and streaming device is also on sale for £54.99 (opens in new tab), it’s the lowest price ever.

Here, we've rounded up the best Prime Day Amazon device deals right now in both the US and the UK. As many of these are the lowest prices we’ve seen, they are unlikely to drop lower, but we are still keeping a close eye on them so we can update accordingly should any price change pop up.

The best Amazon device Prime Day deals in the US

Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - This early Prime Day deal on Amazon's entry-level smart speaker beats the previous record-low price by $10. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast. It also packs in enough sound performance to fill most rooms, as we said our Echo Dot review (opens in new tab). If you're looking to kick-start your smart home setup on the cheap, this is the deal for you.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - A fantastic early Prime Day deal, Amazon has the latest Echo smart speaker on sale for a record-low price of $59.99. We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab): it has rich, improved audio, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, and responds to commands faster than ever.

Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): $84.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Enjoy 59% in savings on this intuitive smart display from Amazon. Better than its predecessor, as we mentioned in our review (opens in new tab), is a handy, versatile device to have in your kitchen, home office, or bedroom. It's a smart assistant that lets you look at recipes, view your security cameras, make video calls with loves ones, and even enjoy your favorite shows as you make dinner.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - Another record-low price for Amazon Prime Day, the first-gen Echo Show 8 smart display is well under half price today. This larger smart display features a handy 8-inch display so you can make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices via its full Alexa support. There's a newer version avaliable, but with 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review (opens in new tab), we think the first-gen model an absolute bargain at just over $50.

Amazon Kindle for Kids: $109.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Grab the Kindle Kids edition for its lowest ever price. This is a great way to get your child into digital reading without introducing the distractions of a tablet or smartphone screen. It's as easy to read indoors (with its own built-in backlight) as it is in direct sunlight. Plus, it'll run for weeks on a single charge.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - Take 40% off this kid-friendly Fire tablet with a 10-inch display. Scoring a 4 out of 5 rating in our review (opens in new tab), Amazon's biggest tablet for kids comes with an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM for a snappier performance as well as dual cameras and great parental controls. It also comes with a year's subscription of Amazon Kids+ for free access to thousands of books, games, and videos.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - With this 50% discount, you're getting Amazon's biggest tablets for much less. This snappy device, which boasts an octa-core processor and 3GB RAM, comes with a brighter 10-inch display, Alexa support, and 32GB storage. All four colors, including lavender and olive, are discounted.

Fire TV Stick: $39.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $23 – Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick is now a whopping 58% off ahead of Prime Day - that brings the streaming stick down to its cheapest price ever. We found it was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review (opens in new tab), including access to streaming apps in HD and Alexa voice controls. It's now even less than the TV Stick Lite, so it's worth picking up this version to get additional features such as the option to control your TV using the voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - Score one of the top video streamers at a historically low price. The Amazon Fire TV Cube is a full-featured 4K model with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range, and it supports Alexa commands for hands-free voice control.

Amazon Smart Plug: $24.99 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - Add smart capabilities to any device in your home with the Amazon Smart Plug, which is on sale for just $14.99 for Prime members. Today's price beats the previous record low by $2 so it's a fantastic time to pick up this super useful 2021 smart plug.

Blink Indoor HD security camera: $80 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Amazon has the Blink Indoor HD smart security camera on sale today with an early Prime Day deal. It's slightly off its record low price of $49.99, but this is still a great budget indoor camera that works with Amazon Alexa to alert your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - For a limited time, Prime members can get the Blink outdoor security camera on sale for $59.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for this outdoor security camera, which features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

The best Amazon device Prime Day deals in the UK

Echo Dot (4th Gen): two for £60 £37.98 at Amazon

It's no surprise that the Echo Dot is one of the first items discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Right now, you can either pick a single device up for £29 (£5 off the record low price) or bundle together two devices and use the code DOT4 at checkout to get them for just £38. Use it to play music, set timers, read out the news, control your other smart devices and generally assist around the home.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen): two for £44 £29 at Amazon

The previous generation version of the Amazon Echo Dot is also reduced ahead of Prime Day. The more compact smart speaker is £5 less than its more modern counterpoint, and still supports many of the same features, including music streaming, news alerts, and Alexa voice controls for other smart devices around your home. Ultimately, it comes down to your design preferences and whether you're fussed about saving a little extra cash.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): two for £90 £67.98 at Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's latest small form smart display – and it's available with a beefy price cut and two-for-one bundle for Prime Day. Either pick up a device for just £44 or the use code ECHOSHOW5 at checkout to get two for just £34 a piece (the cheapest ever price). The 5-inch display can make and receive video calls with the 2MP camera, stream music, and video, set alarms and timers, and even control other smart devices in your home.

Fire TV Cube: £109.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £55 – Amazon's premium and most powerful streaming device is now 50% off, which takes it to a record low price. As well as support for 4K content through compatible streaming services, you can use the Fire TV Cube to control your television and other connected devices with just your voice. It serves as an Echo Dot, too, with the ability to call on Alexa for weather updates and control other smart devices around the home.

Echo Show 5 + Ring Video Doorbell wired bundle: £124 £35.99 at Amazon

Save £89 - Another excellent smart home security bundle, you can get a great Prime Day deal on the Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell wired together. The two-way smart camera doorbell and smart display work perfectly together to greet or monitor visitors to your home. Note, with this wired Doorbell version you'll need to do a little bit of DIY to set it up, although it's very simple to do.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro: £99.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £60 - Amazon UK is offering the lowest ever price on the excellent Amazon Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet with its Prime Day deals. With easy-to-use parental controls, a free subscription to Amazon Kids+ for a year, and a rugged drop-proof case, the Fire 7 Kids Pro is a great option if you're kids are needing a suitable tablet for both education and games.

Kindle: £69.99 £34.99 at Amazon

Save £35 - Take advantage of this exclusive 50% discount on the original Kindle if you're a Prime Member. This under-£40 device comes with a 167ppi display that reads like actual paper for a comfortable reading experience, as well as adjustable front lighting and a battery life that'll last for weeks.

Kindle Paperwhite: £129.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - The Paperwhite model, which has a lofty 4.5 out of 5 rating in our review (opens in new tab), is 35% off. This model comes with a USB-C charging port, which is a plus to fans of the connector. It also boasts a beautiful 6.8-inch 300ppi display, 10 weeks of battery life on a single charge, and an IPX8 waterproof rating.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: £179.99 £134.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - Score a 25% discount on this Signature edition that received a 4 out of 5 in our review (opens in new tab). Kindle fans will appreciate the wireless charging capability – it's the only Kindle to offer such feature – as well as the auto-adjusting front lighting and 32GB of e-book storage. Naturally, you're also everything you already love about the Kindle Paperwhite.

Ring Video Doorbell: £89.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - In addition to picking up a great bundle Prime Day deal with the Echo Show 5, you can also pick up a standalone Ring Video Doorbell for its lowest ever price today. This particular listing is for the wireless version, which is super easy to set up and provides 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and a useful night vision mode.

Save £10 - Want to monitor the inside of your house? You can get the first ever discount on the latest Ring Indoor Cam in today's Prime Day deals. This super compact smart security camera works perfectly with other Alexa devices to monitor and provide live footage in house. It's easy to set up, doesn't require batteries, and can be put put on flat surfaces or mounted on walls.

