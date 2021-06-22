This Nintendo Switch Lite Prime Day deal fixes one of the console's biggest problems

Nintendo isn’t doing too much for Amazon Prime Day 2021, but it is doing a little something for gamers who want to buy a Nintendo Switch Lite console today.

The deal, which is live on Amazon US right now, hooks gamers up with a 128GB SanDisk microSDXC card (something that usually costs around $30) with the purchase of a new Nintendo Switch Lite ($199).

Now, if you’re coming from the PC world 128GB of space might not sound like a lot, but because the Nintendo Switch Lite only comes with 32GB of built-in storage, you’re essentially quadrupling the amount of usable space for your digital game collection.

One of the Switch Lite's biggest problems is its lack of storage space, so this deal let's you fix it, while saving money as well. What's not to love?

That will also come in handy if you plan on stocking up on Nintendo Switch games today – as many of them are $10-$20 off their regular price.

Nintendo Switch Lite with 128GB SDXC card: $235 $199 at Amazon

Nintendo is hooking gamers up with a 128GB microSDXC card for the Nintendo Switch Lite. That drastically boosts the console's built-in 32GB of storage, and will allow you store dozens of digital games without having to delete any.View Deal

Or, save £20 on a console on Amazon UK

While we can't nab you a free SDXC card in the UK, we can help you save £20 on a Nintendo Switch Lite with today's Amazon Prime Day deal that cuts the retail price of the console down to £179. Grab it before it's gone!

Nintendo Switch Lite - Blue: £199 £179 on Amazon UK

Save £20 – Nintendo is cutting £20 off the regular price of a Nintendo Switch Lite during Amazon Prime Day 2021. The deal will probably be sold out soon and that £20 can help pay for one of the system's many great games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. View Deal

