PS5 restock: Very has PS5 stock, but might be sold out

Update: It looks like Very's PS5 stock might have sold out. However, we've seen reports that stock is flashing in and out. It's worth checking Very's page periodically throughout the day, then, just in case stock is being added in drips and drabs.

If you're searching where to buy PS5, Very has just dropped more stock over on its website. The catch is that you'll be placed in a waiting room, where it looks like the PS5 disc version and optional extras await.

It's unclear how long users will have to wait, but if the console is available on its own, and the add-ons aren't too excessive, this could be a great chance to grab Sony's console.

The PS5 continues to be in high demand, with stock selling out almost instantly. More bundle offers have appeared in recent weeks, which is encouraging after weeks of no stock being available.

