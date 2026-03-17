15 essential mini PC accessories: From cooling fans to eGPU docks, these peripherals power up your whole set-up

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I found 15 extras for your mini PC set-up

A selection of mini PC accessories on a desk in a home office
(Image credit: Amazon // iFixit // TerraMaster // Edited with Gemini)

I've always found the mini PC landscape a fascinating one - in just a few years, we've gone from compact novelty devices to desktop-grade machines. But there are a few optional extras you can get to neatly upgrade performance and capabilities even more.

My team and I have tested the best mini PCs, so I've selected 15 mini PC accessories - from improving speeds and preventing cable bottleneck to boosting storage with SSD enclosures and powering up graphically intensive tasks using an external GPU.

Mini PC accessories

Steve Clark
Steve Clark
B2B Editor - Creative & Hardware

Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.

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