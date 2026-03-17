15 essential mini PC accessories: From cooling fans to eGPU docks, these peripherals power up your whole set-up

I've always found the mini PC landscape a fascinating one - in just a few years, we've gone from compact novelty devices to desktop-grade machines. But there are a few optional extras you can get to neatly upgrade performance and capabilities even more.

My team and I have tested the best mini PCs, so I've selected 15 mini PC accessories - from improving speeds and preventing cable bottleneck to boosting storage with SSD enclosures and powering up graphically intensive tasks using an external GPU.

This curated collection also features peripherals and a UPS battery back-up to keep devices powered during unexpected outages. And I've also included some essentials for any workspace, like AC Infinity's cooling fan, a mini PC carry case, clamp-on cable management tray, and an adjustable VESA mount to keep your desk clutter- and cable-free.