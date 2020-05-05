PS Plus games for May 2020 are available now - whether you like them or not

The free PlayStation Plus games for May are now available, meaning PS Plus subscribers can pick up Farming Simulator 19 and Cities Skylines for free.

There have been some strong reactions over Sony's offering of PS Plus games in May, with some players feeling disappointed by the lineup. A Change.org petition was even started in an effort to get Sony to change the free games - but to no avail.

But, regardless of how you feel about these two PS4 games, they're still worth picking up if you're a PS Plus subscriber - after all, they're free.

What's on offer?

May's PS Plus games are Cities Skylines and Farming Simulator 19. While these titles may not be everyone's cup of tea, they are two of the best simulation games available right now.

Cities Skylines is top-tier city builder sim that sees players engaging in urban planning by controlling zoning, road placement, taxation, public services, and public transportation of an area. It's like a more advanced version of Sim City - and great fun for anyone who enjoys building and management sims.

Farming Simulator 19, on the other hand, is pretty much what it says on the tin. It's an immersive farming simulator that sees you tending to livestock, harvesting crops and even jumping behind the wheel of your favorite tractor. It's an award-winning game - and even has its own league.

These PS Plus games will be free to download for PS Plus subscribers from May 5 until June 1.