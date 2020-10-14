Why are there no Prime Day PS5 deals? It's simple: Sony's next-gen console isn't out until November 12 in the US (or November 19 in the UK), and it's already sold out at the pre-order stage. Any time PS5 stock has become available in the past month or so, it's sold out within minutes.

Demand for Sony's new console has been extraordinarily high – and it's not just the PS5 that's experienced this buying frenzy. The Xbox Series X sold out just as quickly.

These consoles would've been popular in a normal year. But in a pandemic-ridden year rife with lockdowns, demand for gaming hardware has exploded across the world. Future Prime Days deals events are likely to be a different story for the PS5, but for now you're out of luck.

Below, we'll explain why this is the case in more detail – and let you know which PS5-related items you can still get on Amazon.

Why the PS5 isn't discounted for Prime Day

The PS5 is a brand-new console, and players have been waiting for it for a long time. Its predecessor, the PS4, was released all the way back in 2013. While newer slim and Pro units were released in the interim, this is the first meaningful upgrade since then. The PS4 was also the best-selling console of the generation, shifting more than 100 million units – this meant demand for this new one was always going to be high.

People are invested in owning PlayStation consoles, and since the PS5 is backwards compatible, it means people can carry their libraries over to the new machine. In short, there's no reason for retailers to discount it just yet.

The PS5 won't be out until November 12 in the US, and November 19 in the UK – besides the massive demand for pre-orders, that's why you're not seeing it on-sale for Amazon Prime Day. Upcoming products tend not to get discounted, barring a few exceptions like Amazon's own devices.

Future Prime Days deals are likely to be a different story. Post-release, and with stock at reasonable levels, we are almost certainly going to see both the PS5 and Xbox Series X included in bundles just as we've seen with the Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals this year. Even popular consoles get discounted on Prime Day.

Which PS5 items can you still buy?

If you've already pre-ordered a PS5, most accessories and games are widely available, including the DualSense controller. Amazon has sold out of the Pulse 3D headset, though.

US:

UK:

It's surprisingly hard to find the DualSense in stock in the UK for pre-order. Here's a quick price comparison chart:

In terms of games, you can actually pre-order a few PS5 titles in the UK for less than RRP if you're happy to shop around. Here's a couple of deals on the major PS5 launch games:

With no PS5s available, what's worth buying on Prime Day?

Our suggestion is to wait for the PS5 launch and see if more stock emerges then. If not, it might take until next year to get your hands on the console. But we think you're better off waiting than buying something that won't scratch the same itch.

If you're happy to settle for something with less power and a very different library of games, a Nintendo Switch or a gaming laptop might be worth considering. Here are a few select deals from Prime Day:

US:

UK:

