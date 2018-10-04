How to unblock Fortnite with a VPN

Not everyone who loves Fortnite can play it. Sometimes offices, colleges and other establishments (even countries!) block gaming, and occasionally individual players are banned. While many player bans are perfectly justified, some players feel Fortnite’s T&Cs are too strict.

Is there a way around these issues to unblock Fortnite? Yes, but it can be tricky.

One of the simplest ways to evade a block is to use a Virtual Private Network, or VPN for short.

Provided you have admin access on your device to install it, a VPN creates a secure tunnel between you and the servers – in this case, the Fortnite ones – that enables you to bypass many kinds of blocks such as IP banning, which prevents specified internet addresses from connecting or being connected to.

Unfortunately Fortnite also has a no-VPN policy, so not every VPN service works. Our current working favourite is ExpressVPN, but there are others worth considering too. Let’s find out more.

How to unblock Fortnite

All you need is a VPN, and the most impressive VPNs (like the ones below) are simple to use. Just download the client app for your chosen device – our favorite VPNs have mobile versions for Android and iOS as well as PC and Mac ones – install it, and choose the country you want the VPN to show as your location.

Then it’s just a matter of hitting the on switch or go button. That begins to re-route your internet traffic through the VPN’s own network, effectively disguising your location and actual IP address.

And that’s it.

The best three VPNS to unblock Fortnite:

1. ExpressVPN

Our favorite all-round VPN

Number of servers: 2000+ | Server locations: 148 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 3

EXCLUSIVE - SAVE 49% 15 months $6.67 /mth 6 months $9.99 /mth 1 month $12.95 /mth ? Visit Site at Express VPN

Loads of devices supported

Over 2,000 very fast servers

Excellent support

Only three simultaneous connections

ExpressVPN is a firm favourite of ours, with widespread compatibility, solid security and over 2,000 servers to ensure you get a speedy connection. That’s particularly important for Fortnite, where a slow connection can literally mean the difference between life and death. ExpressVPN doesn’t have any bandwidth limits and there’s round-the-clock customer support in the event of anything misbehaving. Best of all it works with absolutely everything: not just computers and mobile but some smart TVs and set-top boxes too. Don't miss out on an exclusive 49% discount that TechRadar now offers where you get 3 months free with an annual plan .

2. IPVanish

Rapid speed, no logs and 24/7 support

Number of servers: 1,000+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: 40,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 10

12 months $6.49 /mth 3 months $8.99 /mth 1 month $10 /mth ? Visit Site at IPVanish VPN

Strict zero-log policy

"World's fastest VPN"

24/7 customer support

No free trial

IPVanish is another great option. Once again you’re looking at fast connections, which are crucial for Fortnite, and while it doesn’t have quite the number of servers as ExpressVPN it still boasts more than 1,000 across sixty countries. Traffic is unlimited and the zero-logging policy means your gaming and streaming isn’t being recorded by the service. You can also use it on up to 10 devices at once, which is great for multiplayer with friends.

3. VyprVPN

So many IP addresses

Number of servers: 700+ | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: 200,000+ | Maximum devices supported: 3-5

12 months $5 /mth 12 months $6.67 /mth 1 month $9.95 /mth ? Visit Site at VyprVPN

Hot on security

Impressive speeds

Astonishing amount of IPs

Some logging (connection times, IPs)

VyprVPN is one of the more affordable services out there, but it doesn’t skimp on features. It has over 700 servers in more than 70 countries delivering the speed you need for Fortnite, it has proprietary software to detect and frustrate VPN blocking tricks as used in some online games, and in addition to Windows and Mac versions there’s iOS and Android app too. You can try before you commit using the 3-day trial to let you see just how easy it is to unblock Fortnite with a VPN. Right now there's an exclusive 25% off VyprVPN annual plans only for TechRadar readers, which makes Vypr one of the most affordable VPN options.