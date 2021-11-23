This Black Friday Google Pixel 6 deal is so cheap it feels like an error...but its not

The Black Friday sales are well and truly here and for those after a new smartphone, there are a few deals standing tall above the rest. One of those comes from iD Mobile, offering a price that feels almost too good.

Right now, iD is offering the new Google Pixel 6 for only £26.99 a month and £19 upfront (when you use the code iDM10OFF). While that alone is impressive, making it one of the cheapest offers around, the data cap makes it even better.

That price is securing you a completely unlimited data, calls and texts plan. That is a brilliant price, especially when you consider the fact that an unlimited data SIM from iD would normally cost you £16 a month.

That effectively means you're only paying £282 for the Google Pixel 6 - £317 less than if you bought it SIM-free right now. Overall, we'd be surprised to see a much better offer than this.

However, if you're not all too keen on the iD Mobile network, we have some exclusive prices on the Vodafone network which might be better suited.

These exclusive Google Pixel 6 deals in full

This is easily one of the best Google Pixel 6 deals we've seen since the device launched, somehow offering an entierly unlimited data, calls and texts plan at a bargain price point. Use the code iDM10OFF and you'll pay just £19 upfront and then the monthly costs follow at £26.99 a month.

A Vodafone alternative Black Friday offer:

Not a fan of the iD Mobile network? We've got another deal that will be a fantastic alternative. This deal on the Vodafone network comes with an exclusive code for TechRadar readers, offering upfront costs at just £59 when you use the code TR40. Next to that, you're only paying £26 a month. While that is a really affordable price, you'll get a huge 105GB of data on Vodafone.

What is the Google Pixel 6 like?

The more affordable of Google's two latest devices, the Google Pixel 6 will stand out to those that want a powerful smartphone at a more affordable price point.

While it won't compete with the flagships of the world, there is a lot of promising specs on board. The 6.4-inch FHD+ display, while not as impressive as some other more expensive devices, will look bright and clear. That paired with the 90Hz refresh rate will provide a fluid move as you swipe around the phone's interface.

Google promises a 24 hour battery life from the 4524mAh battery and up to 30% charge in 30 minutes. That paired with the 8GB RAM 'Google Tensor' processor means this device will be capable of operating most apps without lag or any major trouble.

Google has fully committed to the security of this device, using end-to-end security along with anti-phishing and malware protection, multi-layer hardware security and plenty more.

Read our full Google Pixel 6 review