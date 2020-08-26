Virgin has slashed the price of its cheapest broadband and TV deal to £29.99/pm

Looking to land yourself a bargain on broadband and TV? Taking a change from its usual pricey ways, Virgin is actually one of the cheapest options about after a major drop in price on its best value plan.

Virgin has taken the scalpel to its Big Bundle package - the cheapest of the Virgin broadband and TV deals - and brought the price down to just £29.99 a month. That works out as a £54 saving from the original cost.

For that price, you're getting weekend calls and Virgin has doubled the speeds available from 54Mb all the way up to averages of 108Mb - much faster than most fibre broadband deals out there.

In terms of the TV functions you get, there are over 105 channels including all of the freeview options, HD versions of CBBC, BBC channels and more. On top of that, Virgin offers the ability to pause and rewind live TV and access apps like YouTube, Netflix and more (as long as you have the subscriptions set up).

You can find out more about this broadband and TV deal below.

Virgin has brought the price of its cheapest broadband and TV right down making it easily the best value option right now. It now costs just £29.99 a month while securing you weekend calls, speeds that average 108Mb in speed and throws in over 105 channels for you to watch.View Deal

Is Virgin fibre broadband available in my area?

Approximately 60% of UK households can get superfast Virgin broadband. It's quite simple to find out of you're part of this percentage - head over to our dedicated Virgin broadband deals page, enter your postcode where indicated (at the top of the page) and if deals show as available then you're good to go.

If no results are returned, then head to our best broadband deals page instead and do exactly the same thing to see whether you can get superfast fibre broadband with another provider, such as BT Fibre broadband.

Existing Virgin Media broadband customers

Sorry, the Virgin website states that these limited-time offers are for new customers only. However, there's no harm in trying to get a slice of the pie, so if you're already a Virgin broadband customer we suggest you get in touch with customer services before trying to place an order.



