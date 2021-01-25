Two secret Xbox Series X exclusive games are coming in 2021, rumors suggest

Microsoft may have two unannounced Xbox Series X exclusive games in the works for 2021, if recent rumors are anything to go by.

Sources are claiming that at least two AAA titles from Xbox Game Studios are set to launch in the coming months, adding more feathers to Microsoft's bow and building up a library of Xbox Series X exclusives to take on the PS5.

It's an area that PlayStation fared much better in during the last console generation, with the likes of God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn coming solely to PS4 – both getting sequels in the form of God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West. Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us 2 both launched as late as 2020 too, showing a strong final stretch for the console's exclusive catalogue.

Jez Corden, tech blogger and editor for Windows Central, claimed in an episode of The Xbox Two podcast that "I know of at least two games, big games, that aren’t on that list that are coming from Xbox in 2021."

As reported by The Gamer, Xbox's Narrative Director Dave Morgan also cited "exciting new AAA titles" on his LinkedIn profile that were "yet to be announced", suggesting that some announcements could be incoming soon.

It's not a razor-sharp prediction then, by any means, and there's no telling what delays these unannounced games may run into – the launch date for any game being more malleable before a public commitment to a particular day or release window.

But let's not forget that first-party titles come to Xbox Game Pass on the day of release, so any subscribers to the service could have a big year ahead.

Exclusive games

It's not surprising that Microsoft may be looking to strengthen its lineup of exclusive games – the company has been pretty explicit about the aim for this console generation, given the PS4 vastly outperformed the Xbox One on that front.

Headway is certainly being made, with the likes of Everwild from Microsoft-owned studio Rare, as well as indie game Echo Generation and full-on FPS CrossfireX coming exclusively to Xbox this year.

Halo Infinite will be coming in 2021, too, after a delay beyond its initial late 2020 release window, which will likely be one of the most tempting reasons to pick up the console – though Microsoft will need to really ramp up supply of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the coming months, given how hard it currently is to get hold of either.

The recent acquisition of Bethesda's parent company, Zenimax, also means there's potential for Xbox Series X exclusivity (or times exclusivity) for the likes of The Elder Scrolls 6 or Starfield, as well as the inevitable Fallout 5.

Of course, the health of the Xbox platform hinges on a multitude of multiplatform releases, too. In 2021 alone we're expecting to see Far Cry 6, Gotham Knights, and Resident Evil: Village – which will all be coming to the PS5 and PC too. Whatever next-gen console you opt for, there'll be some experiences you won't be locked out of.

Which new Xbox Series X games are coming this year?