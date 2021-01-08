Virgin has the best fibre broadband deal out there... but it ends this weekend

Taking time out of your weekend to track down your next broadband deal? For those needing fibre, Virgin looks like the obvious choice with one of its packages... if you're able to act quick.

Right now, Virgin's M100 plan is providing speeds averaging 108Mb for just £24 a month. That's a price that most other fibre broadband deals can only touch with speeds way slower than this.

And on top of the affordable bills and super-fast speeds, Virgin is also throwing in a £75 voucher to use at Amazon.co.uk with this deal. With all of those factors together, Virgin is standing tall above the competition right now.

However, Virgin has stated that this deal will come to an end on Sunday, January 10. That means you'll have to act with haste to get it. Luckily, if you do miss it, there are plenty of other great broadband deals available right now.

Virgin's impressive fibre broadband deals

The best fibre internet plan around Virgin M100 Fibre Broadband | 18 months | 108Mb average speed | £24 per month | FREE activation + £75 Amazon voucher

Virgin already had one of the best fibre broadband deals around thanks to its £24 a month price tag, but now it's even better. You can also get a £75 Amazon voucher with your purchase. On top of that, there is nothing to pay upfront and you're getting speeds averaging 108Mb.

View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



