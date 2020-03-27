These cheap Xbox One deals offer the perfect boredom breakers this weekend

Cheap Xbox One deals are the perfect way to break the boredom, and you can pick up a console for far less this weekend thanks to these excellent Xbox One S All Digital Edition prices. At full price, this console offers little competitive advantage over the full system, but at these discounts, it's well worth picking up - especially if you don't want to commit to the more expensive models.

US Xbox One deals are starting at just $169.99 this weekend, a fantastic $80 price reduction on the three-game Digital Edition bundle. On the other side of the water, the UK is also enjoying discounts on the download-only console, with a £50 saving bringing prices down to £149 right now.

This console is digital-only, which means there's no disk drive for physical games. If you're just looking for quick, cheap entertainment out of these Xbox One deals, this represents a fantastic opportunity to get playing for less. That's especially true thanks to these Xbox Game Pass sales as well.

If you think you're going to be in it for the long haul, however, and want to save on second-hand games in the future you might want to check out the latest Xbox One prices we've found from across the web. We're rounding up some of our favorites further down the page as well.

Today's best Xbox One deals and sales

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3, and Sea of Thieves | $249.99 $169.99 at Newegg

This is an older version of the bundle, so you're picking up Forza Horizon 3 instead of some Fortnite DLC like newer releases. However, this is still an excellent bundle of games with a cheap Xbox One console, and once you take advantage of the latest Game Pass Ultimate deals you're on your way.

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, Fortnite DLC | £199.99 £149 at Microsoft

This super cheap Xbox One deal is just £150 at the moment. That's a stunning offer with three games included as well. You won't be able to play any physical games on this model, but you can still take advantage of the massive Game Pass library and save on downloadable titles.

More Xbox One deals

