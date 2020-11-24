S20 FE deals are the best value way to get a 2020 Samsung smartphone this Black Friday

Black Friday deals have a storied history with Samsung smartphones. With the release of the manufacturer's flagship 'S' brand being launched in the spring every year, they're usually ripe for discounts once November rolls around.

This year however, there's a new Samsung smartphone in town. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - the so-called 'Fan Edition' that packs in a bunch of flagship features for a more budget-friendly price.

And various retailers definitely seem to have earmarked the S20 FE as a Black Friday phone deals superstar for 2020. You can find the pick of the best as follows...

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at Three | £29 upfront| 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £30pm

This deal from the Three network has stepped in to take the top spot for anyone considering this new device and needs a megaton of data, calls and texts. It costs just £30 a month and £29 upfront while rewarding you with a very healthy 100GB of data.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deals: how does it differ from the S20?

With a substantial £300 difference between the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung Galaxy S20 – and a further £100 for the 5G variant of the latter – it's not unreasonable to expect a handset that is largely underwhelming with its S20 tag to live up to. However, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE actually takes some of the key, more exciting features of the full-fat flagship and simply embodies these components in moderately cheaper shell.

Long story short: if you're here for the aesthetic, the S20 FE might not cut it. However, if a slightly more budget friendly handset with some flashy flagship features gets your blood pumping, the 'Fan Edition' is calling...

So what are those aforementioned features? Well, essentially this year's S10 Lite, the S20 FE boasts that super-smooth, 120Hz refresh rate with Full HD+ resolution, as well as a powerful, top-tier processor, and a pretty nifty camera set-up.

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Yep, under the hood you'll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which offers a seriously impressive, snappy performance. Where the camera is concerned, the S20 FE has a triple camera lens set-up with excellent features like the S20's Night Mode, as well as Single Take utilising all three lenses to capture the very best snap.

Of course, as a more affordable variation of its older sibling, there are obviously drawbacks to the budget-friendly edition. When we gave it a go whirl, we found the battery life didn't keep up with moderate to heavy usage, with juice draining tasks like gaming and taking photos using up a lot of power. As previously mentioned, its shell also leaves something left to be desired, with a lack of curves and a plastic back.

Still, we think those flagship features, including 5G, more than make up for the slight inconvenience of having to put the handset on charge every night. Plus, there are a total of six colour options to suit your tastes. Really, you're spoilt for choice.