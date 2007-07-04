UK cable TV viewers to get Sky after all

'24' is coming to cable TV subscribers in Borders, Jersey and the Isle of Wight thanks to BskyB

BSkyB has upped the ante in its High Court battle with Virgin Media by signing basic channel packages deals with three other UK cable TV companies. The deal brings channels like Sky One and Sky News to viewers in Borders, Jersey and the Isle of Wight, via Newtel , Smallworld and Wightcable .

The basic Sky channel package comprises Sky One, Sky News, Sky Sports News, Sky Arts, Sky Two, Sky Three, Sky Travel, Sky Travel Shop, Sky Travel Extra and Sky Travel 1, says Broadband TV News .

Virgin Media bosses will be doubly irked by the contents of the cable channel package. It's better than the one Sky gave to Virgin Media before the spat between the two firms began.